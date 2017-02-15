MPs Call for EU Action against Israeli Regime

Alwaght- Member of the European Parliament (EP) called for actions beyond words against Israeli regime’s defiance in face of international condemnation of its illegal settlements on occupied Palestinian lands.

During the recent EP meeting in Strasburg, France, the members of the parliament discussed the prospects of reviving negotiations between Israeli regime and Palestinians for which they consider illegal settlement a major problem.

At the event, Head of the European Parliament’s delegation for relations with Palestine Neoklis Sylikiotis highlighted the “futility” of mere EU condemnations, which have failed to prevent Tel Aviv from attacking Palestinian people, destroying their homes and stealing their land.

“Leniency from the EU has allowed the recent Knesset bill to legalize the theft of private Palestinian land for settlements. This decision violates international law and human rights conventions,” he said.

Recently Israeli regime adopted a land confiscation bill that will allow the regime to forcefully and through paying cash, confiscate the privately-owned lands on which the Israeli settlements are built.

The move came barely two months after the United Nations Security Council unanimously approved a resolution declaring that settlement construction “constitutes a flagrant violation under international law.”

Sylikiotis further said, “All the while Israeli occupation forces continue to expand settlements, attack and kill Palestinian civilians, demolish their schools and homes and imprison children. These actions undermine peace-making efforts in the region.”

He also called on the EU to suspend the Association Agreement with Israel for its violations of the international law.

“No solution can be found unless Israel changes its policies,” said. Sylikiotis. “What we need is real pressure on Israel.”

During the meeting, Irish lawmaker Martina Anderson lashed out at Israel for undermining the prospects of the so-called two-state solution.

“The Middle East Peace Process and the two-state solution have been suffocated. It’s buried alive under the concrete slabs of thousands of illegal Israeli settlements,” she said.

Anderson urged the EU to go beyond mere words and impose sanctions on Israel.

“Every time Israel announces new settlements or demolishes more Palestinian homes, the international community just wags its finger and the EU merely condemns. Israel must be stopped from acting with impunity,” the lawmaker said.

Israel has been setting up settlements across the West Bank and al-Quds since occupying the Palestinian territories in 1967. The constructions have been widely condemned as an insidious push toward facilitating the annexation of the lands.