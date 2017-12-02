Saudi Airstrikes Kill 10 Yemenis in Latest Aggression

Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

  Sunday 12 February 2017
Map of Latest Battlefield Developments in Syria and Iraq on

Editor's Choice

Saudi Blockade of Yemen Created Disastrous Humanitarian Situation: Russia

Saudi Blockade of Yemen Created Disastrous Humanitarian Situation: Russia Russian envoy to the United Nations says Saudi Arabia’s almost two-Year aggression on Yemen has made humanitarian situation disastrous in the already impoverished country that is faced a media blackout as Riyadh prevents journalist from going to Yemen.

Yemenis New Strategy against Saudi Aggression: "City for City, Capital for Capital" The Yemeni missile touches the Saudi capital, making a groundbreaking development in the war.

Yemenis Lose Patience with Saudi Aggression, Hit Regime’s Capital Yemeni army for the first time carried out a retaliatory missile strike on a Saudi military base in Riyadh, moving the Kingdom’s war on Yemen to a new level.

US Covered Up 1,000s Airstrike on Iraq, Syria, Afghanistan: Report The US army has covered up thousands of its airstrikes in West Asian countries that may have led to thousands of civilians deaths

Iraqi Popular Mobilization Forces’ Anti-ISIS Offensive in Tal Afar As operations to liberate Iraq’s Tal Afar District in Nineveh province continue, The Popular Mobilization Units are playing a critical role in the offensive.

News

US Frist Lady Breaks Diplomatic Tradition Leaves Japanese Counterpart Alone

US Frist Lady Breaks Diplomatic Tradition Leaves Japanese Counterpart Alone

The new US first lady broke diplomatic traditions when she refused to accompany the wife of the visiting Japanese Prime Minister around the city

Baghdad Green Zone Hit as Sadr Followers Clash with Iraqi Police The ultra-secure zone of Baghdad, called the Green Zone, was hit with several rockets after the followers of an Iraqi cleric clashed with police

Lebanese Hezbollah Urges Arab States to Cooperate with Iran Lebanese Hezbollah resistance movement asked Arab countries to cooperate with Iran in all fields to promote regional stability

Saudi Airstrikes Kill 10 Yemenis in Latest Aggression Warplanes of Saudi air force raided different Yemeni cities killing at least ten people

French Police Stealing Refugees Blankets in Freezing Conditions: Report Alarming research shows almost two thirds of migrants ’violently’ forced to move

N Korea Test Fires Ballistic Missile in Direction of Japan North Korea has test fired on Sunday a ballistic missile in the direction of Japan that landed into the sea before reaching Japan’s territories.

Iran Leader Blames US, European powers for Syria, Iraq Crises Supreme Leader of the Islamic Republic of Iran has blamed on Saturday western countries for crises in the west Asian region.

54 Syrian Women, Children Rejoin Their Families after 3.5 Years of Abduction 54 women and children returned home to Lattakia late on Thursday after recently freed from terrorist abduction.

Turkey Police Arrest 3,600 People over Terror, Coup links Turkish police arrested more than 3,500 people during its latest round of cleansing operations against suspects of links with terrorists and coupe organizers

US Blocks Ex-Palestinian PM Path to UN Mission in Lybia The US administration has blocked the nomination of a former Palestinian authority as a UN representative

Saudi Crown Prince Medaled by US Spying Agency Saudi Crown Prince was awarded a medal by the US Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) for his cooperation on intelligence gathering operations

Trump To Issue New Order after Court Stalls His Anti-Muslim Ban US president says he will issue new executive orders trying to stop immigrants from entering his country after his original anti-Muslim order was halted

Syrian Army Foils ISIS Attack on Deir Ezzor Airport Syrian Army has defeated a large attack by the ISIS terrorist group on Deir Ezzor airport killing tens of terrorists

17 Million Yemenis Food Insecure under Saudi Siege United Nations says more than 17 million people are food insecure in Yemen as the Saudi imposed embargo continues against the country

New Protests Erupt in Bahrain As Regime Deliberately Kills 3 People New rounds of protests hit Bahraini cities after security forces deliberately killed three young men trying to flee the country by sea

Syria Rejects US Safe Zone Plan Painting It Unrealistic Syrian president rejected a recently announced US plans to create safe zones inside his country allegedly to keep refugees from leaving the country

Saudis Deem Israel’s Enemies as Their Own Foes: Ansarullah Saudi Arabia is in cahoots with Israel, and therefore faces those resisting the occupations of Israeli regime as its own enemies, the leader of Yemeni Ansarullah said

New Rounds of Talks on Syria Due Next Week in Astana The representatives of Iran, Turkey and Russia will hold a new round of talks on Syria in Kazakh capital city of Astana next week

US Court Rejects Trump Appeal on Anti-Muslim Ban US federal appeal panel unanimously rejected government’s bid to reinstate an anti-Muslim policy of ban on travel into the US from seven largely Muslim nations

Millions of Iranians Rally on Anniversary of 1979 Islamic Revolution Millions of Iranians took to the streets on the anniversary of their Islamic Revolution back in 1979 in a nationwide demonstration chanting anti-US slogans

Most Viewed

Day Week Month

US Blocks Ex-Palestinian PM Path to UN Mission in Lybia

Saudi Airstrikes Kill 10 Yemenis in Latest Aggression

N Korea Test Fires Ballistic Missile in Direction of Japan

French Police Stealing Refugees Blankets in Freezing Conditions: Report

Reasons behind Team Trump’s Arms Sale to Saudi Arabia, Bahrain

Saudi Crown Prince Medaled by US Spying Agency

Iran Leader Blames US, European powers for Syria, Iraq Crises

Lebanese Hezbollah Urges Arab States to Cooperate with Iran

Why Turkey Blocking Syrian Army Liberation of Al-Bab?

Baghdad Green Zone Hit as Sadr Followers Clash with Iraqi Police

US Frist Lady Breaks Diplomatic Tradition Leaves Japanese Counterpart Alone

Yemenis Lose Patience with Saudi Aggression, Hit Regime’s Capital

US State Department, Homeland Security Drop Trump Visa Ban

Turkish Air Force Mistakenly Targets Ankara-Backed Forces in Syria

WhyTrump’s America Imposing New Sanctions on Iran?

Iran Has ’Total Disregard’ for US: Trump

Saudi Arabia Besieges Yemenis after Military Failure

Saudi Arabia Denies Pass to Yemeni Wheat Cargo

Bahrain Puts Three Protestors in Prison for 15 Yrs

Iraqi Air Force Kills 42 Terrorists in Newest Attack

Iran, Russia, Turkey Discuss Syria Ceasefire in Astana

We Thank Trump for Revealing Real Face of US: Iran Leader

Saudis Reactivating Al-Qaeda in Yemen for Deeper US Meddling

US Wrestling Team Confirmed to Enter Iran after US Visa Ban Suspended

New Details on Yemeni Missile Attack on Saudi Capital, Riyadh

Myanmar Military Forces Raped Teenage Muslim Girls: HRW

Expanded US Consulate in Iraq’s Erbil to Be Espionage Center?

What Drives Motivate Israeli Missile Attacks on Syria?

EU Future in Hands of Germany, France

Separatist Movements in Spain, Independence or Suppression?

Why Can’t Tel Aviv Bear Moscow-Tehran Strong Relations?

Yemenis New Strategy against Saudi Aggression: "City for City, Capital for Capital"

Astana Syria Talks Increase Turkey, Saudi Tensions

How Anti-Israeli Arab Agenda Gave Place to Compromises

UK, US, France War-Games Provoke Persian Gulf Tensions

Syrian Opposition Group Invites Israeli Regime to Topple Assad

US, UK Complicit in Saudi Crimes in Yemen: HRW

Trump Orders Preparations for World War

AIPAC plans to Drag UK into ’US Sphere’ over Israeli Regime: Revealed

US Attack Cuts Off Water Supplies in Raqqah, Syria

Trump Creating Major Rift with US Allies

In Focus

West Asia in 2016

West Asia in 2016

undefined
Aleppo Liberated

Aleppo Liberated

Aleppo has been divided between government and militant groups since 2012. Operation to liberate the eastern districts of the city started in mid-November and ended on 13 Decembers with driving militants out of the strategic city.
Ansarullah

Ansarullah

A Zaidi Shiite movement operating in Yemen. It seeks to establish a democratic government in Yemen.
Shiite

Shiite

represents the second largest denomination of Islam. Shiites believe Ali (peace be upon him) to be prophet"s successor in the Caliphate.
Resistance

Resistance

Axis of Resistances refers to countries and movements with common political goal, i.e., resisting against Zionist regime, America and other western powers. Iran, Syria, Hezbollah in Lebanon, and Hamas in Palestine are considered as the Axis of Resistance.
Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

A regional political u n i o n consisting of Arab states of the Persian Gulf, except for Iraq.
ISIS Terrorist Group

ISIS Terrorist Group

A terrorist group that fights against Resistance Axis in Syria and Iraq. It was founded & armed by America and its allies covertly.
Taliban

Taliban

Taliban is a Sunni fundamentalist movement in Afghanistan. It was founded by Mohammed Omar in 1994.
Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism is an extremist pseudo-Sunni movement, which labels non-Wahhabi Muslims as apostates thus paving the way for their bloodshed.
Kurds

Kurds

Kurds are an ethnic group in the Middle East, mostly inhabiting a region, which spans adjacent parts of Iran, Iraq, Syria, and Turkey. They are an Iranian people and speak the Kurdish languages, which form a subgroup of the Northwestern Iranian branch of Iranian languages.
NATO

NATO

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization is an intergovernmental military alliance based on the North Atlantic Treaty which was signed on 4 April 1949.
Islamic Awakening

Islamic Awakening

Refers to a revival of the Islam throughout the world, that began in 1979 by Iranian Revolution that established an Islamic republic.
Al-Qaeda

Al-Qaeda

A militant Sunni organization founded by Osama bin Laden at some point between 1988 and 1989
alwaght.com
News

Saudi Airstrikes Kill 10 Yemenis in Latest Aggression

Sunday 12 February 2017
 
 
 
 
 
Saudi Airstrikes Kill 10 Yemenis in Latest Aggression
Zoom In Font Zoom Out Font

Alwaght- Warplanes of Saudi air force raided different Yemeni cities killing at least ten people on Sunday.

The airstrikes mainly targeted Taizz province south of the country where some residential neighborhoods were hit.

Ten civilians were killed on Saturday afternoon, when Saudi warplanes struck a house in the Red Sea port city of Mukha, situated 346 kilometers south of the capital, Sanaa, Arabic-language al-Masirah television network reported.

In retaliation of the killing, Yemeni army forces attacked a gathering of Saudi mercenaries loyal to the former president Abd Rabbuh Mansur Hadi in the al-Ghayl district of Northern Province of al-Jawf, leaving scores of them dead and injured.

They also fired several artillery shells at al-Karas, al-Zaqilah and al-Qawiyah military camps in Saudi Arabia’s southwestern border region of of Jizan.

There were no immediate reports about casualties and the extent of damage caused though. Yemeni troops and Popular Committees fighters also struck an M2 Bradley infantry fighting vehicle with a guided rocket in the al-Raqabah al-Hajlah area of Saudi Arabia’s southwestern region of Najran.

According to the United Nations humanitarian coordinator for Yemen, Jamie McGoldrick, the Yemeni conflict has claimed the lives of 10,000 people and left 40,000 others wounded.

EnglishAlwaght EnglishAlwaght
 
 
 
 

Tags :

Saudi Yemen Attack Killing

Comments
Name :
Email :
* Text :
Send

Gallery

Photo

Film

Paris Burning as Riots Continue over Police Rape of Black Youth
Millions of Iranians Rally on 28th Anniversary of Islamic Revolution
Yemenis`Suffering under Saudi Regime`s Almost 2-Year Aggression on the Arab State
Massive Protest Grips Romanian Streets as PM Refuses Resignation
Paris Burning as Riots Continue over Police Rape of Black Youth

Paris Burning as Riots Continue over Police Rape of Black Youth

Syrian Army Attacks Terrorists in East of Aleppo
Iranians Hold Mass Rallies to Mark Country`s 1979 Islamic Revolution
Syrian Arab Army Targeted a Vehicle of Al-Qaeda- Linked Jabhat Fateh Al-Sham Terrorist group with an IED
Russian Envoy to UN Talks about Yemen Conflict Americans Fuss about Iran