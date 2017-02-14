Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

  Tuesday 14 February 2017
Map of Latest Battlefield Developments in Syria and Iraq on

Editor's Choice

Consequences of CIA Chief Visit to Saudi Arabia

Consequences of CIA Chief Visit to Saudi Arabia The recent visit by to United States spy, CIA chief Mike Pompeo, to Saudi Arabia is bound to have negative consequences in the region.

Saudi Blockade of Yemen Created Disastrous Humanitarian Situation: Russia Russian envoy to the United Nations says Saudi Arabia’s almost two-Year aggression on Yemen has made humanitarian situation disastrous in the already impoverished country that is faced a media blackout as Riyadh prevents journalist from going to Yemen.

Yemenis New Strategy against Saudi Aggression: "City for City, Capital for Capital" The Yemeni missile touches the Saudi capital, making a groundbreaking development in the war.

Yemenis Lose Patience with Saudi Aggression, Hit Regime’s Capital Yemeni army for the first time carried out a retaliatory missile strike on a Saudi military base in Riyadh, moving the Kingdom’s war on Yemen to a new level.

US Covered Up 1,000s Airstrike on Iraq, Syria, Afghanistan: Report The US army has covered up thousands of its airstrikes in West Asian countries that may have led to thousands of civilians deaths

News

Israeli Regime President Calls for Annexation of Occupied West Bank

Israeli Regime President Calls for Annexation of Occupied West Bank

The president of Israeli regime has called for annexation of occupied Palestinian lands in the West Bank

Yemeni Forces Destroy Saudi Tank Yemeni popular forces have shot and destroyed a modern Saudi tank on their latest defensive attack

Turkey Reemphasizes on No-Fly Zone in Syria Turkish president renewed his previous calls for creating a no-fly zone in Syria just as the US president has called for safe zones in the Arab country

Iraqi Popular Forces Block ISIS Scape Route to Syria Iraqi Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) also known as Hashd al-Sahaabi blocked the routes ISIS terrorist use to flee Iraq for their bases in Syria

Palestinian Hamas Elects New Leader A resistance veteran who spent more than two decades in Israeli prisons was elected as new Palestinian Hamas leader

Over 50 Killed, 100 Injured as Infighting Intensifies among Terrorists in Syria’s Idlib At Least 50 terrorists were killed and more than 100 injured in Syria’s Idlib after infighting intensified among terrorists.

Indian Forces Attack Protestors in Kashmir, One Killed Indian security forces attack thousands of protesters in Kashmir who demonstrated after the police killed five people in Kashmir

Lebanon Needs Arms of Hezbollah against Israeli Occupation: President Lebanese president says his country needs the arms of its resistance movement, Hezbollah, to guarantee its security

Bahrain, Turkey Cooperate on Arms amid Manama Crackdown on Dissent Bahraini and Turkish governments have agreed to cooperate in arms industries as Bahrain is under attack for violent crackdown on pro-democracy protests

Russia Warns US against Excluding Iran from Anti-Terror Efforts Russian foreign minister warned the US government against efforts to exclude Iran from the fight on terrorism

Yemeni Forces Capture City near Saudi Border Yemeni forces and fighters of Ansarullah resistance movement capture a city near Saudi border north of the country

Thousands of Mexicans Demonstrate against US Policies Thousands of people demonstrated on different cities in Mexico to condemn recent US policies against their country

Berdymukhamedov Wins Turkmenistan Presidential Elections for Third Term Turkmenistan presidential elections ended with a highly anticipated victory for the seating president Kurbanguly Berdymukhamedov

Saudi Arabia to Bomb Yemen’s Hodeidah despite UN Warning Saudi Army warned the residents of Hodeidah city in Yemen that the city will be targeted by airstrikes in next few days

UN Offers Wanted Israeli Diplomat Top Job after Ditching Palestinian Figure over US Objection Just a day after the United States backed down from appointing a former Palestinian authority over Washington’s objection, an Israeli regime authority is offered a top job

Bahraini Police Crack Down Demonstrations Held over Death of 3 Youths Security forces in Bahrain clamped down on demonstrators who protested the recent killing of three Bahraini citizens by coast guards

Lebanese Hezbollah Support Political Settlement in Syria: Leader Lebanese Hezbollah resistance movement says it supports a political settlement in Syria as it was agreed in recent talks

Iraq, Iran Relations Not To Be Harmed by US: Iraqi President Iraqi president says the US government cannot harm the already warm relations between his country and its “brother” Iran

Militant Groups in Syria Form Joint Commission for Geneva Talks The militant groups in Syria formed a joint commission to represent all of them in the upcoming talks in Geneva

Bahraini Regime Puts 21 Protesters in Long Term Prison Bahraini judiciary issued long term prison sentences for 21 protesters in its latest crackdown on the opposition

Most Viewed

Day Week Month

Lebanon Needs Arms of Hezbollah against Israeli Occupation: President

Israeli Regime’s Love Affair with Al-Qaeda in Syria

Iraqi Popular Forces Block ISIS Scape Route to Syria

Over 50 Killed, 100 Injured as Infighting Intensifies among Terrorists in Syria’s Idlib

Indian Forces Attack Protestors in Kashmir, One Killed

Turkey Reemphasizes on No-Fly Zone in Syria

Anti-Muslim US National Security Advisor Resigns over Russia Contacts

Yemeni Forces Destroy Saudi Tank

Yemeni Forces Capture City near Saudi Border

Bahrain, Turkey Cooperate on Arms amid Manama Crackdown on Dissent

Russia Warns US against Excluding Iran from Anti-Terror Efforts

Palestinian Hamas Elects New Leader

Israeli Regime President Calls for Annexation of Occupied West Bank

Why Turkey Blocking Syrian Army Liberation of Al-Bab?

We Thank Trump for Revealing Real Face of US: Iran Leader

Saudi Arabia Besieges Yemenis after Military Failure

Saudi Arabia to Bomb Yemen’s Hodeidah despite UN Warning

Trump To Issue New Order after Court Stalls His Anti-Muslim Ban

Reasons behind Team Trump’s Arms Sale to Saudi Arabia, Bahrain

Why Mansur Hadi Seeks Federalization of Yemen?

US State, Defense Departments Warn Trump over Listing Iran’s IRGC Terror Org.

Saudi Blockade of Yemen Created Disastrous Humanitarian Situation: Russia

Consequences of CIA Chief Visit to Saudi Arabia

Syrian Army Foils ISIS Attack on Deir Ezzor Airport

US Blocks Ex-Palestinian PM Path to UN Mission in Lybia

Saudis Reactivating Al-Qaeda in Yemen for Deeper US Meddling

Illegal Israeli Settlements Set New Records under Trump

Western Media Reports on Iranians Crushing Response to Trump

Obama Foreign Policy’s Legacy for Trump

How Anti-Israeli Arab Agenda Gave Place to Compromises

Syrian Opposition Group Invites Israeli Regime to Topple Assad

Why Can’t Tel Aviv Bear Moscow-Tehran Strong Relations?

Yemenis New Strategy against Saudi Aggression: "City for City, Capital for Capital"

Iran, Russia, Turkey Discuss Syria Ceasefire in Astana

Separatist Movements in Spain, Independence or Suppression?

UK, US, France War-Games Provoke Persian Gulf Tensions

What Drives Motivate Israeli Missile Attacks on Syria?

Merkel, May, Hollande Interfered in US Election: Lavrov

US, UK Complicit in Saudi Crimes in Yemen: HRW

US Planning Nuclear Strikes on Russia, China?

Turkish Air Force Mistakenly Targets Ankara-Backed Forces in Syria

Trump Creating Major Rift with US Allies

Bahraini Masses, Scholars Urge Continued Resistance

In Focus

West Asia in 2016

West Asia in 2016

undefined
Aleppo Liberated

Aleppo Liberated

Aleppo has been divided between government and militant groups since 2012. Operation to liberate the eastern districts of the city started in mid-November and ended on 13 Decembers with driving militants out of the strategic city.
Ansarullah

Ansarullah

A Zaidi Shiite movement operating in Yemen. It seeks to establish a democratic government in Yemen.
Shiite

Shiite

represents the second largest denomination of Islam. Shiites believe Ali (peace be upon him) to be prophet"s successor in the Caliphate.
Resistance

Resistance

Axis of Resistances refers to countries and movements with common political goal, i.e., resisting against Zionist regime, America and other western powers. Iran, Syria, Hezbollah in Lebanon, and Hamas in Palestine are considered as the Axis of Resistance.
Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

A regional political u n i o n consisting of Arab states of the Persian Gulf, except for Iraq.
ISIS Terrorist Group

ISIS Terrorist Group

A terrorist group that fights against Resistance Axis in Syria and Iraq. It was founded & armed by America and its allies covertly.
Taliban

Taliban

Taliban is a Sunni fundamentalist movement in Afghanistan. It was founded by Mohammed Omar in 1994.
Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism is an extremist pseudo-Sunni movement, which labels non-Wahhabi Muslims as apostates thus paving the way for their bloodshed.
Kurds

Kurds

Kurds are an ethnic group in the Middle East, mostly inhabiting a region, which spans adjacent parts of Iran, Iraq, Syria, and Turkey. They are an Iranian people and speak the Kurdish languages, which form a subgroup of the Northwestern Iranian branch of Iranian languages.
NATO

NATO

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization is an intergovernmental military alliance based on the North Atlantic Treaty which was signed on 4 April 1949.
Islamic Awakening

Islamic Awakening

Refers to a revival of the Islam throughout the world, that began in 1979 by Iranian Revolution that established an Islamic republic.
Al-Qaeda

Al-Qaeda

A militant Sunni organization founded by Osama bin Laden at some point between 1988 and 1989
alwaght.com
News

Israeli Regime President Calls for Annexation of Occupied West Bank

Tuesday 14 February 2017
 
 
 
 
 
Israeli Regime President Calls for Annexation of Occupied West Bank

Israeli President Reuven Rivlin

The president of Israeli regime has called for annexation of occupied Palestinian lands in the West Bank
Zoom In Font Zoom Out Font

Alwaght- The president of Israeli regime has called for annexation of occupied Palestinian lands in the West Bank.

Reuven Rivlin said he supports the full annexation of the occupied West Bank. The provocative suggestion has been put forth by some hawkish Israeli ministers in the past.

Speaking in a pro-settlement conference in al-Quds on Monday, Rivlin added that if Israel annexes the rest of the West Bank, it must give all Palestinians living there full Israeli citizenship.  

Israeli settlements on occupied Palestinian lands have been a major reason for Palestinian protests against the regime even cultivating in a UN resolution condemning the settlements as illegal. Tel Aviv, however, recently adopted a law to confiscate those lands by force.  

In December 2016, the United Nations Security Council adopted Resolution 2334 that denounced the Israeli settlements as a “flagrant violation of international law.”

Meanwhile, a senior Tel Aviv official said that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu opposes the establishment of a Palestinian state.

Israel’s Public Security Minister Gilad Erdan added that none of the members of Netanyahu’s inner circle believe that a Palestinian state should be created over the next few years.

Despite Netanyahu never openly voicing opposition to the so-called two-state solution, Palestinians say Tel Aviv’s continued settlement activities prove that he is not committed to it.

Since the 20 January inauguration of US President Donald Trump, Tel Aviv has launched a major expansion drive, which includes the plans for the construction of thousands of new settler units in the West Bank.

 

EnglishAlwaght EnglishAlwaght
 
 
 
 

Tags :

Israel West Bank annexatio

Comments
Name :
Email :
* Text :
Send

Gallery

Photo

Film

Six years on: Bahrain Revolution Still Alive
Life Returning to Liberated Aleppo City, Syria
Paris Burning as Riots Continue over Police Rape of Black Youth
Millions of Iranians Rally on 28th Anniversary of Islamic Revolution
Six years on: Bahrain Revolution Still Alive

Six years on: Bahrain Revolution Still Alive

Canadian PM Beats Donald Trump`s Awkward Handshake Style
Syrian Army Advances on in ISIS-Held Areas in Aleppo`s Eastern Countryside
Syrian Army Attacks Terrorists in East of Aleppo
Iranians Hold Mass Rallies to Mark Country`s 1979 Islamic Revolution