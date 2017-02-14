Over 50 Killed, 100 Injured as Infighting Intensifies among Terrorists in Syria’s Idlib

Alwaght- At Least 50 terrorists were killed and more than 100 injured in Syria's Idlib after infighting intensified among terrorists.

The internal strife erupted in south of Idlib on the vicinity of Khan Touman and its nearby villages while the clashes were exclusively between Tahrir al-Sham and Jund al-Aqsa, Al Masdar News reported.

On Monday afternoon, Jund al-Aqsa militants stormed a sharia court around two kilometers south of Khan Touman and executed 24 members of Tahrir al-Sham at point-blank range.

Several notorious terrorists were among the killed, including Abou Bakr Tamana, Abou Hussien al-Harmosh, Abou Riyhana, and Muhammad Al-Dashash.

Muhammad Al-Dashash

Muhammad Al-Dashash was featured in several Jabhat al-Nusra propaganda videos and remained a field commander up until his death.

In a separate instance, two terrorists were killed as a van accidentally blew up elsewhere in the Idlib countryside after storing ammunition improperly.