Two Third of US Navy Jets Unable to Fly

Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

  Sunday 12 February 2017
Map of Latest Battlefield Developments in Syria and Iraq on

Editor's Choice

Saudi Blockade of Yemen Created Disastrous Humanitarian Situation: Russia

Saudi Blockade of Yemen Created Disastrous Humanitarian Situation: Russia Russian envoy to the United Nations says Saudi Arabia’s almost two-Year aggression on Yemen has made humanitarian situation disastrous in the already impoverished country that is faced a media blackout as Riyadh prevents journalist from going to Yemen.

Yemenis New Strategy against Saudi Aggression: "City for City, Capital for Capital" The Yemeni missile touches the Saudi capital, making a groundbreaking development in the war.

Yemenis Lose Patience with Saudi Aggression, Hit Regime’s Capital Yemeni army for the first time carried out a retaliatory missile strike on a Saudi military base in Riyadh, moving the Kingdom’s war on Yemen to a new level.

US Covered Up 1,000s Airstrike on Iraq, Syria, Afghanistan: Report The US army has covered up thousands of its airstrikes in West Asian countries that may have led to thousands of civilians deaths

Iraqi Popular Mobilization Forces’ Anti-ISIS Offensive in Tal Afar As operations to liberate Iraq’s Tal Afar District in Nineveh province continue, The Popular Mobilization Units are playing a critical role in the offensive.

News

Bahraini Regime Puts 21 Protesters in Long Term Prison

Bahraini Regime Puts 21 Protesters in Long Term Prison

Bahraini judiciary issued long term prison sentences for 21 protesters in its latest crackdown on the opposition

Indian Security Forces Kill Five in Kashmir At least five people were killed in Kashmir on Sunday after Indian forces clashed with a group of armed people

US Objection to Nomination of Ex- Palestinian PM as UN Envoy National Discrimination: PLO Palestinian groups slammed US objection to the nomination of a former Palestinian official as the UN envoy

Syrian Army Enters ISIS-Held city of Al-Bab The forces of Syrian national army take great step forward on their latest offensive against the ISIS terrorist group by entering the al-Bab city

Two Third of US Navy Jets Unable to Fly A big majority of fighter jets of the US Navy force are unable to carry out any mission due to delayed repairs

Turkmenistan’s Highly Predictable Presidential Elections Begin Turkmen people go to the poll centers on Sunday to elect their president for the next round in an election that seem to be highly predictable

US Frist Lady Breaks Diplomatic Tradition Leaves Japanese Counterpart Alone The new US first lady broke diplomatic traditions when she refused to accompany the wife of the visiting Japanese Prime Minister around the city

Baghdad Green Zone Hit as Sadr Followers Clash with Iraqi Police The ultra-secure zone of Baghdad, called the Green Zone, was hit with several rockets after the followers of an Iraqi cleric clashed with police

Lebanese Hezbollah Urges Arab States to Cooperate with Iran Lebanese Hezbollah resistance movement asked Arab countries to cooperate with Iran in all fields to promote regional stability

Saudi Airstrikes Kill 10 Yemenis in Latest Aggression Warplanes of Saudi air force raided different Yemeni cities killing at least ten people

French Police Stealing Refugees Blankets in Freezing Conditions: Report Alarming research shows almost two thirds of migrants ’violently’ forced to move

N Korea Test Fires Ballistic Missile in Direction of Japan North Korea has test fired on Sunday a ballistic missile in the direction of Japan that landed into the sea before reaching Japan’s territories.

Iran Leader Blames US, European powers for Syria, Iraq Crises Supreme Leader of the Islamic Republic of Iran has blamed on Saturday western countries for crises in the west Asian region.

54 Syrian Women, Children Rejoin Their Families after 3.5 Years of Abduction 54 women and children returned home to Lattakia late on Thursday after recently freed from terrorist abduction.

Turkey Police Arrest 3,600 People over Terror, Coup links Turkish police arrested more than 3,500 people during its latest round of cleansing operations against suspects of links with terrorists and coupe organizers

US Blocks Ex-Palestinian PM Path to UN Mission in Lybia The US administration has blocked the nomination of a former Palestinian authority as a UN representative

Saudi Crown Prince Medaled by US Spying Agency Saudi Crown Prince was awarded a medal by the US Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) for his cooperation on intelligence gathering operations

Trump To Issue New Order after Court Stalls His Anti-Muslim Ban US president says he will issue new executive orders trying to stop immigrants from entering his country after his original anti-Muslim order was halted

Syrian Army Foils ISIS Attack on Deir Ezzor Airport Syrian Army has defeated a large attack by the ISIS terrorist group on Deir Ezzor airport killing tens of terrorists

17 Million Yemenis Food Insecure under Saudi Siege United Nations says more than 17 million people are food insecure in Yemen as the Saudi imposed embargo continues against the country

Most Viewed

Day Week Month

Reasons behind Team Trump’s Arms Sale to Saudi Arabia, Bahrain

Why Turkey Blocking Syrian Army Liberation of Al-Bab?

Syrian Army Enters ISIS-Held city of Al-Bab

US Frist Lady Breaks Diplomatic Tradition Leaves Japanese Counterpart Alone

Two Third of US Navy Jets Unable to Fly

N Korea Test Fires Ballistic Missile in Direction of Japan

Turkmenistan’s Highly Predictable Presidential Elections Begin

US Objection to Nomination of Ex- Palestinian PM as UN Envoy National Discrimination: PLO

Indian Security Forces Kill Five in Kashmir

French Police Stealing Refugees Blankets in Freezing Conditions: Report

Baghdad Green Zone Hit as Sadr Followers Clash with Iraqi Police

Iran Leader Blames US, European powers for Syria, Iraq Crises

Saudi Airstrikes Kill 10 Yemenis in Latest Aggression

Lebanese Hezbollah Urges Arab States to Cooperate with Iran

Yemenis New Strategy against Saudi Aggression: "City for City, Capital for Capital"

Iran, Russia, Turkey Discuss Syria Ceasefire in Astana

Iran Has ’Total Disregard’ for US: Trump

WhyTrump’s America Imposing New Sanctions on Iran?

Yemenis Lose Patience with Saudi Aggression, Hit Regime’s Capital

Turkish Air Force Mistakenly Targets Ankara-Backed Forces in Syria

Saudis Reactivating Al-Qaeda in Yemen for Deeper US Meddling

US Covered Up 1,000s Airstrike on Iraq, Syria, Afghanistan: Report

Myanmar Military Forces Raped Teenage Muslim Girls: HRW

Russia Paints US Anti-Iran Rhetoric as Irrational, Emotional

We Thank Trump for Revealing Real Face of US: Iran Leader

Saudi Man Captured Before Setting Himself Ablaze in Front of Kaaba

Romanian PM Refuses Resignation as Protests Enter Seventh Day

Israeli Regime Approves Palestinian Land Confiscations Law

UK Mosques Open Doors to Non-Muslims Promoting Understanding

EU Future in Hands of Germany, France

Obama Foreign Policy’s Legacy for Trump

Syrian Opposition Group Invites Israeli Regime to Topple Assad

Yemenis New Strategy against Saudi Aggression: "City for City, Capital for Capital"

Astana Syria Talks Increase Turkey, Saudi Tensions

What Drives Motivate Israeli Missile Attacks on Syria?

Trump Orders Preparations for World War

UK, US, France War-Games Provoke Persian Gulf Tensions

Merkel, May, Hollande Interfered in US Election: Lavrov

US Planning Nuclear Strikes on Russia, China?

Bahraini Masses, Scholars Urge Continued Resistance

Turkey to Withdraw Forces from Syria’s Al-Bab after Suffering Heavy Losses

US Attack Cuts Off Water Supplies in Raqqah, Syria

Why Can’t Tel Aviv Bear Moscow-Tehran Strong Relations?

Syria Condemns Israel, West for Attack on Military Airport

In Focus

West Asia in 2016

West Asia in 2016

undefined
Aleppo Liberated

Aleppo Liberated

Aleppo has been divided between government and militant groups since 2012. Operation to liberate the eastern districts of the city started in mid-November and ended on 13 Decembers with driving militants out of the strategic city.
Ansarullah

Ansarullah

A Zaidi Shiite movement operating in Yemen. It seeks to establish a democratic government in Yemen.
Shiite

Shiite

represents the second largest denomination of Islam. Shiites believe Ali (peace be upon him) to be prophet"s successor in the Caliphate.
Resistance

Resistance

Axis of Resistances refers to countries and movements with common political goal, i.e., resisting against Zionist regime, America and other western powers. Iran, Syria, Hezbollah in Lebanon, and Hamas in Palestine are considered as the Axis of Resistance.
Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

A regional political u n i o n consisting of Arab states of the Persian Gulf, except for Iraq.
ISIS Terrorist Group

ISIS Terrorist Group

A terrorist group that fights against Resistance Axis in Syria and Iraq. It was founded & armed by America and its allies covertly.
Taliban

Taliban

Taliban is a Sunni fundamentalist movement in Afghanistan. It was founded by Mohammed Omar in 1994.
Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism is an extremist pseudo-Sunni movement, which labels non-Wahhabi Muslims as apostates thus paving the way for their bloodshed.
Kurds

Kurds

Kurds are an ethnic group in the Middle East, mostly inhabiting a region, which spans adjacent parts of Iran, Iraq, Syria, and Turkey. They are an Iranian people and speak the Kurdish languages, which form a subgroup of the Northwestern Iranian branch of Iranian languages.
NATO

NATO

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization is an intergovernmental military alliance based on the North Atlantic Treaty which was signed on 4 April 1949.
Islamic Awakening

Islamic Awakening

Refers to a revival of the Islam throughout the world, that began in 1979 by Iranian Revolution that established an Islamic republic.
Al-Qaeda

Al-Qaeda

A militant Sunni organization founded by Osama bin Laden at some point between 1988 and 1989
alwaght.com
News

Two Third of US Navy Jets Unable to Fly

Sunday 12 February 2017
 
 
 
 
 
Two Third of US Navy Jets Unable to Fly
Zoom In Font Zoom Out Font

Alwaght- A big majority of fighter jets of the US Navy force are unable to carry out any mission due to delayed repairs, CNN reported.

Based on the report two third of the F/A 18 strike fighter jets used in the US navy are currently unable to fly, grounded due to repair delays or because they are awaiting spare parts.

The high number of jets that are unable to carry out their mission along with a shortage of defense budget in the US has made the navy warn that its usable planes are being pushed to the limit.

"For a variety of reasons, our shipyards and aviation depots are struggling to get our ships and airplanes through maintenance periods on time," Vice Chief of Naval Operations Adm. William Moran told lawmakers on the House Armed Services Committee earlier this week.

The number of non-operational F/A 18 Hornets is "double where we should be," he said, confirming reports that 62% of the Navy's F/A 18s are unable to fly and 53% of the Navy's total air fleet is grounded.

Moran, joined by commanders from the Army and Air Force, described an aging, overworked and undermanned air fleet that is feeling the weight of sequestration and furlough budget cuts implemented by Congress and the Obama administration.

But Peter Singer, a strategist for the Washington-based New America Foundation, said that "the readiness problems are a culmination of a series of decisions to keep kicking the can down the road, from Congress's budget issues to the Pentagon assuming there would be a new replacement jet by now."

Often described as the backbone of naval aviation, the F/A 18 was designed to have a lifespan of roughly 6,000 flight hours.

Today, jets are being stretched to fly between 8,000 and 9,000 hours to fulfill mission expectations as a result of fewer operational aircraft, budget restrictions and delays to the fifth-generation F-35 Joint Strike Fighter.

 

EnglishAlwaght EnglishAlwaght
 
 
 
 

Tags :

US Navy Jets

Comments
Name :
Email :
* Text :
Send

Gallery

Photo

Film

Paris Burning as Riots Continue over Police Rape of Black Youth
Millions of Iranians Rally on 28th Anniversary of Islamic Revolution
Yemenis`Suffering under Saudi Regime`s Almost 2-Year Aggression on the Arab State
Massive Protest Grips Romanian Streets as PM Refuses Resignation
Paris Burning as Riots Continue over Police Rape of Black Youth

Paris Burning as Riots Continue over Police Rape of Black Youth

Syrian Army Attacks Terrorists in East of Aleppo
Iranians Hold Mass Rallies to Mark Country`s 1979 Islamic Revolution
Syrian Arab Army Targeted a Vehicle of Al-Qaeda- Linked Jabhat Fateh Al-Sham Terrorist group with an IED
Russian Envoy to UN Talks about Yemen Conflict Americans Fuss about Iran