5,000 Chinese Militants Fight in Syria

Alwaght- Thousands of Chinese citizens are fighting in Syria as members of militant groups, Damascus ambassador to Beijing says.

Approximately 5,000 militants who are currently fighting against Syrian government have Chinese originals, mostly from the restive northwest region of Xinjiang.

Syria’s Ambassador to China Imad Mustapha said "first, the number of terrorists originating from China has increased significantly with the course of the conflict. At present we can talk about 5,000 fighters".

The ambassador said many of this militants travel with their families so "we now have Chinese children in Syria who publish their videos on YouTube with swords and Kalashnikovs in their hands and talking about jihad in Syria."

ISIS terrorist group is the main destination for these new comers as Mustapha said around half of the militants join the terror group.

The diplomat further said "100 percent of the Chinese fighters crossed into Syria through Turkey."

“In the course of 4.5 years all foreign ISIS terrorists moved to Syria through Turkey. It is a sad reality," Mustapha asserted.

Home to China's mainly Muslim Uyghur minority, the Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region is seen as a hotbed of anti-government insurgency that saw at least 200 people die in attacks over two years.