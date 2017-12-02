Turkmenistan’s Highly Predictable Presidential Elections Begin

Alwaght- Turkmen people go to the poll centers on Sunday to elect their president for the next round in an election that seems to be highly predictable.

Some 3.2 million Turkmen voters are eligible to cast their ballots. There is no turnout threshold in order for the voting to be considered valid.

Sitting President Gurbanguly Berdymukhamedov is running for a third term. There are seven other candidates beside him, including a lawmaker, several government officials and agricultural business heads.

But Berdymukhamedov is highly set to sail to victory in election where eight other candidates are on the ballot, but all praise his polices.

A revised Turkmen constitution was adopted last September ahead of the election, abolishing the age cap of 70 years for presidential candidates and extending the term in office from five to seven years.

President Berdymukhamedov has been the overwhelmingly dominant figure in the former Soviet republic since late 2006, when he assumed power after death of his eccentric predecessor, Saparmurat Niyazov.

Berdymukhamedov has made small reforms of the single-party system imposed by Niyazov and some aspects of the latter's cult of personality, which included naming the months of the year after his family members and mandating all schoolchildren read his book of philosophical musings.

The country last year amended the constitution to extend the presidential term to seven years from five, and eliminated the age limit of 70, effectively allowing Berdymukhamedov to be president for life.