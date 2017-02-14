Terrorist Attack Kills 4 in Iraq

Alwaght- A terrorist explosion in the Iraqi capital city of Baghdad killed at least four people on Tuesday.

Terrorists had implanted bomb in a car that exploded in the southwest of Baghdad injuring 14 civilians.

The Tuesday attack targeted the al-Sanaei neighborhood of the city’s al-Baya’ district, which lies along the Baghdad Airport Road.

Separately, an armed drone operated by ISIS terrorist group killed four civilians and wounded seven others in the northern city of Mosul’s al-Masaref neighborhood, Iraq’s al-Sumariah television network reported.

The terrorist group also staged rocket attacks against a northeastern area in Mosul, killing a child and injuring two other civilians.

The Iraqi forces have driven the terrorists out of Mosul’s eastern half and are now pushing to liberate the remainder of the city.

On Monday, Iraq’s War Media said army warplanes had slain as many as 60 ISIS terrorists in Mosul’s Ayn al-Hessan and South Sharia neighborhoods.

The aerial operations also destroyed 18 of the outfit’s vehicles, some bomb-laden and some used to carry equipment around.