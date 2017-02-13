Thousands of Mexicans Demonstrate against US Policies

Alwaght- Thousands of people demonstrated on different cities in Mexico to condemn recent US policies against their country.

The streets of different Mexican cities were filled with angry protestors holding banners that said President Donald Trump is a menace to both US and Mexico.

Waving Mexicans flags and hoisting anti-Trump signs in both Spanish and English, some vulgar, many protesters also heaped scorn on their own president, deriding Enrique Pena Nieto as a weak leader who has presided over rampant corruption and violence at home.

Trump and Pena Nieto have been locked in battle over their countries' deep ties for months, even before Trump won the presidency with promises to get tougher on immigration and trade from Mexico.

Mexico fears Trump's policies could send Latin America's second biggest economy into crisis.

In a rare display of national unity, marchers and organizers came from across the country's deeply polarized political factions, encouraged in part by a pro-march ad campaign by Televisa, the country's dominant broadcaster.

Maria Paro Cassar, an organizer, said Trump has made Mexico and Mexicans in the United States "his favorite target."

Three weeks into his administration, Trump has vowed to move ahead with construction of his signature border wall, which he has repeatedly said Mexico will pay for, as well as signaling a new push to deport millions of unauthorized immigrants from the country.

Last month, a poll showed that Pena Nieto's approval ratings had hit a record low at just 12 percent, the lowest level of support for any president in decades.