Indian Forces Attack Protestors in Kashmir, One Killed

Alwaght- Indian security forces attacked thousands of protesters in Kashmir who demonstrated after the police killed five people in Kashmir on Sunday.

As soon as news spread about the killing of four Kashmiris in Frisal village in Kulgam district in the morning, people came out in protests. According to eyewitnesses, the Indian forces shot at the civilian protestors, killing one and wounding several others.

The Indian police, in a statement on Sunday evening, confirmed the death of the civilian but kept quiet about the injuries to the dozens of civilians.

“In the aftermath of encounter, law and order situation occurred in which some individuals sustained injuries. Among the injured, one person identified as Mushtaq Ibrahim Itoo, a resident of Hatigam, succumbed to his injuries. In this connection investigation is going on,” the police statement said.

Soon after the bodies of the slain Kashmiris were returned to their families, thousands of people participated in their funeral prayers.

After four decades of political struggles and fights was deemed ineffective, the Jammu Kashmir Liberation Front launched an armed struggle against India, which became the excuse for the Indian forces’ invasion of Kashmir. In 2008 when the state government decided to sell a plot of land to non-resident Hindus for building a shrine, the big and peaceful people's defiance was met with bloody repression.