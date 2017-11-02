Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

  Saturday 11 February 2017
Map of Latest Battlefield Developments in Syria and Iraq on

Saudi Blockade of Yemen Created Disastrous Humanitarian Situation: Russia

Saudi Blockade of Yemen Created Disastrous Humanitarian Situation: Russia Russian envoy to the United Nations says Saudi Arabia’s almost two-Year aggression on Yemen has made humanitarian situation disastrous in the already impoverished country that is faced a media blackout as Riyadh prevents journalist from going to Yemen.

Yemenis New Strategy against Saudi Aggression: "City for City, Capital for Capital" The Yemeni missile touches the Saudi capital, making a groundbreaking development in the war.

Yemenis Lose Patience with Saudi Aggression, Hit Regime’s Capital Yemeni army for the first time carried out a retaliatory missile strike on a Saudi military base in Riyadh, moving the Kingdom’s war on Yemen to a new level.

US Covered Up 1,000s Airstrike on Iraq, Syria, Afghanistan: Report The US army has covered up thousands of its airstrikes in West Asian countries that may have led to thousands of civilians deaths

Iraqi Popular Mobilization Forces’ Anti-ISIS Offensive in Tal Afar As operations to liberate Iraq’s Tal Afar District in Nineveh province continue, The Popular Mobilization Units are playing a critical role in the offensive.

Trump To Issues New Order after Court Stalls His Anti-Muslim Ban

Trump To Issues New Order after Court Stalls His Anti-Muslim Ban

US president says he will issue new executive orders trying to stop immigrants from entering his country after his original anti-Muslim order was halted

Syrian Army Foils ISIS Attack on Deir Ezzor Airport Syrian Army has defeated a large attack by the ISIS terrorist group on Deir Ezzor airport killing tens of terrorists

17 Million Yemenis Food Insecure under Saudi Siege United Nations says more than 17 million people are food insecure in Yemen as the Saudi imposed embargo continues against the country

New Protests Erupt in Bahrain As Regime Deliberately Kills 3 People New rounds of protests hit Bahraini cities after security forces deliberately killed three young men trying to flee the country by sea

Syria Rejects US Safe Zone Plan Painting It Unrealistic Syrian president rejected a recently announced US plans to create safe zones inside his country allegedly to keep refugees from leaving the country

Saudis Deem Israel’s Enemies as Their Own Foes: Ansarullah Saudi Arabia is in cahoots with Israel, and therefore faces those resisting the occupations of Israeli regime as its own enemies, the leader of Yemeni Ansarullah said

New Rounds of Talks on Syria Due Next Week in Astana The representatives of Iran, Turkey and Russia will hold a new round of talks on Syria in Kazakh capital city of Astana next week

US Court Rejects Trump Appeal on Anti-Muslim Ban US federal appeal panel unanimously rejected government’s bid to reinstate an anti-Muslim policy of ban on travel into the US from seven largely Muslim nations

Millions of Iranians Rally on Anniversary of 1979 Islamic Revolution Millions of Iranians took to the streets on the anniversary of their Islamic Revolution back in 1979 in a nationwide demonstration chanting anti-US slogans

Senior Commander of Iraqi Kata’ib Hezbollah Assassinated in Basra A group of assailants assassinated a high-ranking commander of the pro-government Iraqi Kata’ib Hezbollah force has on his vehicle in the country’s southern oil-rich city of Basra.

US State, Defense Departments Warn Trump over Listing Iran’s IRGC Terror Org. The US new President was cautioned by the State and Defense Departments against branding the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) as a terrorist organization.

UN Says Myanmar Muslims’ Death Toll Much Higher than Official Figure, Could Top 1000s The United Nations has expressed its deep concerns over the possible death 1,000 Rohingya Muslims in Myanmar amid the army’s intensified crackdown on members of the minority group

Tel Aviv Summons Brussels Ambassador after Belgian PM Meets with Anti-Occupation HR Groups Angered by Belgium’s Prime Minister’s meeting with two human rights group, Israeli regime’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu ordered a reprimand of the Belgian Ambassador.

Israeli Regime Airstrike on Gaza Strip Kills 2 Palestinians Israeli Regime’s airstrike against Gaza has claimed lives of at least two Palestinians.

Amnesty Interracial Report Information War against Syrian Govt.: Russia A senior Russian lawmaker rejected the latest Amnesty International’s report on alleged mass executions and tortures in Syrian prisons as part of information campaign against the Syrian authorities.

Turkey Fires 4,400 Civil Servants over Links to July Coup urkey has sacked more than 4,400 civil servants, as the post-coup purge continues since July 2016.

China Urges US to Refresh Its History about WW II China has recommended the US to refresh its history about the World War II after US statements about China-Japan disputed islands.

Russia Paints US Anti-Iran Rhetoric as Irrational, Emotional Russian envoy to the United Nations denounced American officials’ anti-Iran rhetoric as Irrational, saying "In international life, you have to differentiate between your emotions, what you want to see and what you have the right to expect from another country”.

Saudi Man Captured Before Setting Himself Ablaze in Front of Kaaba Saudi police captured a man as he was pouring gasoline on himself near the Kaaba, most sacred site in Islam, before he was able to set himself ablaze in a crowd full of pilgrims.

We Thank Trump for Revealing Real Face of US: Iran Leader Iranian Supreme Leader says everybody should be thankful to US president because he unveiled the extensive corruption in every aspect of his country

alwaght.com
Trump To Issues New Order after Court Stalls His Anti-Muslim Ban

Saturday 11 February 2017
 
 
 
 
 
Trump To Issues New Order after Court Stalls His Anti-Muslim Ban
Alwaght- US president says he will issue new executive orders trying to stop immigrants from entering the US after his original anti-Muslim order was halted by federal judges.

A day after a three-judge panel rebuffed him, Donald Trump said he might sign “a brand new order” as early as Monday that would be aimed at accomplishing the same purpose but, presumably, with a stronger legal basis. 

This is while his aides debated whether to ask the Supreme Court to reinstate his original travel ban as he vowed to keep fighting for the order in court, he indicated that he would not wait for the process to play out to take action.

"We will win that battle,” he told reporters on Air Force One as he flew to Florida for a weekend golf outing with Prime Minister Shinzo Abe of Japan. Yet noting that it most likely would not happen quickly, he also raised the possibility of “a lot of other options, including just filing a brand new order".

Trump had originally issued an executive order banning those born in seven Muslim majority countries from entering the US. The affected countries were Iran, Iraq, Syria, Sudan, Somalia, Yemen and Libya.

The order faced extensive national and international protest cultivating in a court order by a federal judge in Washington that halted the order and was later reaffirmed by the appeal court and the federal appeal panel.

Trump suggested that he had learned more about the threat of terrorism from intelligence briefings since he took office.

"While I’ve been president, which is just for a very short period of time, I’ve learned tremendous things that you could only learn, frankly, if you were in a certain position, namely president,” he said. “And there are tremendous threats to our country. We will not allow that to happen. I can tell you that right now. We will not allow that to happen".

