New Rounds of Talks on Syria Due Next Week in Astana

Alwaght- The representatives of Iran, Turkey and Russia will hold a new round of talks on Syria in Kazakh capital city of Astana next week.

The talks will continue on the path of previous rounds held in the city to find a solution to the foreign backed militancy in Syria as government gains new victories against terrorist groups.

"The preparations are underway, we assume that the meeting in Astana will take place on 15-16 February,” Russian Foreign Ministry’s spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told a press briefing.

Referring to the agenda for the talks she added "It is a part of efforts, joint efforts aimed at the settlement of the political crisis".

Syrian government and militant groups gathered around a table in Astana last month to initiate a series of talks brokered by Iran, Russia and Turkey to solve the militancy in Syria.

At the end of the talks, Tehran, Moscow and Ankara agreed on the establishment of a trilateral mechanism to support the ceasefire in Syria.

The trio stressed that there was no military solution to the Syria conflict and it can be only resolved through a political process based on full implementation of the United Nations Security Council Resolution 2254.

During the past almost six years, Syria has been fighting foreign-sponsored militancy. The UN special envoy for Syria estimated in August last year that more than 400,000 people had been killed in the Syrian crisis until then.