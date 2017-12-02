Indian Security Forces Kill Five in Kashmir

Alwaght- At least five people were killed in Kashmir on Sunday after Indian forces clashed with a group of armed people.

Two Indian armed forces were also killed during the clash that happened on a northern village, a police spokesman said.

Armed people opened fire on army troops in the village of Prisal south of Srinagar, the summer capital of India's state of Jammu and Kashmir, the deputy inspector general of Indian police, told Reuters.

"Two army men, four militants, and a civilian, the house owner, were killed in the gun battle," Pani added, referring to the building where the militants had holed up.

The army seized four weapons from the site of the encounter in the village, which security forces had cordoned off, army spokesman Rajesh Kalia said.

The violence peaked last year after Burhan Wani, 22, who enjoyed widespread support in the Muslim-majority region, was shot dead by Indian security forces in July.

At least 94 people including two cops have been killed so far while over 14000 have sustained injuries. More than 750 people have sustained pellet injuries in their eyes with majority of them on the verge of losing eye-sight partially or fully.

After four decades of political struggles and fights was deemed ineffective, the Jammu Kashmir Liberation Front launched an armed struggle against India, which became the excuse for the Indian forces’ invasion of Kashmir. In 2008 when the state government decided to sell a plot of land to non-resident Hindus for building a shrine, the big and peaceful people's defiance was met with bloody repression.