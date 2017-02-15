Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

  Wednesday 15 February 2017
Map of Latest Battlefield Developments in Syria and Iraq on

MPs Call for EU Action against Israeli Regime

Member of the European Parliament (EP) called for actions beyond words against Israeli defiance in face of international condemnation of its illegal settlements

US Used Depleted Uranium in Syria: US Central Command The US has used depleted uranium (DU) ammunition in Syria, despite pledging not to use the controversial ordnance.

Saudi Arabia Expels 40,000 Pakistani Workers amid Economic Pressures Due to economic pressures, Saudi Arabia has expelled as many as 40,000 Pakistani workers during a four months period

Turkey’s Incursion on Syria’s Al Bab Killed 60 Civilians Turkish military killed at least 60 Syrian civilians during shelling attacks on the country’s al-Bab city over the past few days

Terrorist Attack Kills 4 in Iraq A terrorist explosion in the Iraqi capital city of Baghdad killed at least four people

Germany Postpones Israel Conference over Illegal Settlements A conference with Israeli regime authorities was postponed by German government reportedly over ignorance of International calls to stop illegal settlements

Bahraini Security Forces Attack People Marking 6th Anniversary of Their Uprisng Bahraini security forces clamped down on people who held demonstrations in the country to commemorate their uprising back in 2011

5,000 Chinese Militants Fight in Syria Syria says thousands of Chinese citizens are fighting in the country as members of militant groups

Israeli Regime President Calls for Annexation of Occupied West Bank The president of Israeli regime has called for annexation of occupied Palestinian lands in the West Bank

Yemeni Forces Destroy Saudi Tank Yemeni popular forces have shot and destroyed a modern Saudi tank on their latest defensive attack

Turkey Reemphasizes on No-Fly Zone in Syria Turkish president renewed his previous calls for creating a no-fly zone in Syria just as the US president has called for safe zones in the Arab country

Iraqi Popular Forces Block ISIS Scape Route to Syria Iraqi Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) also known as Hashd al-Sahaabi blocked the routes ISIS terrorist use to flee Iraq for their bases in Syria

Palestinian Hamas Elects New Leader A resistance veteran who spent more than two decades in Israeli prisons was elected as new Palestinian Hamas leader

Over 50 Killed, 100 Injured as Infighting Intensifies among Terrorists in Syria’s Idlib At Least 50 terrorists were killed and more than 100 injured in Syria’s Idlib after infighting intensified among terrorists.

Indian Forces Attack Protestors in Kashmir, One Killed Indian security forces attack thousands of protesters in Kashmir who demonstrated after the police killed five people in Kashmir

Lebanon Needs Arms of Hezbollah against Israeli Occupation: President Lebanese president says his country needs the arms of its resistance movement, Hezbollah, to guarantee its security

Bahrain, Turkey Cooperate on Arms amid Manama Crackdown on Dissent Bahraini and Turkish governments have agreed to cooperate in arms industries as Bahrain is under attack for violent crackdown on pro-democracy protests

Russia Warns US against Excluding Iran from Anti-Terror Efforts Russian foreign minister warned the US government against efforts to exclude Iran from the fight on terrorism

Yemeni Forces Capture City near Saudi Border Yemeni forces and fighters of Ansarullah resistance movement capture a city near Saudi border north of the country

Thousands of Mexicans Demonstrate against US Policies Thousands of people demonstrated on different cities in Mexico to condemn recent US policies against their country

MPs Call for EU Action against Israeli Regime

Wednesday 15 February 2017
 
 
 
 
 
Alwaght- Member of the European Parliament (EP) called for actions beyond words against Israeli regime’s defiance in face of international condemnation of its illegal settlements on occupied Palestinian lands.

During the recent EP meeting in Strasburg, France, the members of the parliament discussed the prospects of reviving negotiations between Israeli regime and Palestinians for which they consider illegal settlement a major problem.

At the event, Head of the European Parliament’s delegation for relations with Palestine Neoklis Sylikiotis highlighted the “futility” of mere EU condemnations, which have failed to prevent Tel Aviv from attacking Palestinian people, destroying their homes and stealing their land.

Leniency from the EU has allowed the recent Knesset bill to legalize the theft of private Palestinian land for settlements. This decision violates international law and human rights conventions,” he said.

Recently Israeli regime adopted a land confiscation bill that will allow the regime to forcefully and through paying cash, confiscate the privately-owned lands on which the Israeli settlements are built.

The move came barely two months after the United Nations Security Council unanimously approved a resolution declaring that settlement construction “constitutes a flagrant violation under international law.”

Sylikiotis further said, “All the while Israeli occupation forces continue to expand settlements, attack and kill Palestinian civilians, demolish their schools and homes and imprison children. These actions undermine peace-making efforts in the region.”

He also called on the EU to suspend the Association Agreement with Israel for its violations of the international law.

 “No solution can be found unless Israel changes its policies,” said. Sylikiotis. “What we need is real pressure on Israel.”

During the meeting, Irish lawmaker Martina Anderson lashed out at Israel for undermining the prospects of the so-called two-state solution.

The Middle East Peace Process and the two-state solution have been suffocated. It’s buried alive under the concrete slabs of thousands of illegal Israeli settlements,” she said.

Anderson urged the EU to go beyond mere words and impose sanctions on Israel.

Every time Israel announces new settlements or demolishes more Palestinian homes, the international community just wags its finger and the EU merely condemns. Israel must be stopped from acting with impunity,” the lawmaker said.

Israel has been setting up settlements across the West Bank and al-Quds since occupying the Palestinian territories in 1967. The constructions have been widely condemned as an insidious push toward facilitating the annexation of the lands.

 

Tags :

EU MP Israel Settlment

