Trump To Issues New Order after Court Stalls His Anti-Muslim Ban

Alwaght- US president says he will issue new executive orders trying to stop immigrants from entering the US after his original anti-Muslim order was halted by federal judges.

A day after a three-judge panel rebuffed him, Donald Trump said he might sign “a brand new order” as early as Monday that would be aimed at accomplishing the same purpose but, presumably, with a stronger legal basis.

This is while his aides debated whether to ask the Supreme Court to reinstate his original travel ban as he vowed to keep fighting for the order in court, he indicated that he would not wait for the process to play out to take action.

"We will win that battle,” he told reporters on Air Force One as he flew to Florida for a weekend golf outing with Prime Minister Shinzo Abe of Japan. Yet noting that it most likely would not happen quickly, he also raised the possibility of “a lot of other options, including just filing a brand new order".

Trump had originally issued an executive order banning those born in seven Muslim majority countries from entering the US. The affected countries were Iran, Iraq, Syria, Sudan, Somalia, Yemen and Libya.

The order faced extensive national and international protest cultivating in a court order by a federal judge in Washington that halted the order and was later reaffirmed by the appeal court and the federal appeal panel.

Trump suggested that he had learned more about the threat of terrorism from intelligence briefings since he took office.

"While I’ve been president, which is just for a very short period of time, I’ve learned tremendous things that you could only learn, frankly, if you were in a certain position, namely president,” he said. “And there are tremendous threats to our country. We will not allow that to happen. I can tell you that right now. We will not allow that to happen".