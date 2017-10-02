Millions of Iranians Rally on Anniversary of 1979 Islamic Revolution

Alwaght- Millions of Iranians took to the streets on the anniversary of their Islamic Revolution back in 1979 in a nationwide demonstration chanting anti-US slogans.

The demonstration that was held in all Iranian cities is a national tradition to remember the Islamic Revolution that overthrew Pahlavi dynasty in Iran.

This year's demonstration, as the country's Supreme Leader has said, was also a response to the recent anti-Iranian rhetorical by the US president Donald Trump.

People chanted anti-US slogans showing pictures of Trump being punched on the face that was a response to the threats made recently by the US president.

Top Iranian officials also attended the demonstration with Iranian president, Hassan Rouhani being the final speaker for the rallying crowd that gathered up in Tehran's Azadi Square.

Rouhani reminded “rookie politicians” in the West Asia and the US that the “language of respect and dignity” is the only manner of treating the Iranian nation.

“We are experiencing conditions in which some novices have come to power in the region, in the world and in the US, as they should all know that they have to talk to the Iranian nation with the language of respect and dignity,” President Rouhani said.

"Trump cannot do a damn thing. We are ready to sacrifice our lives for our leader", a young man told state TV, in a reference to Supreme Leader Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei.

Leading religious and political figures, including President Hassan Rouhani, had urged Iranians to join the rally on Friday to "show their unbreakable ties with the Supreme Leader and the Islamic Republic".