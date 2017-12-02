Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

  Monday 13 February 2017
Map of Latest Battlefield Developments in Syria and Iraq on

Negative Consequences after CIA Chief Visits Saudi Arabia

Negative Consequences after CIA Chief Visits Saudi Arabia The recent visit by to United States spy, CIA chief Mike Pompeo, to Saudi Arabia is bound to have negative consequences in the region.

Saudi Blockade of Yemen Created Disastrous Humanitarian Situation: Russia Russian envoy to the United Nations says Saudi Arabia’s almost two-Year aggression on Yemen has made humanitarian situation disastrous in the already impoverished country that is faced a media blackout as Riyadh prevents journalist from going to Yemen.

Yemenis New Strategy against Saudi Aggression: "City for City, Capital for Capital" The Yemeni missile touches the Saudi capital, making a groundbreaking development in the war.

Yemenis Lose Patience with Saudi Aggression, Hit Regime’s Capital Yemeni army for the first time carried out a retaliatory missile strike on a Saudi military base in Riyadh, moving the Kingdom’s war on Yemen to a new level.

US Covered Up 1,000s Airstrike on Iraq, Syria, Afghanistan: Report The US army has covered up thousands of its airstrikes in West Asian countries that may have led to thousands of civilians deaths

Iraqi president says the US government cannot harm the already warm relations between his country and its “brother” Iran

Militant Groups in Syria Form Joint Commission for Geneva Talks The militant groups in Syria formed a joint commission to represent all of them in the upcoming talks in Geneva

Bahraini Regime Puts 21 Protesters in Long Term Prison Bahraini judiciary issued long term prison sentences for 21 protesters in its latest crackdown on the opposition

Indian Security Forces Kill Five in Kashmir At least five people were killed in Kashmir on Sunday after Indian forces clashed with a group of armed people

US Objection to Nomination of Ex- Palestinian PM as UN Envoy National Discrimination: PLO Palestinian groups slammed US objection to the nomination of a former Palestinian official as the UN envoy

Syrian Army Enters ISIS-Held city of Al-Bab The forces of Syrian national army take great step forward on their latest offensive against the ISIS terrorist group by entering the al-Bab city

Two Third of US Navy Jets Unable to Fly A big majority of fighter jets of the US Navy force are unable to carry out any mission due to delayed repairs

Turkmenistan’s Highly Predictable Presidential Elections Begin Turkmen people go to the poll centers on Sunday to elect their president for the next round in an election that seem to be highly predictable

US Frist Lady Breaks Diplomatic Tradition Leaves Japanese Counterpart Alone The new US first lady broke diplomatic traditions when she refused to accompany the wife of the visiting Japanese Prime Minister around the city

Baghdad Green Zone Hit as Sadr Followers Clash with Iraqi Police The ultra-secure zone of Baghdad, called the Green Zone, was hit with several rockets after the followers of an Iraqi cleric clashed with police

Lebanese Hezbollah Urges Arab States to Cooperate with Iran Lebanese Hezbollah resistance movement asked Arab countries to cooperate with Iran in all fields to promote regional stability

Saudi Airstrikes Kill 10 Yemenis in Latest Aggression Warplanes of Saudi air force raided different Yemeni cities killing at least ten people

French Police Stealing Refugees Blankets in Freezing Conditions: Report Alarming research shows almost two thirds of migrants ’violently’ forced to move

N Korea Test Fires Ballistic Missile in Direction of Japan North Korea has test fired on Sunday a ballistic missile in the direction of Japan that landed into the sea before reaching Japan’s territories.

Iran Leader Blames US, European powers for Syria, Iraq Crises Supreme Leader of the Islamic Republic of Iran has blamed on Saturday western countries for crises in the west Asian region.

54 Syrian Women, Children Rejoin Their Families after 3.5 Years of Abduction 54 women and children returned home to Lattakia late on Thursday after recently freed from terrorist abduction.

Turkey Police Arrest 3,600 People over Terror, Coup links Turkish police arrested more than 3,500 people during its latest round of cleansing operations against suspects of links with terrorists and coupe organizers

US Blocks Ex-Palestinian PM Path to UN Mission in Lybia The US administration has blocked the nomination of a former Palestinian authority as a UN representative

Saudi Crown Prince Medaled by US Spying Agency Saudi Crown Prince was awarded a medal by the US Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) for his cooperation on intelligence gathering operations

Trump To Issue New Order after Court Stalls His Anti-Muslim Ban US president says he will issue new executive orders trying to stop immigrants from entering his country after his original anti-Muslim order was halted

West Asia in 2016

West Asia in 2016

Aleppo Liberated

Aleppo Liberated

Aleppo has been divided between government and militant groups since 2012. Operation to liberate the eastern districts of the city started in mid-November and ended on 13 Decembers with driving militants out of the strategic city.
Ansarullah

Ansarullah

A Zaidi Shiite movement operating in Yemen. It seeks to establish a democratic government in Yemen.
Shiite

Shiite

represents the second largest denomination of Islam. Shiites believe Ali (peace be upon him) to be prophet"s successor in the Caliphate.
Resistance

Resistance

Axis of Resistances refers to countries and movements with common political goal, i.e., resisting against Zionist regime, America and other western powers. Iran, Syria, Hezbollah in Lebanon, and Hamas in Palestine are considered as the Axis of Resistance.
Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

A regional political u n i o n consisting of Arab states of the Persian Gulf, except for Iraq.
ISIS Terrorist Group

ISIS Terrorist Group

A terrorist group that fights against Resistance Axis in Syria and Iraq. It was founded & armed by America and its allies covertly.
Taliban

Taliban

Taliban is a Sunni fundamentalist movement in Afghanistan. It was founded by Mohammed Omar in 1994.
Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism is an extremist pseudo-Sunni movement, which labels non-Wahhabi Muslims as apostates thus paving the way for their bloodshed.
Kurds

Kurds

Kurds are an ethnic group in the Middle East, mostly inhabiting a region, which spans adjacent parts of Iran, Iraq, Syria, and Turkey. They are an Iranian people and speak the Kurdish languages, which form a subgroup of the Northwestern Iranian branch of Iranian languages.
NATO

NATO

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization is an intergovernmental military alliance based on the North Atlantic Treaty which was signed on 4 April 1949.
Islamic Awakening

Islamic Awakening

Refers to a revival of the Islam throughout the world, that began in 1979 by Iranian Revolution that established an Islamic republic.
Al-Qaeda

Al-Qaeda

A militant Sunni organization founded by Osama bin Laden at some point between 1988 and 1989
Militant Groups in Syria Form Joint Commission for Geneva Talks

Militant Groups in Syria Form Joint Commission for Geneva Talks
Alwaght- The militant groups in Syria formed a joint commission to represent all of them in the upcoming talks in Geneva.

Through a joint statement after their conference in Saudi capital city of Riyadh, the so-called High Negotiations Committee (HNC) announced Sunday that a single delegation was formed to take part in the upcoming reconciliation talks in Geneva.

The proposed joint committee will be formed by 21 delegates that half of them are representatives of armed groups, while others are members of the HNC political wing, independent figures and participants of the Moscow and Cairo groups of the Syrian opposition.

Mohammad Sabra, a senior HNC member, was named chief negotiator at the talks.

Militant groups currently fighting in Syria held a meeting in Riyadh on 10-11 February where the members of the so-called Syrian National Coalition, the NHC and representatives of Syrian militant groups who attended reconciliation talks in the Kazakh capital Astana, came together.

The latest round of Geneva talks was held on 13-27 April 2016 and brought no result. De Mistura planned to resume discussions last May but the date of the meeting had been postponed many times.

UN Special Envoy for Syria Staffan de Mistura announced last month that he would postpone the Geneva talks between Damascus and the militant groups from 8 February until 20 February. De Mistura said the UN seeks to give time to implement the agreement reached at the Astana meeting on setting up a ceasefire monitoring mechanism. If the ceasefire is ensured, this will contribute to the success of the Geneva talks, he said.

 

