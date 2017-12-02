US Frist Lady Breaks Diplomatic Tradition Leaves Japanese Counterpart Alone

Alwaght- The new US first lady broke diplomatic traditions and refused to accompany the wife of the visiting Japanese Prime Minister around the city.

After Melina Trump did not keep up with her diplomatic responsibilities as the US first lady, the wife of Japanese ambassador to Washington took up the role of accompanying Japanese first lady.

Donald Trump's administration has already made it a habit to break with tradition. The president didn't wave upon boarding Air Force One for the first time. His team fired the 60-year voice of the Inauguration Day parade.

Now, Melania Trump's role as first lady is starting to chart its own course. It's already been reported that the former Slovenian model will not be living in the White House, at least while her and the president's 10-year-old son Barron finishes school.

Traditionally, it's the role of the first lady to accompany spouses from foreign nations when they visit the United States. But on Friday first lady Abe was flying solo as she toured Washington.

While Mrs. Trump was on hand to meet the Japanese first lady early in the morning, she was not present for the two pre-scheduled stops later in the day at the Japanese first lady visited Gallaudet University and the National Cherry Blossom Festival committee meeting at the Japanese embassy.

During George W. Bush's presidency in 2007, then first lady Laura Bush accompanied Mrs. Abe on solo tour of Mount Vernon.

Shortly after reports emerged on the first lady's absence Mrs. Trump's office released a statement on her whereabouts.

"The First Lady was very much looking forward to welcoming Mrs. Abe to the White House upon her arrival in Washington; however, she was informed that Mrs. Abe had previous commitments during her stay in DC," the statement said.