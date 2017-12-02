Saudi Airstrikes Kill 10 Yemenis in Latest Aggression

Alwaght- Warplanes of Saudi air force raided different Yemeni cities killing at least ten people on Sunday.

The airstrikes mainly targeted Taizz province south of the country where some residential neighborhoods were hit.

Ten civilians were killed on Saturday afternoon, when Saudi warplanes struck a house in the Red Sea port city of Mukha, situated 346 kilometers south of the capital, Sanaa, Arabic-language al-Masirah television network reported.

In retaliation of the killing, Yemeni army forces attacked a gathering of Saudi mercenaries loyal to the former president Abd Rabbuh Mansur Hadi in the al-Ghayl district of Northern Province of al-Jawf, leaving scores of them dead and injured.

They also fired several artillery shells at al-Karas, al-Zaqilah and al-Qawiyah military camps in Saudi Arabia’s southwestern border region of of Jizan.

There were no immediate reports about casualties and the extent of damage caused though. Yemeni troops and Popular Committees fighters also struck an M2 Bradley infantry fighting vehicle with a guided rocket in the al-Raqabah al-Hajlah area of Saudi Arabia’s southwestern region of Najran.

According to the United Nations humanitarian coordinator for Yemen, Jamie McGoldrick, the Yemeni conflict has claimed the lives of 10,000 people and left 40,000 others wounded.