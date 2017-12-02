Baghdad Green Zone Hit as Sadr Followers Clash with Iraqi Police

Alwaght- The ultra-secure zone of Baghdad, called the Green Zone, was hit with several rockets after the followers of an Iraqi cleric clashed with police.

The rockets were fired from a nearby region and landed in green zone region that hosts some top politicians and Iraqi authorities.

"Several Katyusha rockets fired from the Baladiyat and Palestine Street areas landed in the Green Zone," said Iraq’s Joint Operations Command in a statement, without referring to the origin of the rockets.

The attack came hours after the followers of Mughtada al-Sadr clashed with police forces during a protest against economic corruption in the country.

No casualties have been reported from the rockets which landed in a parade grounds located in the center of the highly fortified region, which houses the country’s presidency, prime minister's office, parliament, and several key embassies.

"Several rockets, maybe six or seven, struck the Green Zone. I can hear the siren is being sounded in the area," said Maysoon Damaluji, an MP who lives inside the region.

The clashes between protestors and security forces left at least seven people dead. Protestors are calling for reforms in political and economic structure of their country.

"There were seven dead as a result of the violence. Two of them are from the security forces and the other five are protesters," said a police official.

He added that around 200 people were also wounded in the protests, mostly from inhaling teargas.