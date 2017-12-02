Lebanese Hezbollah Urges Arab States to Cooperate with Iran

Alwaght- Lebanese Hezbollah movement has called on Arab countries to cooperate with Iran in all fields to promote regional stability.

The deputy secretary general of the resistance movement says such cooperation is what the region needs to increase stability, and this is exactly what the Israeli regime and the US do not want.

Sheikh Naim Qassem said "If [Persian] Gulf countries want to thrive and live at ease, they should cooperate with Iran."

Speaking on the anniversary of the 1979 Islamic Revolution in Iran he said working with the Islamic Republic “is a source of power for the [Persian] Gulf's security and stability and the future of the region."

The Hezbollah official further emphasized that Saudi Arabia and other regional countries have dismissed Tehran’s initiative for closer ties.

"Iran has always extended its hand to Saudi Arabia and the countries of the region ... but they have always refused because the United States doesn't allow it and Israel doesn't benefit. Despite that, Iran continues to extend its hand," he said.

Qassem also hailed Iran’s positive regional role and said that it had transferred the region from "the era of defeat to that of victories.”

Hezbollah is "proud" of Iran’s support as the country is a "giver and not a taker” and “never asked for anything in return from Hezbollah or Lebanon,” he added.

The Hezbollah official said the Islamic Republic has proven to the people of the region that they "can make their own choices in building the future against injustice, monopoly and occupation."