Russia Warns US against Excluding Iran from Anti-Terror Efforts

Alwaght- Russian foreign minister warned the US administration against efforts to exclude Iran from the fight on terrorism.

Russian foreign minister mentioned the effective role Iran has played in fighting terrorist groups in Syria and said the efforts by the US to exclude Iran may result in increased terrorist activities in the Arab country.

Sergei Lavrov said Americans are known for their “pragmatic” policies, but it “wouldn’t be pragmatic to just precariously exclude Iran from the anti-terrorist coalition.”

“If US President Trump’s main priority on the international arena is fighting terrorism, then it should be admitted that in Syria not only the Syrian army, supported by Russian Air Force, are fighting ISIS, but also Hezbollah groups supported by Iran [are involved in the anti-terrorist fight],” Lavrov said.

Iran has been providing military advices and political support for the Syrian government in its fight against terrorist groups in the country. On Damascus’s request, Lebanese Hezbollah resistance movement sent a number of its fighter to Syria to fight the terrorist groups and prevent their advance into Lebanese borders.

On the diplomatic front, Iran, along with Russia and Turkey, has been backing the peace negotiations aimed at ending the deadly crisis in Syria.

The three countries put forward an initiative late last year that helped bring back the Syrian government and opposition groups to the negotiating table in Astana, Kazakhstan, in January.