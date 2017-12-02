Syrian Army Enters ISIS-Held city of Al-Bab

Alwaght- The forces of Syrian national army take great step forward on their latest offensive against the ISIS terrorist group by entering the al-Bab city on Saturday.

Russian Defense Ministry said the offensive was supported by Russian airstrikes as the army retook the town of Tadef, the most reinforced position of ISIS near the city of al-Bab.

Based on the report, Syrian national army has reached the line they had agreed with the so-called Free Syrian Army as it was coordinated with Turkey.

"On February 11, during an offensive operation in the northwest of the Aleppo province, the Syrian Armed Forces, supported by aviation of the Russian Aerospace Force, have liberated from ISIS terrorists the populated locality of Tadef, the militants’ most reinforced position near the city of Al-Bab," the ministry said in a statement.

"The offensive operation resulted in the Syrian government forces’ approach to the contact line coordinated with the Turkish side," it said.

Russia’s Defense Ministry said that the government forces destroyed 650 militants, two tanks and four IFVs and 18 all-terrain vehicles with heavy weaponry and other equipment.

"Moreover, control has been regained over the road to Raqqa, along which ISIS military groups in the town of al-Bab have been supplied with weapons and ammunition," the Russian defense ministry said.