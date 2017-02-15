Yemeni Forces Shoot Down Saudi Drone

Alwaght- Yemeni army forces supported by Ansarullah resistance movement fighter managed to shoot down a Saudi military drone.

The Saudi military had sent the drone flying over the central province of Maarib when Ansarullah fighters targeted the aircraft and brought it down.

Some unnamed Yemeni sources were quoted as saying that the unmanned aerial vehicle was shot down while engaged in operations over the province’s Sirwah district.

On Saturday, nearly a dozen civilians lost their lives when Saudi military aircraft carried out an airstrike against a residential neighborhood in Yemen's southwestern province of Taizz.

According to the United Nations humanitarian coordinator for Yemen, Jamie McGoldrick, the Yemeni conflict has claimed the lives of 10,000 people and left 40,000 others wounded.

Local sources, however, say the Saudi war, which was launched in March 2015 in an attempt to bring back the country's former government to power, has so far claimed the lives of at least 11,400 Yemenis.