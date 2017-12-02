Militant Groups in Syria Form Joint Commission for Geneva Talks

Alwaght- The militant groups in Syria formed a joint commission to represent all of them in the upcoming talks in Geneva.

Through a joint statement after their conference in Saudi capital city of Riyadh, the so-called High Negotiations Committee (HNC) announced Sunday that a single delegation was formed to take part in the upcoming reconciliation talks in Geneva.

The proposed joint committee will be formed by 21 delegates that half of them are representatives of armed groups, while others are members of the HNC political wing, independent figures and participants of the Moscow and Cairo groups of the Syrian opposition.

Mohammad Sabra, a senior HNC member, was named chief negotiator at the talks.

Militant groups currently fighting in Syria held a meeting in Riyadh on 10-11 February where the members of the so-called Syrian National Coalition, the NHC and representatives of Syrian militant groups who attended reconciliation talks in the Kazakh capital Astana, came together.

The latest round of Geneva talks was held on 13-27 April 2016 and brought no result. De Mistura planned to resume discussions last May but the date of the meeting had been postponed many times.

UN Special Envoy for Syria Staffan de Mistura announced last month that he would postpone the Geneva talks between Damascus and the militant groups from 8 February until 20 February. De Mistura said the UN seeks to give time to implement the agreement reached at the Astana meeting on setting up a ceasefire monitoring mechanism. If the ceasefire is ensured, this will contribute to the success of the Geneva talks, he said.