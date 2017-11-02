Syrian Army Foils ISIS Attack on Deir Ezzor Airport

Alwaght- Syrian Army has defeated a large attack by the ISIS terrorist group on Deir Ezzor airport, killing tens of terrorists.

The war planes of Syrian air force also attacked terrorist positions in the besieged city after they tried to take control of the city's airport.

ISIS began the assault by storming the Syrian army’s defenses from the northern and southern flanks of the military airport; however, this attack was repelled after the terrorist group failed to advance.

While the ISIS terrorists were reforming their lines for another assault west of the airport, the Syrian Air Force launched airstrikes at Jabal Thardeh, killing an estimated 45 terrorists.

Elsewhere, the Syrian Air Force reportedly destroyed one of the ISIS’s biggest operations room, killing and wounding an estimated 75 terrorists as a result of these powerful airstrikes on Friday evening.

A military source added that at least 5 technical vehicles were destroyed by the Syrian Air Force at this operations room in the al-Mokharat area of Deir Ezzor.