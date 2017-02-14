Why US Concerned over Iraqi Popular Forces Possible Deployment to Syria?

Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

  Wednesday 15 February 2017
Map of Latest Battlefield Developments in Syria and Iraq on

Editor's Choice

Erdogan Visits Arab Sheikhdoms to Boost Turkey’s Stalled Economy

Erdogan Visits Arab Sheikhdoms to Boost Turkey’s Stalled Economy - Turkish President has visited Persian Gulf countries of Bahrain, Saudi Arabia and Qatar in a bid to shore up his country’s badly economy.

Consequences of CIA Chief Visit to Saudi Arabia The recent visit by to United States spy, CIA chief Mike Pompeo, to Saudi Arabia is bound to have negative consequences in the region.

Saudi Blockade of Yemen Created Disastrous Humanitarian Situation: Russia Russian envoy to the United Nations says Saudi Arabia’s almost two-Year aggression on Yemen has made humanitarian situation disastrous in the already impoverished country that is faced a media blackout as Riyadh prevents journalist from going to Yemen.

Yemenis New Strategy against Saudi Aggression: "City for City, Capital for Capital" The Yemeni missile touches the Saudi capital, making a groundbreaking development in the war.

Yemenis Lose Patience with Saudi Aggression, Hit Regime’s Capital Yemeni army for the first time carried out a retaliatory missile strike on a Saudi military base in Riyadh, moving the Kingdom’s war on Yemen to a new level.

News

US Used Depleted Uranium in Syria: US Central Command

US Used Depleted Uranium in Syria: US Central Command

The US has used depleted uranium (DU) ammunition in Syria, despite pledging not to use the controversial ordnance.

Saudi Arabia Expels 40,000 Pakistani Workers amid Economic Pressures Due to economic pressures, Saudi Arabia has expelled as many as 40,000 Pakistani workers during a four months period

Turkey’s Incursion on Syria’s Al Bab Killed 60 Civilians Turkish military killed at least 60 Syrian civilians during shelling attacks on the country’s al-Bab city over the past few days

Terrorist Attack Kills 4 in Iraq A terrorist explosion in the Iraqi capital city of Baghdad killed at least four people

Germany Postpones Israel Conference over Illegal Settlements A conference with Israeli regime authorities was postponed by German government reportedly over ignorance of International calls to stop illegal settlements

Bahraini Security Forces Attack People Marking 6th Anniversary of Their Uprisng Bahraini security forces clamped down on people who held demonstrations in the country to commemorate their uprising back in 2011

5,000 Chinese Militants Fight in Syria Syria says thousands of Chinese citizens are fighting in the country as members of militant groups

Israeli Regime President Calls for Annexation of Occupied West Bank The president of Israeli regime has called for annexation of occupied Palestinian lands in the West Bank

Yemeni Forces Destroy Saudi Tank Yemeni popular forces have shot and destroyed a modern Saudi tank on their latest defensive attack

Turkey Reemphasizes on No-Fly Zone in Syria Turkish president renewed his previous calls for creating a no-fly zone in Syria just as the US president has called for safe zones in the Arab country

Iraqi Popular Forces Block ISIS Scape Route to Syria Iraqi Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) also known as Hashd al-Sahaabi blocked the routes ISIS terrorist use to flee Iraq for their bases in Syria

Palestinian Hamas Elects New Leader A resistance veteran who spent more than two decades in Israeli prisons was elected as new Palestinian Hamas leader

Over 50 Killed, 100 Injured as Infighting Intensifies among Terrorists in Syria’s Idlib At Least 50 terrorists were killed and more than 100 injured in Syria’s Idlib after infighting intensified among terrorists.

Indian Forces Attack Protestors in Kashmir, One Killed Indian security forces attack thousands of protesters in Kashmir who demonstrated after the police killed five people in Kashmir

Lebanon Needs Arms of Hezbollah against Israeli Occupation: President Lebanese president says his country needs the arms of its resistance movement, Hezbollah, to guarantee its security

Bahrain, Turkey Cooperate on Arms amid Manama Crackdown on Dissent Bahraini and Turkish governments have agreed to cooperate in arms industries as Bahrain is under attack for violent crackdown on pro-democracy protests

Russia Warns US against Excluding Iran from Anti-Terror Efforts Russian foreign minister warned the US government against efforts to exclude Iran from the fight on terrorism

Yemeni Forces Capture City near Saudi Border Yemeni forces and fighters of Ansarullah resistance movement capture a city near Saudi border north of the country

Thousands of Mexicans Demonstrate against US Policies Thousands of people demonstrated on different cities in Mexico to condemn recent US policies against their country

Berdymukhamedov Wins Turkmenistan Presidential Elections for Third Term Turkmenistan presidential elections ended with a highly anticipated victory for the seating president Kurbanguly Berdymukhamedov

Most Viewed

Day Week Month

Germany Postpones Israel Conference over Illegal Settlements

Turkey Reemphasizes on No-Fly Zone in Syria

Anti-Muslim US National Security Advisor Resigns over Russia Contacts

Bahraini Security Forces Attack People Marking 6th Anniversary of Their Uprisng

Yemeni Forces Destroy Saudi Tank

Why US Concerned over Iraqi Popular Forces Possible Deployment to Syria?

Israeli Regime President Calls for Annexation of Occupied West Bank

US Used Depleted Uranium in Syria: US Central Command

5,000 Chinese Militants Fight in Syria

Erdogan Visits Arab Sheikhdoms to Boost Turkey’s Stalled Economy

Saudi Arabia to Bomb Yemen’s Hodeidah despite UN Warning

Why Turkey Blocking Syrian Army Liberation of Al-Bab?

Reasons behind Team Trump’s Arms Sale to Saudi Arabia, Bahrain

Saudis Reactivating Al-Qaeda in Yemen for Deeper US Meddling

Trump To Issue New Order after Court Stalls His Anti-Muslim Ban

Why Mansur Hadi Seeks Federalization of Yemen?

Saudi Airstrikes Kill 10 Yemenis in Latest Aggression

Lebanon Needs Arms of Hezbollah against Israeli Occupation: President

Syria Rejects US Safe Zone Plan Painting It Unrealistic

Syrian Army Enters ISIS-Held city of Al-Bab

Turkey Police Arrest 3,600 People over Terror, Coup links

Western Media Reports on Iranians Crushing Response to Trump

Yemeni Forces Destroy Saudi Tank

Germany Postpones Israel Conference over Illegal Settlements

Yemeni Forces Capture City near Saudi Border

Obama Foreign Policy’s Legacy for Trump

What Drives Motivate Israeli Missile Attacks on Syria?

Yemenis New Strategy against Saudi Aggression: "City for City, Capital for Capital"

UK, US, France War-Games Provoke Persian Gulf Tensions

US Planning Nuclear Strikes on Russia, China?

Merkel, May, Hollande Interfered in US Election: Lavrov

Why Can’t Tel Aviv Bear Moscow-Tehran Strong Relations?

Iran, Russia, Turkey Discuss Syria Ceasefire in Astana

Trump Orders Preparations for World War

Separatist Movements in Spain, Independence or Suppression?

Saudi Arabia Denies Pass to Yemeni Wheat Cargo

Syrian Opposition Group Invites Israeli Regime to Topple Assad

Iran Has ’Total Disregard’ for US: Trump

Abbas Facing Ouster amid Palestinian Authority Financial Crisis

Saudi Arabia to Bomb Yemen’s Hodeidah despite UN Warning

In Focus

West Asia in 2016

West Asia in 2016

undefined
Aleppo Liberated

Aleppo Liberated

Aleppo has been divided between government and militant groups since 2012. Operation to liberate the eastern districts of the city started in mid-November and ended on 13 Decembers with driving militants out of the strategic city.
Ansarullah

Ansarullah

A Zaidi Shiite movement operating in Yemen. It seeks to establish a democratic government in Yemen.
Shiite

Shiite

represents the second largest denomination of Islam. Shiites believe Ali (peace be upon him) to be prophet"s successor in the Caliphate.
Resistance

Resistance

Axis of Resistances refers to countries and movements with common political goal, i.e., resisting against Zionist regime, America and other western powers. Iran, Syria, Hezbollah in Lebanon, and Hamas in Palestine are considered as the Axis of Resistance.
Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

A regional political u n i o n consisting of Arab states of the Persian Gulf, except for Iraq.
ISIS Terrorist Group

ISIS Terrorist Group

A terrorist group that fights against Resistance Axis in Syria and Iraq. It was founded & armed by America and its allies covertly.
Taliban

Taliban

Taliban is a Sunni fundamentalist movement in Afghanistan. It was founded by Mohammed Omar in 1994.
Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism is an extremist pseudo-Sunni movement, which labels non-Wahhabi Muslims as apostates thus paving the way for their bloodshed.
Kurds

Kurds

Kurds are an ethnic group in the Middle East, mostly inhabiting a region, which spans adjacent parts of Iran, Iraq, Syria, and Turkey. They are an Iranian people and speak the Kurdish languages, which form a subgroup of the Northwestern Iranian branch of Iranian languages.
NATO

NATO

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization is an intergovernmental military alliance based on the North Atlantic Treaty which was signed on 4 April 1949.
Islamic Awakening

Islamic Awakening

Refers to a revival of the Islam throughout the world, that began in 1979 by Iranian Revolution that established an Islamic republic.
Al-Qaeda

Al-Qaeda

A militant Sunni organization founded by Osama bin Laden at some point between 1988 and 1989
alwaght.com
Report

Why US Concerned over Iraqi Popular Forces Possible Deployment to Syria?

Wednesday 15 February 2017
 
 
 
 
 
Why US Concerned over Iraqi Popular Forces Possible Deployment to Syria?

Related Content

Iraqi Leader Hails PMF Role in Fighting Terror

Iraqi Popular Mobilization Forces to Haunt ISIS in Syria if Needed: Commander

Future of PMF, Dependence on Parliamentary Bargaining

Zoom In Font Zoom Out Font

Alwaght- Recently, there have been speculations on possible deployment of Iraq's Public Mobilization Forces (PMF) to Syria to fight against terrorists in the neighboring country. The issue has raised the hackles of the White House officials. Because if the Syrian government officially call on Iraq to send the PMF, also known as Hashd al-Shaabi, to Syria for anti-terror fight, Iraqi government and parliament will very likely agree to the request. In this case, the successful Iraqi experience of the presence of the popular forces in battle against the terrorists will be repeated in Syria, leading to a strengthened anti-terror front in the crisis-hit country.

“After liberation of Mosul, the voluntary Iraqi forces are ready to go to Syria,” said Ahmad al-Assadi, the spokesman for the PMF, commenting on the issue.

The dependence of security of Iraq on the Syrian developments and recent Syrian military gains over the terrorists motivated the popular Iraqi forces to announce readiness for entry to the Syrian crisis if necessary. Putting forward the issue will likely push Baghdad government to give the PMF the necessary legal authorization to deploy forces to Syria.

Iraq has been battling the ISIS terrorist group for over 30 months, a battle that destroyed the country’s cities and infrastructures, displaced millions, and killed thousands of Iraqi citizens. So with regard to the considerable joint army and PMF advances against the terrorists, the Iraqi leaders are not interested in seeing resurfacing of the ISIS ideology in the country in the near future. To this end terrorism should be annihilated in Syria too. .

Therefore, it seems that despite US President’s call on Iraqi Prime Minister Haider ak-Abadi to avoid sending PMF to Syria in a phone conversation between the two leaders, Baghdad will deploy popular forces to Syria if Syrian government asks for.

But why does the US raise concerns over presence of the popular Iraqi forces in Syria?

First of all, the Popular Mobilization Forces formed after a fatwa by the grand Shiite cleric in Iraq Ayatollah Sayyed Ali al-Sistani in a bid to preclude ISIS progress toward the capital Baghdad and the country’s southern provinces. Responding to the call, the Shiites, Sunnis, Christians, Turkmens, Shabaks, and people from other ethnic groups formed a joint force, dubbed as Hashd al Shaabi or Public Mobilization Forces, in defense of their territories.

The popular forces, armed with light weapons, began their duty in al-Taji, a rural district north of Baghdad, under leadership of the former Iraqi PM Nouri al-Maliki, who was also commander-in-chief. Defeating ISIS in al-Taji, PMF launched operations against the terrorist group in Samarra, Salahuddin, and al-Anbar. As the PMF showed its capabilities in war against terrorism, the country’s parliament recognized it as a “regular military force” just like other military forces in Iraq. The Recognition meant that PMF to continue living even after full liberation of all of Iraq’s territories from the grasp of terrorism. Now, the armed organization can legally act as a sovereignty-protecting force.

It is based on this authorization that Faleh al-Fayaaz, the chief of PMF and the country’s national security advisor, earlier said that “following Tal Afar recapture, Hashd al-Shaabi along with other Iraqi military forces will be tasked with controlling the Iraqi-Syrian borders."

If PMF had not been formed, Iraq's developments could have been taken place differently, maybe with ISIS occuping Baghdad and other southern provinces.

So notwithstanding an emphasis by Prime Minister al-Abadi on avoiding Baghdad's involvement in the regional and international developments, it is very likely that the PMF will enter Syria solely to protect the Iraqi security against any prospective power gain of ISIS.

But on the opposite side, Washington, Riyadh and Tel Aviv are worried that this scenario can be quite dangerous to their goals and schemes in the region as they know that the basis for formation of the force was a fatwa of a Shiite cleric. PMF, like Iraq's population that Shiites make its majority, is Shiite dominated.

Furthermore, according to the Iraqi law, this popular force is not under command of the defense ministry and is only supported logistically by the ministry. In the eyes of the US and its allies, this issue beside predominantly Shiite makeup of the PMF grants the Shiites of Iraq sizable military power, enabling them influence the future political of Iraq.

Presence of PMF in Syria and further breakthroughs in the neighboring country will add to the volunteer force's popularity, not to mention the fact that war in new country will enrich the group’s operational experiences. With this in mind, Washington is actually worried about rise of another Hezbollah in West Asia region.

Meanwhile, recent remarks of the PMF spokesman have practically sounded the alarm bells for the West. Al-Assadi has recently said “we see that the US comes from another continent to the Middle East and intervenes in the regional countries affairs. We, as neighbors of Syria, should enter this country to defend it.”

Regarding the fact that security of Iraq's security is interwoven by Syria's security, the US pressures on Iraq will go nowhere when it comes to Baghdad’s decision to send popular forces to Syria. In fact, the anti-oppression spirit of these voluntary forces makes the West find good reasons to fear birth of a second Hezbollah.

 

EnglishAlwaght EnglishAlwaght
 
 
 
 

Tags :

Iraq PMF Syria Deploymen US al-Abadi Hezbollah

Comments
Name :
Email :
* Text :
Send

Gallery

Photo

Film

Six years on: Bahrain Revolution Still Alive
Life Returning to Liberated Aleppo City, Syria
Paris Burning as Riots Continue over Police Rape of Black Youth
Millions of Iranians Rally on 28th Anniversary of Islamic Revolution
Six years on: Bahrain Revolution Still Alive

Six years on: Bahrain Revolution Still Alive

Canadian PM Beats Donald Trump`s Awkward Handshake Style
Syrian Army Advances on in ISIS-Held Areas in Aleppo`s Eastern Countryside
Syrian Army Attacks Terrorists in East of Aleppo
Iranians Hold Mass Rallies to Mark Country`s 1979 Islamic Revolution