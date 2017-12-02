Iran Leader Blames US, European powers for Syria, Iraq Crises

Alwaght- Supreme Leader of the Islamic Republic of Iran has blamed on Saturday western countries for crises in the west Asian region.

“The US and many European powers have played a role in the creation of bitter events in Syria and Iraq and the regional nations, well aware of such meddling, truly hold a negative view of them,” Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Khamenei said in a meeting with Swedish Prime Minister Stefan Lofven in Tehran.

The Leader added that the interference of certain big powers is the root cause of the existing issues in the West Asia.

During the meeting, which was also attended by Iranian President Hassan Rouhani, Ayatollah Khamenei emphasized that d that regional issues should be solved by countries in the region.

He pointed to improving situation in Iraq and stated that the Syrian issue can also be solved “but it requires an end to support for terrorism and warmongering.”

The Leader emphasized that the presence of some Western countries’ representatives in opposition groups in Syria and their generously providing them with weapons at the outset of Syria’s crisis are among examples of such problematic meddlesome policies.

Ayatollah Khamenei further pointed to Iran’s positive vote to Sweden’s membership at the United Nations Security Council and said, “The Security Council is an important potentiality which unfortunately has been taken hostage by certain big powers.”

However, it is possible to prevent the body’s double standard policies by playing a constructive role, the Leader said.