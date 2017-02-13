Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

  Monday 13 February 2017
Map of Latest Battlefield Developments in Syria and Iraq on

Consequences of CIA Chief Visit to Saudi Arabia

Consequences of CIA Chief Visit to Saudi Arabia The recent visit by to United States spy, CIA chief Mike Pompeo, to Saudi Arabia is bound to have negative consequences in the region.

Saudi Blockade of Yemen Created Disastrous Humanitarian Situation: Russia Russian envoy to the United Nations says Saudi Arabia’s almost two-Year aggression on Yemen has made humanitarian situation disastrous in the already impoverished country that is faced a media blackout as Riyadh prevents journalist from going to Yemen.

Yemenis New Strategy against Saudi Aggression: "City for City, Capital for Capital" The Yemeni missile touches the Saudi capital, making a groundbreaking development in the war.

Yemenis Lose Patience with Saudi Aggression, Hit Regime’s Capital Yemeni army for the first time carried out a retaliatory missile strike on a Saudi military base in Riyadh, moving the Kingdom’s war on Yemen to a new level.

US Covered Up 1,000s Airstrike on Iraq, Syria, Afghanistan: Report The US army has covered up thousands of its airstrikes in West Asian countries that may have led to thousands of civilians deaths

Russia Warns US against Excluding Iran from Anti-Terror Efforts

Russia Warns US against Excluding Iran from Anti-Terror Efforts

Russian foreign minister warned the US government against efforts to exclude Iran from the fight on terrorism

Yemeni Forces Capture City near Saudi Border Yemeni forces and fighters of Ansarullah resistance movement capture a city near Saudi border north of the country

Thousands of Mexicans Demonstrate against US Policies Thousands of people demonstrated on different cities in Mexico to condemn recent US policies against their country

Berdymukhamedov Wins Turkmenistan Presidential Elections for Third Term Turkmenistan presidential elections ended with a highly anticipated victory for the seating president Kurbanguly Berdymukhamedov

Saudi Arabia to Bomb Yemen’s Hodeidah despite UN Warning Saudi Army warned the residents of Hodeidah city in Yemen that the city will be targeted by airstrikes in next few days

UN Offers Wanted Israeli Diplomat Top Job after Ditching Palestinian Figure over US Objection Just a day after the United States backed down from appointing a former Palestinian authority over Washington’s objection, an Israeli regime authority is offered a top job

Bahraini Police Crack Down Demonstrations Held over Death of 3 Youths Security forces in Bahrain clamped down on demonstrators who protested the recent killing of three Bahraini citizens by coast guards

Lebanese Hezbollah Support Political Settlement in Syria: Leader Lebanese Hezbollah resistance movement says it supports a political settlement in Syria as it was agreed in recent talks

Iraq, Iran Relations Not To Be Harmed by US: Iraqi President Iraqi president says the US government cannot harm the already warm relations between his country and its “brother” Iran

Militant Groups in Syria Form Joint Commission for Geneva Talks The militant groups in Syria formed a joint commission to represent all of them in the upcoming talks in Geneva

Bahraini Regime Puts 21 Protesters in Long Term Prison Bahraini judiciary issued long term prison sentences for 21 protesters in its latest crackdown on the opposition

Indian Security Forces Kill Five in Kashmir At least five people were killed in Kashmir on Sunday after Indian forces clashed with a group of armed people

US Objection to Nomination of Ex- Palestinian PM as UN Envoy National Discrimination: PLO Palestinian groups slammed US objection to the nomination of a former Palestinian official as the UN envoy

Syrian Army Enters ISIS-Held city of Al-Bab The forces of Syrian national army take great step forward on their latest offensive against the ISIS terrorist group by entering the al-Bab city

Two Third of US Navy Jets Unable to Fly A big majority of fighter jets of the US Navy force are unable to carry out any mission due to delayed repairs

Turkmenistan’s Highly Predictable Presidential Elections Begin Turkmen people go to the poll centers on Sunday to elect their president for the next round in an election that seem to be highly predictable

US Frist Lady Breaks Diplomatic Tradition Leaves Japanese Counterpart Alone The new US first lady broke diplomatic traditions when she refused to accompany the wife of the visiting Japanese Prime Minister around the city

Baghdad Green Zone Hit as Sadr Followers Clash with Iraqi Police The ultra-secure zone of Baghdad, called the Green Zone, was hit with several rockets after the followers of an Iraqi cleric clashed with police

Lebanese Hezbollah Urges Arab States to Cooperate with Iran Lebanese Hezbollah resistance movement asked Arab countries to cooperate with Iran in all fields to promote regional stability

Saudi Airstrikes Kill 10 Yemenis in Latest Aggression Warplanes of Saudi air force raided different Yemeni cities killing at least ten people

West Asia in 2016

West Asia in 2016

undefined
Aleppo Liberated

Aleppo Liberated

Aleppo has been divided between government and militant groups since 2012. Operation to liberate the eastern districts of the city started in mid-November and ended on 13 Decembers with driving militants out of the strategic city.
Ansarullah

Ansarullah

A Zaidi Shiite movement operating in Yemen. It seeks to establish a democratic government in Yemen.
Shiite

Shiite

represents the second largest denomination of Islam. Shiites believe Ali (peace be upon him) to be prophet"s successor in the Caliphate.
Resistance

Resistance

Axis of Resistances refers to countries and movements with common political goal, i.e., resisting against Zionist regime, America and other western powers. Iran, Syria, Hezbollah in Lebanon, and Hamas in Palestine are considered as the Axis of Resistance.
Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

A regional political u n i o n consisting of Arab states of the Persian Gulf, except for Iraq.
ISIS Terrorist Group

ISIS Terrorist Group

A terrorist group that fights against Resistance Axis in Syria and Iraq. It was founded & armed by America and its allies covertly.
Taliban

Taliban

Taliban is a Sunni fundamentalist movement in Afghanistan. It was founded by Mohammed Omar in 1994.
Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism is an extremist pseudo-Sunni movement, which labels non-Wahhabi Muslims as apostates thus paving the way for their bloodshed.
Kurds

Kurds

Kurds are an ethnic group in the Middle East, mostly inhabiting a region, which spans adjacent parts of Iran, Iraq, Syria, and Turkey. They are an Iranian people and speak the Kurdish languages, which form a subgroup of the Northwestern Iranian branch of Iranian languages.
NATO

NATO

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization is an intergovernmental military alliance based on the North Atlantic Treaty which was signed on 4 April 1949.
Islamic Awakening

Islamic Awakening

Refers to a revival of the Islam throughout the world, that began in 1979 by Iranian Revolution that established an Islamic republic.
Al-Qaeda

Al-Qaeda

A militant Sunni organization founded by Osama bin Laden at some point between 1988 and 1989
Thousands of Mexicans Demonstrate against US Policies

Monday 13 February 2017
 
 
 
 
 
Thousands of Mexicans Demonstrate against US Policies
Alwaght- Thousands of people demonstrated on different cities in Mexico to condemn recent US policies against their country.

The streets of different Mexican cities were filled with angry protestors holding banners that said President Donald Trump is a menace to both US and Mexico.

Waving Mexicans flags and hoisting anti-Trump signs in both Spanish and English, some vulgar, many protesters also heaped scorn on their own president, deriding Enrique Pena Nieto as a weak leader who has presided over rampant corruption and violence at home.

Trump and Pena Nieto have been locked in battle over their countries' deep ties for months, even before Trump won the presidency with promises to get tougher on immigration and trade from Mexico.

Mexico fears Trump's policies could send Latin America's second biggest economy into crisis.

In a rare display of national unity, marchers and organizers came from across the country's deeply polarized political factions, encouraged in part by a pro-march ad campaign by Televisa, the country's dominant broadcaster.

Maria Paro Cassar, an organizer, said Trump has made Mexico and Mexicans in the United States "his favorite target."

Three weeks into his administration, Trump has vowed to move ahead with construction of his signature border wall, which he has repeatedly said Mexico will pay for, as well as signaling a new push to deport millions of unauthorized immigrants from the country.

Last month, a poll showed that Pena Nieto's approval ratings had hit a record low at just 12 percent, the lowest level of support for any president in decades.

