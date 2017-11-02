Saudis Deem Israel’s Enemies as Their Own Foes: Ansarullah

Alwaght- Saudi Arabia is in cahoots with Israel, and therefore faces those resisting the occupations of Israeli regime as its own enemies, the leader of Yemeni Ansarullah said.

Abdul-Malik al-Houthi stated that the Saudi Kingdom turns hostile against any nation that resists the hegemonic acts of US and Israeli authorities in the West Asia region.

Al-Houthi was speaking to a crowd of resistance members in the northern city of Saada on the occasion of Martyrs’ Day, where he painted Saudi military aggression against his country as one that is actually led by Washington and supported by Tel Aviv, stressing that nothing could justify such an onslaught against the Yemeni people.

Houthi also emphasized that Saudi Arabia and its advocates are trying to divest the Yemeni people of their freedom, national pride, motherland as well as their country’s geo-political weight.

"They want to transform us into people who have no will in any issue of our lives. No decision-making power. They want us to be puppets who obey what they want," Ansarullah leader said.

"Yemenis depend on their own will and perseverance more than ever. Yemenis have proved to the whole world that they will never surrender to aggressors. We are targeted by enemies because we want to be free and independent. Yemenis will never accept humiliation and submission to invaders,” he added.

Abdul-Malik al-Houthi went on to say that Yemeni soldiers and fighters from allied Popular Committees have inflicted heavy casualties on enemies, and destroyed many of their advanced military vehicles during battles with Saudi forces.

The Saudi war on Yemen was launched on 26 March 2015 in an attempt to restore power to resigned Yemeni president, Abed Rabbuh Mansur who fled to Saudi capital after people's uprising.

According to the United Nations humanitarian coordinator for Yemen, Jamie McGoldrick, the Yemeni conflict has claimed lives of 10,000 people and left 40,000 others wounded.