Israeli Regime President Calls for Annexation of Occupied West Bank

Alwaght- The president of Israeli regime has called for annexation of occupied Palestinian lands in the West Bank.

Reuven Rivlin said he supports the full annexation of the occupied West Bank. The provocative suggestion has been put forth by some hawkish Israeli ministers in the past.

Speaking in a pro-settlement conference in al-Quds on Monday, Rivlin added that if Israel annexes the rest of the West Bank, it must give all Palestinians living there full Israeli citizenship.

Israeli settlements on occupied Palestinian lands have been a major reason for Palestinian protests against the regime even cultivating in a UN resolution condemning the settlements as illegal. Tel Aviv, however, recently adopted a law to confiscate those lands by force.

In December 2016, the United Nations Security Council adopted Resolution 2334 that denounced the Israeli settlements as a “flagrant violation of international law.”

Meanwhile, a senior Tel Aviv official said that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu opposes the establishment of a Palestinian state.

Israel’s Public Security Minister Gilad Erdan added that none of the members of Netanyahu’s inner circle believe that a Palestinian state should be created over the next few years.

Despite Netanyahu never openly voicing opposition to the so-called two-state solution, Palestinians say Tel Aviv’s continued settlement activities prove that he is not committed to it.

Since the 20 January inauguration of US President Donald Trump, Tel Aviv has launched a major expansion drive, which includes the plans for the construction of thousands of new settler units in the West Bank.