UN Offers Wanted Israeli Diplomat Top Job after Ditching Palestinian Figure over US Objection

Alwaght- Just a day after the US backed down from appointing a former Palestinian authority over Washington’s objection, an Israeli regime authority was offered a top job.

Tzipi Livni, former Israeli foreign minister who is wanted in some European countries for war crimes, is reportedly offered a top title by the UN Secretary General, Antonio Guterres.

Israeli Haaretz daily reported the head of center-left Zionist Union political alliance at the Knesset is offered the position of UN under-secretary-general in what seems to be a to a recent US statement.

After reports on appointing former Palestinian prime minister, Salam Fayyad as new UN ambassador to Libya, US envoy issued a statement objecting the appointment saying it counters the interests of US ally, Israeli regime.

Some two weeks ago, Livni made a one-day trip to New York aimed at having a personal meeting with the UN chief. Haaretz's report further said that the pair, among other issues, had discussed the possibility of Livni's appointment. It added that during the tenure of former UN Secretary General Ban Ki-moon, she had also shown an interest in a top post at the UN.

The developments come as the Tel Aviv regime is under fire for its settlement activities in the occupied Palestinian territories.

The international community, including Tel Aviv's own allies, views the Israeli settlements as illegal under the Geneva Conventions, which forbid construction on occupied territory.

Since January 20, when Trump, an ardent supporter of Israel, took office, Tel Aviv has launched a major land grab drive in defiance of global calls for the regime to stop its settlement activities on the occupied Palestinian lands