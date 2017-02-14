Bahraini Security Forces Attack People Marking 6th Anniversary of Their Uprisng

Alwaght- Bahraini security forces attacked people who held demonstrations in the country to commemorate the six anniversary of their uprising, started 14 February 2011.

Huge demonstrations were held in different parts of Bahrain on the sixth anniversary of a popular uprising back in 2011 when thousands of people were suppressed for demanding a removal of Al Khalifa dynasty from power.

Demonstrations began late Monday but continued on Tuesday morning when security forces were quickly deployed to crack down on the protests.

Several people sustained injuries on Tuesday morning as Bahraini regime forces fired birdshots and excessively used tear gas to disperse anti-regime protesters in the villages of Abu Saiba, Shakhourah, and Maameer.

A number of plainclothes forces also assisted regime forces in the suppression of a pro-democracy rally in the As Sahlah al-Fawqiyah region.

Clashes also erupted between protesters and regime forces in the northern village of Daih, though no immediate reports of casualties and arrests were available.

Elsewhere, in the northwestern village of Diraz, about 12 kilometers west of the capital, Manama, dozens of people took to the streets following morning prayers.

Similar demonstrations were staged on Sitra Island, situated south of Manama, the villages of Daih, Shahrakan, Bani Jamrah, Karbabad, and Sanabis, as well as the Saar residential area west of the capital and Manama’s Bilad al-Qadim suburb.

Arabic-language Bahrain Mirror news website reported that the demonstrators blocked the streets, preventing regime forces from storming residential neighborhoods.

Anti-regime protests have been held on an almost daily basis ever since the popular uprising roared into life in 2011.

Manama has gone to great lengths to silence dissent. In March 2011, troops from Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates were deployed to assist Bahrain in its crackdown.

Scores of people have lost their lives and hundreds of others sustained injuries or been arrested since then.