Yemeni Forces Capture City near Saudi Border

Alwaght- Yemeni Ansarullah resistance movement capture a city near Saudi border north of the country on Monday.

The victory came after Yemeni forces attacked Saudi mercenaries in the town of Al-Kadhah in the Hudaydah Governorate.

The Saudi-led coalition forces also entered the battle that lasted hours on Sunday morning south of the Kingdom’s Jizan Region.

In addition to seizing Al-Kadhah, the resistance forces also advanced to the al-Maafir District after taking full control of the al-Kadhah Market.

This is while Saudi forces are attacking the Mocha Port area of southwest Yemen. Yemeni army and resistance forces have taken the opportunity to expel the remaining Saudi mercenaries from the northwestern part of the country.

In another development, Saudi regime declared it plans to strike the Hodeidah city in Yemen despite warnings from the UN that the attack could have dire humanitarian consequences for civilian population.

The statement issued by the Saudi-led coalition threatened that civilians in Hodeidah should "remain in their homes and avoid clashes" and that the city would be declared a military zone from 10 a.m. on Monday until further notice.

Hodeidah is the main port city in Yemen currently under the control of Yemeni army. It is considered the main entry point for food and aid cargos to the country that is under a Saudi imposed embargo.

Saudi Arabia has been engaged in the deadly campaign since March 2015 in an attempt to reinstate Yemen’s resigned president, Abd Rabbuh Mansur Hadi, a staunch ally of Riyadh.

The Saudi war has so far claimed the lives of at least 11,400 Yemenis, and taken a heavy toll on the country’s facilities and infrastructure, destroying many hospitals, schools, and factories.