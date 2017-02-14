Palestinian Hamas Elects New Leader

Alwaght- A resistance veteran who spent more than two decades in Israeli prisons was elected as new Palestinian Hamas leader yesterday.

The Islamic resistance movement declared that a military wing commander, Yahya Sinwar, has been elected to lead the movement in Gaza Strip.

Yahya Sinwar has served as a member of Ezzedine Qassam Brigades and was prisoned by Israeli regime back in 1988. He was released 23 years later in 2011 under an agreement to exchange about 1,000 Palestinian prisoners for Israeli trooper Gilad Schalit, whom Hamas fighters had captured in a cross-border raid five years earlier.

Siwar will replace current Hamas leader, Ismael Haniya, who served as the democratically-elected prime minister of the Hamas government which took control of the coastal sliver in June 2007. Many observers view Haniyah as the most likely successor to Khaled Meshaal, who is the Hamas political bureau chief and lives in exile in the Qatari capital city of Doha.

Khalil al-Haya was elected as Sinwar's deputy as well.

The Gaza Strip has been under an Israeli siege since June 2007. The blockade has caused a decline in the standards of living as well as unprecedented levels of unemployment and unrelenting poverty.

Israeli regime has launched several wars on the Palestinian sliver, the last of which began in early July 2014. The 50-day military aggression, which ended on August 26, 2014, killed nearly 2,200 Palestinians, including 577 children. Over 11,100 others -- including 3,374 children, 2,088 women and 410 elderly people -- were also wounded in the war.

The Israeli military also frequently bombs the Gaza Strip, with civilians being the main target of such attacks.