Turkey’s Incursion on Syria’s Al Bab Killed 60 Civilians

Alwaght- Turkish military killed at least 60 Syrian civilians during shelling attacks on the country’s al-Bab city over the past few days.

The so-called Syrian Observatory for Human Rights reported on Monday that 13 children had been among those killed in the Turkish shelling on the town, which lies 40 kilometers northeast of Aleppo.

Based on the recent report by the Britain-based group, Turkish incursion has also left dozens of civilians injured as Ankara claims to be fighting ISIS terrorist group.

The Observatory said ISIS terrorists are still in control of major areas in al-Bab, even though Turkish forces and their allies have captured a string of areas in the western flank of the town.

On 24 August, 2016, the Turkish Air Force and special ground forces kicked off Operation Euphrates Shield inside Syria in a declared bid to rid the border area of ISIS terrorists and fighters from the Kurdish People’s Protection Units (YPG) and Democratic Union Party (PYD).

Syrian government rejected the incursion as breach of its territorial integrity and called on Ankara to remove its forces from Syrian lands.

Meanwhile, Syrian government forces have managed to wrest full control over an oil field from foreign-sponsored terrorists in the country’s central province of Homs.

An unnamed military source said Syrian forces liberated the Hayan oil field in the desert region of Palmyra, located 215 kilometers northeast of the capital, Damascus, on Tuesday, killing scores of terrorists in the process.