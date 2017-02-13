Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

  Monday 13 February 2017
Map of Latest Battlefield Developments in Syria and Iraq on

Consequences of CIA Chief Visit to Saudi Arabia

Consequences of CIA Chief Visit to Saudi Arabia The recent visit by to United States spy, CIA chief Mike Pompeo, to Saudi Arabia is bound to have negative consequences in the region.

Saudi Blockade of Yemen Created Disastrous Humanitarian Situation: Russia Russian envoy to the United Nations says Saudi Arabia’s almost two-Year aggression on Yemen has made humanitarian situation disastrous in the already impoverished country that is faced a media blackout as Riyadh prevents journalist from going to Yemen.

Yemenis New Strategy against Saudi Aggression: "City for City, Capital for Capital" The Yemeni missile touches the Saudi capital, making a groundbreaking development in the war.

Yemenis Lose Patience with Saudi Aggression, Hit Regime’s Capital Yemeni army for the first time carried out a retaliatory missile strike on a Saudi military base in Riyadh, moving the Kingdom’s war on Yemen to a new level.

US Covered Up 1,000s Airstrike on Iraq, Syria, Afghanistan: Report The US army has covered up thousands of its airstrikes in West Asian countries that may have led to thousands of civilians deaths

Berdymukhamedov Wins Turkmenistan Presidential Elections for Third Term

Berdymukhamedov Wins Turkmenistan Presidential Elections for Third Term

Turkmenistan presidential elections ended with a highly anticipated victory for the seating president Kurbanguly Berdymukhamedov

Saudi Arabia to Bomb Yemen’s Hodeidah despite UN Warning Saudi Army warned the residents of Hodeidah city in Yemen that the city will be targeted by airstrikes in next few days

UN Offers Wanted Israeli Diplomat Top Job after Ditching Palestinian Figure over US Objection Just a day after the United States backed down from appointing a former Palestinian authority over Washington’s objection, an Israeli regime authority is offered a top job

Bahraini Police Crack Down Demonstrations Held over Death of 3 Youths Security forces in Bahrain clamped down on demonstrators who protested the recent killing of three Bahraini citizens by coast guards

Lebanese Hezbollah Support Political Settlement in Syria: Leader Lebanese Hezbollah resistance movement says it supports a political settlement in Syria as it was agreed in recent talks

Iraq, Iran Relations Not To Be Harmed by US: Iraqi President Iraqi president says the US government cannot harm the already warm relations between his country and its “brother” Iran

Militant Groups in Syria Form Joint Commission for Geneva Talks The militant groups in Syria formed a joint commission to represent all of them in the upcoming talks in Geneva

Bahraini Regime Puts 21 Protesters in Long Term Prison Bahraini judiciary issued long term prison sentences for 21 protesters in its latest crackdown on the opposition

Indian Security Forces Kill Five in Kashmir At least five people were killed in Kashmir on Sunday after Indian forces clashed with a group of armed people

US Objection to Nomination of Ex- Palestinian PM as UN Envoy National Discrimination: PLO Palestinian groups slammed US objection to the nomination of a former Palestinian official as the UN envoy

Syrian Army Enters ISIS-Held city of Al-Bab The forces of Syrian national army take great step forward on their latest offensive against the ISIS terrorist group by entering the al-Bab city

Two Third of US Navy Jets Unable to Fly A big majority of fighter jets of the US Navy force are unable to carry out any mission due to delayed repairs

Turkmenistan’s Highly Predictable Presidential Elections Begin Turkmen people go to the poll centers on Sunday to elect their president for the next round in an election that seem to be highly predictable

US Frist Lady Breaks Diplomatic Tradition Leaves Japanese Counterpart Alone The new US first lady broke diplomatic traditions when she refused to accompany the wife of the visiting Japanese Prime Minister around the city

Baghdad Green Zone Hit as Sadr Followers Clash with Iraqi Police The ultra-secure zone of Baghdad, called the Green Zone, was hit with several rockets after the followers of an Iraqi cleric clashed with police

Lebanese Hezbollah Urges Arab States to Cooperate with Iran Lebanese Hezbollah resistance movement asked Arab countries to cooperate with Iran in all fields to promote regional stability

Saudi Airstrikes Kill 10 Yemenis in Latest Aggression Warplanes of Saudi air force raided different Yemeni cities killing at least ten people

French Police Stealing Refugees Blankets in Freezing Conditions: Report Alarming research shows almost two thirds of migrants ’violently’ forced to move

N Korea Test Fires Ballistic Missile in Direction of Japan North Korea has test fired on Sunday a ballistic missile in the direction of Japan that landed into the sea before reaching Japan’s territories.

Iran Leader Blames US, European powers for Syria, Iraq Crises Supreme Leader of the Islamic Republic of Iran has blamed on Saturday western countries for crises in the west Asian region.

Saudi Arabia to Bomb Yemen's Hodeidah despite UN Warning

Monday 13 February 2017
 
 
 
 
 
Saudi Arabia to Bomb Yemen’s Hodeidah despite UN Warning
Alwaght- Saudi Army warned the residents of Hodeidah city in Yemen that the city will be targeted by airstrikes in next few days.

Saudis warned the citizens in their southern neighbor country that the city will be considered a military zone to be bombarded and they better stay in their homes.

Just a few days earlier, the UN had warned Saudi regime against attacking the port city saying any such measure could trap civilians and hamper aid efforts.

The statement issued by the Saudi-led coalition threatened that civilians in Hodeidah should "remain in their homes and avoid clashes" and that the city would be declared a military zone from 10 a.m. on Monday until further notice.

Hodeidah is the main port city in Yemen currently under the control of Yemeni army. It is considered the main entry point for food and aid cargos to the country that is under a Saudi imposed embargo.

The UN recently declared that more than two third of Yemeni population are food in secure and millions in the country need urgent food aids. This is while the Saudi regime prevents cargo ships form anchoring at the Hodeidah and has recently launched a comprehensive military campaign to capture the whole city.

The United Nations said on Friday the Saudi-led coalition had intensified air strikes on Hodeidah, possibly trapping civilians and hampering a humanitarian operation to deliver vital food and fuel supplies.

Saudi Arabia has been engaged in the deadly campaign since March 2015 in an attempt to reinstate Yemen’s resigned president, Abd Rabbuh Mansur Hadi, a staunch ally of Riyadh.

The Saudi war has so far claimed the lives of at least 11,400 Yemenis, and taken a heavy toll on the country’s facilities and infrastructure, destroying many hospitals, schools, and factories.

