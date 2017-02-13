Bahrain, Turkey Cooperate on Arms amid Manama Crackdown on Dissent

Alwaght- Bahraini and Turkish governments have agreed to cooperate in arms industries as Bahrain is under attack for violent crackdown on prodemocracy protests.

During a visit by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, the two sides signed an agreement on bilateral cooperation in arms industry in Manama on Sunday.

Turkish Defense Minister Fikri Isik and his Bahraini counterpart, Mohammed bin Abdullah Al Khalifah, inked the memorandum of understanding in the presence of Erdogan and Bahrain’s monarch Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifah.

The two sides also agreed on a number of other issues including the visa fee exemptions and education. Bahrain has been heavy-handedly muffling popular anti-regime protests across the kingdom since 2011.

The suppression campaign has been heavily supported with arms flow from neighboring Arab allies, including Saudi Arabia.

Saudi and Emirati troops have been helping Bahraini regime forces in their crackdown on political opposition. Scores of people have lost their lives and many others been arrested as a result of the crackdown.

During his visit to Manama, Erdogan expressed his wish for Turkey and Bahrain to work together for the “stability, peace, and future of the region,” Turkish paper Daily Sabah reported.

The king awarded the Turkish head of state with the medal of Sheikh Isa bin Salman Al Khalifa, Bahrain’s first emir.