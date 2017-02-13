Lebanese Hezbollah Support Political Settlement in Syria: Leader

Alwaght- Lebanese Hezbollah resistance movement says it supports a political settlement in Syria as it was agreed in recent talks.

Hezbollah leader says along with Iran, the movement supports a nationwide ceasefire in Syria that was agreed upon during negotiations in Kazakhstan’s capital city of Astana.

Secretary General, Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah rejected media reports on the contrary and also slammed some media propaganda that the movement is planning a demographic change in Syrian cities.

Speaking in the southern Lebanese city of Baalbek, he said some Arab media outlets have been falsely accusing Hezbollah of rejecting Syria ceasefire concluded in Astana talks.

Nasrallah was addressing a ceremony held to commemorate late senior member of Hezbollah Central Council, Sheikh Hussein Obeid.

He said “Hezbollah and Iran support the ceasefire, the reconciliation, and the political settlement in Syria, while some Arab states are still backing the military option.”

Hezbollah leader noted that the movement is working with the Syrian government to find a way to put an end to the humanitarian crisis in Foua and Kefraya and other Syrian towns.

Nasrallah added “We categorically deny the accusations raised by those who claim that Hezbollah and the Syrian government seek demographic change across the Syrian cities.”

Elsewhere in his remarks, Nasrallah stated that recent military gains by Syrian forces, especially in Aleppo, have contributed to restoring security to most cities across the country.

Nasrallah said the liberation of Aleppo changed the course of developments inside Syria and paved the ground for dialogue between authorities in Damascus and representatives of armed groups, instead of “hotel opposition” figures.

Reflecting on the situation of Syrian refugees, the Hezbollah chief noted, that the Syrian refugees must be reassured in order to return to their country.

He added that all the Lebanese parties must deal with the Syrian refugees, who have taken refuge in their country over the past six years, in a humanitarian way and help them to return to their cities in their home country.