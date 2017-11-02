Turkey Police Arrest 3,600 People over Terror, Coup links

Alwaght- Turkish police arrested more than 3,600 people during its latest round of cleansing operations against suspects of links with terrorists and coupe organizers.

The ambush was conducted by police, gendarmerie and coast guards across Turkey, security sources said on Saturday.

Turkish Anadolu news agency quoted the General Security Directorate as saying in a statement that of the 3,609 arrested in simultaneous operations late Friday, early Saturday titled "peace and safety", 2,282 were wanted by police.

Turkish government initiated comprehensive and continuous cleansing operations targeting Kurds, opposition and those in the armed forces, after the foiled coup last year.

Ankara blames the US-based cleric, Fetullah Gullen for masterminding the coup attempt and has arrested thousands of people and fired many more on suspicions of ties with the cleric.

Based on the report, during the recent operation, Turkish armed forces confiscated 81 vehicles, 91 guns, 91 hunting rifles, 80,268 packs of smuggled cigarettes, 686 smuggled cellphones, 762 liters of unlicensed alcohol as well as 103 historical artifacts.

Around 81,000 officers participated in the operations, the statement added.