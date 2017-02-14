Six Years after Revolution Bahraini People Lonelier than Ever

Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

  Tuesday 14 February 2017
Consequences of CIA Chief Visit to Saudi Arabia

Consequences of CIA Chief Visit to Saudi Arabia The recent visit by to United States spy, CIA chief Mike Pompeo, to Saudi Arabia is bound to have negative consequences in the region.

Saudi Blockade of Yemen Created Disastrous Humanitarian Situation: Russia Russian envoy to the United Nations says Saudi Arabia’s almost two-Year aggression on Yemen has made humanitarian situation disastrous in the already impoverished country that is faced a media blackout as Riyadh prevents journalist from going to Yemen.

Yemenis New Strategy against Saudi Aggression: "City for City, Capital for Capital" The Yemeni missile touches the Saudi capital, making a groundbreaking development in the war.

Yemenis Lose Patience with Saudi Aggression, Hit Regime’s Capital Yemeni army for the first time carried out a retaliatory missile strike on a Saudi military base in Riyadh, moving the Kingdom’s war on Yemen to a new level.

US Covered Up 1,000s Airstrike on Iraq, Syria, Afghanistan: Report The US army has covered up thousands of its airstrikes in West Asian countries that may have led to thousands of civilians deaths

Germany Postpones Israel Conference over Illegal Settlements

Germany Postpones Israel Conference over Illegal Settlements

A conference with Israeli regime authorities was postponed by German government reportedly over ignorance of International calls to stop illegal settlements

Bahraini Security Forces Attack People Marking 6th Anniversary of Their Uprisng Bahraini security forces clamped down on people who held demonstrations in the country to commemorate their uprising back in 2011

5,000 Chinese Militants Fight in Syria Syria says thousands of Chinese citizens are fighting in the country as members of militant groups

Israeli Regime President Calls for Annexation of Occupied West Bank The president of Israeli regime has called for annexation of occupied Palestinian lands in the West Bank

Yemeni Forces Destroy Saudi Tank Yemeni popular forces have shot and destroyed a modern Saudi tank on their latest defensive attack

Turkey Reemphasizes on No-Fly Zone in Syria Turkish president renewed his previous calls for creating a no-fly zone in Syria just as the US president has called for safe zones in the Arab country

Iraqi Popular Forces Block ISIS Scape Route to Syria Iraqi Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) also known as Hashd al-Sahaabi blocked the routes ISIS terrorist use to flee Iraq for their bases in Syria

Palestinian Hamas Elects New Leader A resistance veteran who spent more than two decades in Israeli prisons was elected as new Palestinian Hamas leader

Over 50 Killed, 100 Injured as Infighting Intensifies among Terrorists in Syria’s Idlib At Least 50 terrorists were killed and more than 100 injured in Syria’s Idlib after infighting intensified among terrorists.

Indian Forces Attack Protestors in Kashmir, One Killed Indian security forces attack thousands of protesters in Kashmir who demonstrated after the police killed five people in Kashmir

Lebanon Needs Arms of Hezbollah against Israeli Occupation: President Lebanese president says his country needs the arms of its resistance movement, Hezbollah, to guarantee its security

Bahrain, Turkey Cooperate on Arms amid Manama Crackdown on Dissent Bahraini and Turkish governments have agreed to cooperate in arms industries as Bahrain is under attack for violent crackdown on pro-democracy protests

Russia Warns US against Excluding Iran from Anti-Terror Efforts Russian foreign minister warned the US government against efforts to exclude Iran from the fight on terrorism

Yemeni Forces Capture City near Saudi Border Yemeni forces and fighters of Ansarullah resistance movement capture a city near Saudi border north of the country

Thousands of Mexicans Demonstrate against US Policies Thousands of people demonstrated on different cities in Mexico to condemn recent US policies against their country

Berdymukhamedov Wins Turkmenistan Presidential Elections for Third Term Turkmenistan presidential elections ended with a highly anticipated victory for the seating president Kurbanguly Berdymukhamedov

Saudi Arabia to Bomb Yemen’s Hodeidah despite UN Warning Saudi Army warned the residents of Hodeidah city in Yemen that the city will be targeted by airstrikes in next few days

UN Offers Wanted Israeli Diplomat Top Job after Ditching Palestinian Figure over US Objection Just a day after the United States backed down from appointing a former Palestinian authority over Washington’s objection, an Israeli regime authority is offered a top job

Bahraini Police Crack Down Demonstrations Held over Death of 3 Youths Security forces in Bahrain clamped down on demonstrators who protested the recent killing of three Bahraini citizens by coast guards

Lebanese Hezbollah Support Political Settlement in Syria: Leader Lebanese Hezbollah resistance movement says it supports a political settlement in Syria as it was agreed in recent talks

Six Years after Revolution Bahraini People Lonelier than Ever

Alwaght- Six years after Bahrain's popular uprising, began on 14 February 2011, the conditions in the Arab state remain chaotic and tense. The Bahraini regime still declines to display any will to implement Bahraini people's demanded reforms and going through any reconciliation process, overlooking all of the calls, from home and outside, to end repressing the national popular movements. The security forces quash the peaceful anti-regime protests with an extraordinary violence. The use of poisonous tear gas has become a fixed part of clampdown in the tiny Persian Gulf island.  

Jailing and executing the opposition members without charges and without holding hearing sessions for them in fair courts triggered a wide-ranging outcry of the human rights organizations against the measures of the Bahraini regime. Beside the above-mentioned repressive measures, the country’s major opposition movements and parties have been banned from being active in the nation. Furthermore, the opposition leaders, like the top Shiite cleric Sheikh Isa Qassim, are brought under heavy strains in many ways.

Very naturally, six-year continuation of uprising in the country raises a question for foreign observers of Bahrain’s developments: why have neither the regime’s approach of iron fist nor the popular approach of revolting succeeded in fully reaching their goals so far?

The regime’s self-destructive nature

The conditions that led to start of the process of the revolution of the Bahraini people in 2011 and let it still continue appeared to be unavoidable. The critics of the regime demanded for an open political atmosphere to allow them express the problems and flaws of the ruling family and at the same time propose reforms to the structure of governance in a bid to stop further discrimination against the Shiite population, which is a majority in the country.

But among the opposition movements, some factions to some degree approved of the current political system. However, a failure of the country’s political system to manage the crisis stemming from the ongoing anti-regime protests and use of iron-fist policy through calling support of the foreign repressive forces, or the Peninsula Shield Forces, including forces from the Persian Gulf Arab states, made the idea of demands for reforms lose edge to the idea of regime change.

The reason for continuation of the uncompromising spirit of the revolution is that the ruling Al Khalifa dynasty beholds the roots of the demonstrations from the window of a conspiracy theory. Clinging to the idea of Iranian interventions in their internal affairs, the Al Khalifa leaders have persistently declined to buy the fact that the crisis predominantly derives from their failure in managing the situation and also regime's suffering from legitimacy crisis. Adopting this approach, they have so far been successful in getting a green light from the Western countries and support from the allied Arab states of the region to press ahead with further anti-opposition clampdown.

On the other side, the resistance of the ruling Al Khalifa family to even accepting part of the widely legitimate demands of the opposition sides is emboldened by regime's hope for the uprising process to become erosive until the government can secure rise of a powerful pre-regime layer in the society as a result of its demographic and immigration policies aimed at increasing the Sunni population in the country. This approach majorly lays bare a misapprehension of the nature of the political conflict in the current conditions.

While the popular uprisings against the corruption and dictatorship have swept through the region relying only on the alternative of building a democratic structure for giving the power to the people and raising responsive and efficient leaders in the Arab world, the optimism to save the rule by inflaming the religious gaps had no outcomes but worsening the situation.

Bahrain’s significance in the regional powers' strategies and competitions

Perhaps no time is more critical than now– after six years of revolutionary developments– in expression of the strategic role and significance of this tiny Arab island and its developments for the regional and global powers which are propping up the Al Khalifa regime. As a leading foreign actor and a proxy force on behalf of the Western powers, Saudi Arabia since the beginning of the revolution undertook an open role in putting down the Bahraini opposition groups.

But the role of the Western powers in Bahrain’s crisis was also exposed when Britain at the 37th summit of the (Persian) Gulf Cooperation Council (PGCC) in Manama early in December 2016 announced reopening its military bases in the small kingdom, declaring that it was returning to the region after nearly six decades. In PGCC summit, Theresa May, without raising any concerns over the repression of the Bahraini people’s demonstrations, highlighted a need for renewed alliance with the Persian Gulf Arab states to curb what she called Tehran's interventions in these countries' domestic affairs.

On the other side, with Trump’s rise to power as president of the US, the media have talked about the new American administration’s decision to sell arms to the Arab countries. This is while the former US administration declined to go ahead with the weapons deal due to international pressures blaming the dreadful human rights conditions in Bahrain.

With a consideration of the present circumstances, it seems that the way of the revolutionaries of Bahrain is becoming more uneven than before, and that they are now not facing only Al Khalifa regime but a league of pro-regime regional and international powers, something that resistance to it takes further unity and adoption of more operational strategies by the revolutionary factions.

Bahrain Revolution Crackdown Al Khalifa Saudi Arabia Human Rights Ooposition

