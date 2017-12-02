Two Third of US Navy Jets Unable to Fly

Alwaght- A big majority of fighter jets of the US Navy force are unable to carry out any mission due to delayed repairs, CNN reported.

Based on the report two third of the F/A 18 strike fighter jets used in the US navy are currently unable to fly, grounded due to repair delays or because they are awaiting spare parts.

The high number of jets that are unable to carry out their mission along with a shortage of defense budget in the US has made the navy warn that its usable planes are being pushed to the limit.

"For a variety of reasons, our shipyards and aviation depots are struggling to get our ships and airplanes through maintenance periods on time," Vice Chief of Naval Operations Adm. William Moran told lawmakers on the House Armed Services Committee earlier this week.

The number of non-operational F/A 18 Hornets is "double where we should be," he said, confirming reports that 62% of the Navy's F/A 18s are unable to fly and 53% of the Navy's total air fleet is grounded.

Moran, joined by commanders from the Army and Air Force, described an aging, overworked and undermanned air fleet that is feeling the weight of sequestration and furlough budget cuts implemented by Congress and the Obama administration.

But Peter Singer, a strategist for the Washington-based New America Foundation, said that "the readiness problems are a culmination of a series of decisions to keep kicking the can down the road, from Congress's budget issues to the Pentagon assuming there would be a new replacement jet by now."

Often described as the backbone of naval aviation, the F/A 18 was designed to have a lifespan of roughly 6,000 flight hours.

Today, jets are being stretched to fly between 8,000 and 9,000 hours to fulfill mission expectations as a result of fewer operational aircraft, budget restrictions and delays to the fifth-generation F-35 Joint Strike Fighter.