Saudi Arabia to Bomb Yemen’s Hodeidah despite UN Warning

Alwaght- Saudi Army warned the residents of Hodeidah city in Yemen that the city will be targeted by airstrikes in next few days.

Saudis warned the citizens in their southern neighbor country that the city will be considered a military zone to be bombarded and they better stay in their homes.

Just a few days earlier, the UN had warned Saudi regime against attacking the port city saying any such measure could trap civilians and hamper aid efforts.

The statement issued by the Saudi-led coalition threatened that civilians in Hodeidah should "remain in their homes and avoid clashes" and that the city would be declared a military zone from 10 a.m. on Monday until further notice.

Hodeidah is the main port city in Yemen currently under the control of Yemeni army. It is considered the main entry point for food and aid cargos to the country that is under a Saudi imposed embargo.

The UN recently declared that more than two third of Yemeni population are food in secure and millions in the country need urgent food aids. This is while the Saudi regime prevents cargo ships form anchoring at the Hodeidah and has recently launched a comprehensive military campaign to capture the whole city.

The United Nations said on Friday the Saudi-led coalition had intensified air strikes on Hodeidah, possibly trapping civilians and hampering a humanitarian operation to deliver vital food and fuel supplies.

Saudi Arabia has been engaged in the deadly campaign since March 2015 in an attempt to reinstate Yemen’s resigned president, Abd Rabbuh Mansur Hadi, a staunch ally of Riyadh.

The Saudi war has so far claimed the lives of at least 11,400 Yemenis, and taken a heavy toll on the country’s facilities and infrastructure, destroying many hospitals, schools, and factories.