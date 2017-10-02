Western Media Reports on Iranians Crushing Response to Trump

Alwaght-Millions of Iranians participated in nationwide rallies on the anniversary of the 1979 Islamic revolution Friday which this year were also dubbed as a crushing response to US President Donald Trump.

The rallies were held in nearly 5,000 locations across the country with a keynote address being delivered by Iran’s President Hassan Rouhani at the iconic Azadi (Freedom) square in Tehran where millions turned out for the rally marking the 38th years since the victory of the Islamic revolution.

Participants at the rallies condemned US president Trump following his bellicose remarks against Iran and his subsequent hostile actions of banning Iranians from entering the US and imposing new sanctions on the country, participants at this year’s rally condemned Trump

Hundreds of foreign journalist were in Tehran to cover the rallies with some major TV networks airing live reports on these epic rallies.

AP: Iranians stepped in large US Flags

Associated Press in its report from Tehran noted that, “Iranians marked the anniversary of the country's 1979 Islamic Revolution with nationwide celebrations and mass rallies that saw people step on large US flags laid out on the streets while President Hassan Rouhani called the new American administration "a problem. Demonstrators chanted traditional slogans against the United States and Israel. Printed US flags and pictures of current and former U.S. presidents lay scattered on the streets — so they could be trampled by the marchers”.

Reuters: Rallies Bristled with anti US, anti-Israeli sentiment

Reuters reported that the rallies bristled with anti-US and anti-Israeli sentiment. Some protesters carried pictures of Trump, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and British Prime Minister Theresa May with the caption "Death to the Devil Triangle".

Leading religious and political figures, including President Hassan Rouhani, had urged Iranians to join the rally on Friday to "show their unbreakable ties with the Supreme Leader and the Islamic Republic". They also thanked Americans for opposing Trump's executive order banning travelers from seven mainly Muslim countries - including Iran - from entry to the US.

Washington Post captured the day’s events with a headline titled "Iranians trample on US flag, mark 1979 Islamic Revolution”

Britain’s Independent newspaper online version, covered the rallies in Iran with a headline stating that, “Thousands protest shouting 'death to America' in Iran as country says it won't stand for US 'war-mongering'

AFP admits millions marched against the US in Iran

AFP was one of the few news agencies to admit that millions turned out in rallies across Iran to mark the victory of the Islamic Revolution with a headline reading: “Millions in Iran march against Trump 'threats' on revolution day”. Reporting from Tehran, AFP wrote that, at Friday's marches, the traditional "Down with America" slogans were everywhere. Some marchers made a distinction between the American people and the Trump administration and carried placards thanking those who had opposed the president's controversial visa ban on the citizens of Iran and six other predominantly Muslim countries.

New York Times: Posters of Trump being beaten

New York Time reported that, “A large plastic copy of the American flag was rolled out at the main rally, as was an Israeli flag, forcing those marching to walk over them. One man handed out posters showing Mr. Trump being beaten in the face by an arm with an Iranian flag around it. “Down with USA.,” the accompanying text read.”

Guardian: Iran rallies display anger towards Trump

London’s Guardian newspaper noted that, rallies in Iran marking the anniversary of the 1979 revolution have turned into a display of public anger towards Trump.

CNN: Iran’s President referred to Trump as an amateur

Reporting live from Tehran, CNN noted that at the Revolution Day march in Tehran, crowds carried placards that said "Death to America' and walked over American flags laid out in the streets. CNN also pointed out that in his speech during the rally, Iran’s President Hassan Rouhani did not mention Trump by name but instead stated "some amateurs are holding reins of power."

Meanwhile, German’s DW online report from Tehran had a headline reading, “Iran reacts to new US administration at Islamic Revolution anniversary marches”

The German media outlet noted that, printed US flags were flattened on the road and trampled or burned by some participants; people also threw balls and darts targeting pictures of Trump and Netanyahu. The report added that some marchers drew a distinction between the American people and the Trump administration.