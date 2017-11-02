New Protests Erupt in Bahrain As Regime Deliberately Kills 3 People

Alwaght- New rounds of protests hit Bahraini cities after security forces deliberately killed three young men trying to flee the country by sea, Bahrain Mirror news site reported.

People took to streets raising photos of the killed people and chanting slogans against King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, whom the opposition deems responsible for the security deterioration and human rights violations in the country.

The protests went violent in some parts of the country after regime forces raided protesters in the different areas of Bahrain, with tear gas canisters.

Rida Al Ghisra, Mahmoud Yahya and Mostafa Abedali were killed on Thursday when they were trying to flee the tiny island by sea. Security forces reportedly opened fire on them to stop them from leaving the country.

However, Bahraini Ministry of Interior claimed the Coast Guards had warned the boat and asked it to stop but they did not and then the forces opened fire.

The new killing comes as the latest example of Bahraini regime crackdown on its people after the regime executed three young Shiite protestors last month amid extensive national and international protests.