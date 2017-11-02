US Court Rejects Trump Appeal on Anti-Muslim Ban

Alwaght- US federal appeal panel unanimously rejected Team Trump's bid to reinstate anti-Muslim plan that bans people from seven Muslim countries from entering into the US.

The three-judge panel said the administration had shown “no evidence” that anyone from the seven nations — Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen — had committed terrorist acts in the United States.

The decision was handed down by the United States Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit, in San Francisco. It upheld a ruling last Friday by a federal district judge, James L. Robart, who blocked key parts of the travel ban, allowing thousands of foreigners to enter the country.

Within minutes of the ruling, Trump angrily vowed to fight it, presumably in an appeal to the Supreme Court.

"See you in court, the security of our nation is at stake!” US president wrote on Twitter. At the White House, the president told reporters that the ruling was “a political decision” and predicted that his administration would win an appeal. He said he had not yet conferred with his attorney general, Jeff Sessions, on the matter.

The US president had issued an executive order against Muslims earlier this month banning travel of those born in seven Muslim-majority countries to the US for a period of 90 days and banning immigrants from Syria indefinitely.