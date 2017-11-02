Reasons behind Team Trump’s Arms Sale to Saudi Arabia, Bahrain

Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

  Sunday 12 February 2017
Saudi Blockade of Yemen Created Disastrous Humanitarian Situation: Russia

Saudi Blockade of Yemen Created Disastrous Humanitarian Situation: Russia Russian envoy to the United Nations says Saudi Arabia’s almost two-Year aggression on Yemen has made humanitarian situation disastrous in the already impoverished country that is faced a media blackout as Riyadh prevents journalist from going to Yemen.

Yemenis New Strategy against Saudi Aggression: "City for City, Capital for Capital" The Yemeni missile touches the Saudi capital, making a groundbreaking development in the war.

Yemenis Lose Patience with Saudi Aggression, Hit Regime’s Capital Yemeni army for the first time carried out a retaliatory missile strike on a Saudi military base in Riyadh, moving the Kingdom’s war on Yemen to a new level.

US Covered Up 1,000s Airstrike on Iraq, Syria, Afghanistan: Report The US army has covered up thousands of its airstrikes in West Asian countries that may have led to thousands of civilians deaths

Iraqi Popular Mobilization Forces’ Anti-ISIS Offensive in Tal Afar As operations to liberate Iraq’s Tal Afar District in Nineveh province continue, The Popular Mobilization Units are playing a critical role in the offensive.

Iran Leader Blames US, European powers for Syria, Iraq Crises

Iran Leader Blames US, European powers for Syria, Iraq Crises

Supreme Leader of the Islamic Republic of Iran has blamed on Saturday western countries for crises in the west Asian region.

54 Syrian Women, Children Rejoin Their Families after 3.5 Years of Abduction 54 women and children returned home to Lattakia late on Thursday after recently freed from terrorist abduction.

Turkey Police Arrest 3,600 People over Terror, Coup links Turkish police arrested more than 3,500 people during its latest round of cleansing operations against suspects of links with terrorists and coupe organizers

US Blocks Ex-Palestinian PM Path to UN Mission in Lybia The US administration has blocked the nomination of a former Palestinian authority as a UN representative

Saudi Crown Prince Medaled by US Spying Agency Saudi Crown Prince was awarded a medal by the US Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) for his cooperation on intelligence gathering operations

Trump To Issue New Order after Court Stalls His Anti-Muslim Ban US president says he will issue new executive orders trying to stop immigrants from entering his country after his original anti-Muslim order was halted

Syrian Army Foils ISIS Attack on Deir Ezzor Airport Syrian Army has defeated a large attack by the ISIS terrorist group on Deir Ezzor airport killing tens of terrorists

17 Million Yemenis Food Insecure under Saudi Siege United Nations says more than 17 million people are food insecure in Yemen as the Saudi imposed embargo continues against the country

New Protests Erupt in Bahrain As Regime Deliberately Kills 3 People New rounds of protests hit Bahraini cities after security forces deliberately killed three young men trying to flee the country by sea

Syria Rejects US Safe Zone Plan Painting It Unrealistic Syrian president rejected a recently announced US plans to create safe zones inside his country allegedly to keep refugees from leaving the country

Saudis Deem Israel’s Enemies as Their Own Foes: Ansarullah Saudi Arabia is in cahoots with Israel, and therefore faces those resisting the occupations of Israeli regime as its own enemies, the leader of Yemeni Ansarullah said

New Rounds of Talks on Syria Due Next Week in Astana The representatives of Iran, Turkey and Russia will hold a new round of talks on Syria in Kazakh capital city of Astana next week

US Court Rejects Trump Appeal on Anti-Muslim Ban US federal appeal panel unanimously rejected government’s bid to reinstate an anti-Muslim policy of ban on travel into the US from seven largely Muslim nations

Millions of Iranians Rally on Anniversary of 1979 Islamic Revolution Millions of Iranians took to the streets on the anniversary of their Islamic Revolution back in 1979 in a nationwide demonstration chanting anti-US slogans

Senior Commander of Iraqi Kata’ib Hezbollah Assassinated in Basra A group of assailants assassinated a high-ranking commander of the pro-government Iraqi Kata’ib Hezbollah force has on his vehicle in the country’s southern oil-rich city of Basra.

US State, Defense Departments Warn Trump over Listing Iran’s IRGC Terror Org. The US new President was cautioned by the State and Defense Departments against branding the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) as a terrorist organization.

UN Says Myanmar Muslims’ Death Toll Much Higher than Official Figure, Could Top 1000s The United Nations has expressed its deep concerns over the possible death 1,000 Rohingya Muslims in Myanmar amid the army’s intensified crackdown on members of the minority group

Tel Aviv Summons Brussels Ambassador after Belgian PM Meets with Anti-Occupation HR Groups Angered by Belgium’s Prime Minister’s meeting with two human rights group, Israeli regime’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu ordered a reprimand of the Belgian Ambassador.

Israeli Regime Airstrike on Gaza Strip Kills 2 Palestinians Israeli Regime’s airstrike against Gaza has claimed lives of at least two Palestinians.

Amnesty Interracial Report Information War against Syrian Govt.: Russia A senior Russian lawmaker rejected the latest Amnesty International’s report on alleged mass executions and tortures in Syrian prisons as part of information campaign against the Syrian authorities.

West Asia in 2016

West Asia in 2016

undefined
Aleppo Liberated

Aleppo Liberated

Aleppo has been divided between government and militant groups since 2012. Operation to liberate the eastern districts of the city started in mid-November and ended on 13 Decembers with driving militants out of the strategic city.
Ansarullah

Ansarullah

A Zaidi Shiite movement operating in Yemen. It seeks to establish a democratic government in Yemen.
Shiite

Shiite

represents the second largest denomination of Islam. Shiites believe Ali (peace be upon him) to be prophet"s successor in the Caliphate.
Resistance

Resistance

Axis of Resistances refers to countries and movements with common political goal, i.e., resisting against Zionist regime, America and other western powers. Iran, Syria, Hezbollah in Lebanon, and Hamas in Palestine are considered as the Axis of Resistance.
Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

A regional political u n i o n consisting of Arab states of the Persian Gulf, except for Iraq.
ISIS Terrorist Group

ISIS Terrorist Group

A terrorist group that fights against Resistance Axis in Syria and Iraq. It was founded & armed by America and its allies covertly.
Taliban

Taliban

Taliban is a Sunni fundamentalist movement in Afghanistan. It was founded by Mohammed Omar in 1994.
Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism is an extremist pseudo-Sunni movement, which labels non-Wahhabi Muslims as apostates thus paving the way for their bloodshed.
Kurds

Kurds

Kurds are an ethnic group in the Middle East, mostly inhabiting a region, which spans adjacent parts of Iran, Iraq, Syria, and Turkey. They are an Iranian people and speak the Kurdish languages, which form a subgroup of the Northwestern Iranian branch of Iranian languages.
NATO

NATO

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization is an intergovernmental military alliance based on the North Atlantic Treaty which was signed on 4 April 1949.
Islamic Awakening

Islamic Awakening

Refers to a revival of the Islam throughout the world, that began in 1979 by Iranian Revolution that established an Islamic republic.
Al-Qaeda

Al-Qaeda

A militant Sunni organization founded by Osama bin Laden at some point between 1988 and 1989
Reasons behind Team Trump's Arms Sale to Saudi Arabia, Bahrain

Reasons behind Team Trump's Arms Sale to Saudi Arabia, Bahrain

Alwaght- US administration has reportedly planned to sell an arm package to some Persian Gulf Arab states. The new administration's officials are said to have been struggling to faster present it to Donald Trump to win his approval for final implementation.

The White House has declined to directly comment on the case, but an American official familiar with the efforts has said that the new US administration seeks to approve supplying a package including technology related to missiles with pinpoint accuracy as well as a multi-billion dollar deal for selling F-16 fighter jets respectively to Saudi Arabia and Bahrain.

The arms sale news beside other Trump's foreign policy decisions including the immigration ban, advocating establishment of no-fly zone over Syria, and announcing sanctions on some of the companies on the charge of links to the Iranian missile program, suggest that the new American leaders is heading toward renewing the major border-drawing policy of “invincible unity” with friends for all-out confrontation with adversaries.

An elaboration on the big and small goals behind this new policy will help us have a more obvious understanding of the US new strategy– if we can label it a strategy– of the United States in West Asia region.

US economic conditions boost

Although a majority of the economists highlight a relative success of the economic solutions of the administration of the former US President Barack Obama to pull the country out of the 2008 economic crisis, Trump has managed to win trust and votes of the economically damaged and discontented part of the American society by putting fingers on some of the American economy's woes like unemployment, the country’s raddled infrastructures, and the profits made for the Chinese firms by trade contracts with the Americans.

On the other side, a big part of the pro-Trump lobbies in the election campaign were from the US arms industry that was well against Obama administration's policy of controlling and putting restrictions on this sector of the economy. So given the attractive and lucrative markets of these oil-rich Arab countries for American weapons companies, the Trump government will attempt to sell weapons to Persian Gulf Arab countries for two major reasons: first to create jobs and economic improvement to fulfill his campaign-time promises and second to earn content of the American arms producers.

One more point must be put into account: there is a competition between the Arab allies of the US like Egypt and Saudi Arabia, Qatar and Saudi Arabia, and Qatar and Egypt. And so providing each side with will move others to make even bigger military purchases. The outright winner of this competition is the American arms manufacturers.

Sending messages to Washington's regional allies about new administration’s foreign policy shift

Trump’s decision to sell weapons to Saudi Arabia and Bahrain comes while the former President Obama in the closing months of his presidency banned arms sale washington's Arab allies following the concerns raised by international organizations about the situation of the human rights in these two Arab kingdoms. Therefore, the first message of the Team Trump’s decision to these countries and the other West Asian allies of Washington, particularly the Israeli regime, is that the new American administration has changed its approach and do not care anymore about being branded as complicit in war crimes of its allies. .

Still from another corner, approval of the arms sales can pave the way for implementing Trump’s new policy which requires the Persian Gulf Arab allies to be poised to shoulder their part of the responsibility of providing their own security which so far has been done wholly by the US. Recently, the roughly empty-handed forces of Yemen’s Ansarullah movement managed to destroy a Saudi Arabian warship in the Red Sea with a domestically-made rocket. This incident came while Yemen is under unerring arms embargo as well as blockade from the sea, air, and the ground. The recent efforts to make arms deal with Saudi Arabia sends to the Saudis a message of the US keenness for strengthening the Saudi Arabian forces that are engaged in war with Yemen, turning a blind eye to all of the lashing out at war crimes that Saudis are committing against the Yemenis.

Sending signals to Iran and Russia in Syria

Without any doubt, the alliance that gathers together Iran, Russia, and Syria has managed to grant the three allies an upper hand in the Syrian military and political developments. This, in turn, gave them greater potentials for influencing the course of war and drawing the lines for the future of Syria than the opposite side, which is the Western-Arab alliance working against the government of the Syrian government. On the other side, it is clear that the major arms suppliers and bankrollers of the Syrian militants have been Saudi Arabia and Qatar since the beginning of crisis. Now considering this issue, authorization of new arms deals with Saudi Arabia will enable the kingdom to further fit out the anti-Assad forces with weapons. From another aspect, with a consideration of the fact that the military superiority of Iran to the Persian Gulf countries is predominantly marked by its missile power, possibly the team Trump will seek degrading Iran's military supremacy by sending accurately-guided missiles to Saudi Arabia and other Persian Gulf Arab states.

