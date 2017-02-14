Yemeni Forces Destroy Saudi Tank

Alwaght- Yemeni popular forces have shot and destroyed a modern Saudi tank on their latest defensive attack.

The M1 Abraham Tank was destroyed by the fighters of Ansarullah resistance movement as they attacked a unit of approaching Saudi forces.

Based on a report published by al-Masdar news site, the resistance forces backed by Yemeni army have used anti-tank guided missiles (ATGM) to destroy the Tank.

The attack shown in video released by the resistance movement was launched on Saudi al-Hiljah military base in the Najran region of Saudi Arabia.

Saudi regime declared yesterday that it plans to strike the Hodeidah city in Yemen despite warnings from the UN that the attack could have dire humanitarian consequences for civilian population.

Hodeidah is the main port city in Yemen currently under the control of Yemeni army. It is considered the main entry point for food and aid cargos to the country that is under a Saudi imposed embargo.

Saudi Arabia has been engaged in the deadly campaign since March 2015 in an attempt to reinstate Yemen’s resigned president, Abd Rabbuh Mansur Hadi, a staunch ally of Riyadh.

The Saudi war has so far claimed the lives of at least 11,400 Yemenis, and taken a heavy toll on the country’s facilities and infrastructure, destroying many hospitals, schools, and factories.