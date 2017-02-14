Iraqi Popular Forces Block ISIS Scape Route to Syria

Alwaght- Iraqi Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) also known as Hashd al-Sahaabi blocked the routes ISIS terrorist use to flee Iraq for their bases in Syria.

In their latest clash, the forces managed to stop around 200 ISIS terrorists who were attempting to flee the city of Tal Afar and enter Syria.

The spokesman of the forces, Ahmed al-Assadi, told reporters that the terrorists were using tanks in their attempt to escape Tal Afar, which is located to the west of Mosul.

The spokesman said that terrorists attacked the PMF positions on 7:00 pm local time trying to open a pass through the lines of forces that blocked their path.

The popular forces have been stationed around Mosul since 17 October, when Iraq launched massive operations to retake the city from ISIS terrorists.

The coalition of anti-terror forces has so far fully liberated the eastern half of the flashpoint city -- home to more than one million people -- and are gearing up to liberate its western side.

Mosul fell to ISIS terrorists back in 2014 and is considered the last stronghold of the terror group in Iraq. Fearing an imminent defeat the terrorists are trying to find a path to flee Iraq and join their forces in neighboring Syria.