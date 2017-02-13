Bahraini Police Crack Down Demonstrations Held over Death of 3 Youths

Alwaght- Security forces in Bahrain clamped down on demonstrators who protested the recent killing of three Bahraini citizens by coast guards.

Manama regime forces fired tear gas and pellet bullets at hundreds of anti-government protesters across the Persian Gulf country, inflicting injuries to several.

In several towns across the country including Diraz, Sitra, Bani Jamrah, Sehla, Nabih Saleh, Abu Saiba, Shakhurah and Maameer, angry protestors took to the streets to condemn the ruling Al Khalifah regime.

The recent wave of protests heated up when Manama denied the families of the killed youths to hold a funeral ceremony for them.

The three young pro-democracy activists, 29-year-old Rida al-Ghisra, Mahmoud Yahya, 22, and 35-year-old Mostafa Abedali, were all shot dead by regime forces off Khalifah Bin Salman Port, east of the capital Manama, in early hours of Thursday.

The protesters carried banners and photos of the trio and shouted slogans against Bahraini King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifah. They held the king fully responsible for the killings and expressed their solidarity with the families of the deceased.

The Arabic-language Bahrain Mirror news website reported that the fresh rounds of protest rallies came hours after the regime forces buried the bodies of the trio at a cemetery in Manama under tough security measures, a move that sparked widespread outrage among Bahraini people, particularly the families and relatives of the three killed activists.

Manama has gone to great lengths to clamp down on any sign of dissent. On 14 March 2011, troops from Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates were deployed to assist Bahrain in its brutal crackdown.

Scores of people have lost their lives and many others got arrested as a result of the crackdown.