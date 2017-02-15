Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

  Wednesday 15 February 2017
Map of Latest Battlefield Developments in Syria and Iraq on

Erdogan Visits Arab Sheikhdoms to Boost Turkey’s Stalled Economy

Erdogan Visits Arab Sheikhdoms to Boost Turkey’s Stalled Economy - Turkish President has visited Persian Gulf countries of Bahrain, Saudi Arabia and Qatar in a bid to shore up his country’s badly economy.

Consequences of CIA Chief Visit to Saudi Arabia The recent visit by to United States spy, CIA chief Mike Pompeo, to Saudi Arabia is bound to have negative consequences in the region.

Saudi Blockade of Yemen Created Disastrous Humanitarian Situation: Russia Russian envoy to the United Nations says Saudi Arabia’s almost two-Year aggression on Yemen has made humanitarian situation disastrous in the already impoverished country that is faced a media blackout as Riyadh prevents journalist from going to Yemen.

Yemenis New Strategy against Saudi Aggression: "City for City, Capital for Capital" The Yemeni missile touches the Saudi capital, making a groundbreaking development in the war.

Yemenis Lose Patience with Saudi Aggression, Hit Regime’s Capital Yemeni army for the first time carried out a retaliatory missile strike on a Saudi military base in Riyadh, moving the Kingdom’s war on Yemen to a new level.

Nervous NATO Seeks Assurance from US: Report

Nervous NATO Seeks Assurance from US: Report

The foreign minister of NATO countries in Europe are planning to seek some sort of assurance about the future of their military alliance from new US administration

Astana Talks Postponed Till Thursday The talks in the Kazakh capital city of Astana among Syrian militants and government has been postponed for one day

Yemeni Forces Shoot Down Saudi Drone Yemeni army forces supported by Ansarullah resistance movement fighter managed to shoot down a Saudi military drone

Amnesty Warns against HR Catastrophe in Bahrain Al Khalifa crackdown on protestors and demonstrators in different parts of Bahrain has put the Country on the verge of human catastrophe

MPs Call for EU Action against Israeli Regime Member of the European Parliament (EP) called for actions beyond words against Israeli defiance in face of international condemnation of its illegal settlements

US Used Depleted Uranium in Syria: US Central Command The US has used depleted uranium (DU) ammunition in Syria, despite pledging not to use the controversial ordnance.

Saudi Arabia Expels 40,000 Pakistani Workers amid Economic Pressures Due to economic pressures, Saudi Arabia has expelled as many as 40,000 Pakistani workers during a four months period

Turkey’s Incursion on Syria’s Al Bab Killed 60 Civilians Turkish military killed at least 60 Syrian civilians during shelling attacks on the country’s al-Bab city over the past few days

Terrorist Attack Kills 4 in Iraq A terrorist explosion in the Iraqi capital city of Baghdad killed at least four people

Germany Postpones Israel Conference over Illegal Settlements A conference with Israeli regime authorities was postponed by German government reportedly over ignorance of International calls to stop illegal settlements

Bahraini Security Forces Attack People Marking 6th Anniversary of Their Uprisng Bahraini security forces clamped down on people who held demonstrations in the country to commemorate their uprising back in 2011

5,000 Chinese Militants Fight in Syria Syria says thousands of Chinese citizens are fighting in the country as members of militant groups

Israeli Regime President Calls for Annexation of Occupied West Bank The president of Israeli regime has called for annexation of occupied Palestinian lands in the West Bank

Yemeni Forces Destroy Saudi Tank Yemeni popular forces have shot and destroyed a modern Saudi tank on their latest defensive attack

Turkey Reemphasizes on No-Fly Zone in Syria Turkish president renewed his previous calls for creating a no-fly zone in Syria just as the US president has called for safe zones in the Arab country

Iraqi Popular Forces Block ISIS Scape Route to Syria Iraqi Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) also known as Hashd al-Sahaabi blocked the routes ISIS terrorist use to flee Iraq for their bases in Syria

Palestinian Hamas Elects New Leader A resistance veteran who spent more than two decades in Israeli prisons was elected as new Palestinian Hamas leader

Over 50 Killed, 100 Injured as Infighting Intensifies among Terrorists in Syria’s Idlib At Least 50 terrorists were killed and more than 100 injured in Syria’s Idlib after infighting intensified among terrorists.

Indian Forces Attack Protestors in Kashmir, One Killed Indian security forces attack thousands of protesters in Kashmir who demonstrated after the police killed five people in Kashmir

Lebanon Needs Arms of Hezbollah against Israeli Occupation: President Lebanese president says his country needs the arms of its resistance movement, Hezbollah, to guarantee its security

Amnesty Warns against HR Catastrophe in Bahrain

Wednesday 15 February 2017
 
 
 
 
 
Amnesty Warns against HR Catastrophe in Bahrain
Alwaght- Al Khalifa crackdown on protestors and demonstrators in different parts of Bahrain has put the Country on the verge of human catastrophe, Amnesty International warned.

Referring to numerous examples of execution, detentions and property confiscation in Bahrain, the human rights body described Bahrain "at a tipping point".

"Bahrain is at a tipping point. The first two months of 2017 alone saw an alarming upsurge in arbitrary and abusive force by security forces as well as the first executions since the uprising in 2011,” said Amnesty International’s Beirut office Deputy Director Lynn Maalouf.

She added that if the Al Khalifah regime does not put further control on its security forces, does not respect protesters rights, and does not halt its executions, it will be dealing with a full blown human rights crisis.

 “For six years, the Bahraini government has been claiming that it has taken meaningful steps towards reform and upholding its human rights obligations, including by prosecuting those who were responsible for the violations that took place during the 2011 uprising. But the past few weeks have seen a very concerning renewed pattern of violations, including arbitrary detention and torture, facilitated by a continuing climate of impunity,” she added.

Anti-regime protests have been held on an almost daily basis ever since the popular uprising roared into life in 2011. Manama has gone to great lengths to silence dissent. In March 2011, troops from Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates were deployed to assist Bahrain in its crackdown. Scores of people have lost their lives and hundreds of others sustained injuries or been arrested since then.

 

Bahrain Crackdown Human Rights

