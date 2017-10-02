Illegal Israeli Settlements Set New Records under Trump

Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

  Friday 10 February 2017
Saudi Blockade of Yemen Created Disastrous Humanitarian Situation: Russia

Senior Commander of Iraqi Kata'ib Hezbollah Assassinated in Basra

A group of assailants assassinated a high-ranking commander of the pro-government Iraqi Kata'ib Hezbollah force has on his vehicle in the country's southern oil-rich city of Basra.

US State, Defense Departments Warn Trump over Listing Iran’s IRGC Terror Org. The US new President was cautioned by the State and Defense Departments against branding the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) as a terrorist organization.

UN Says Myanmar Muslims’ Death Toll Much Higher than Official Figure, Could Top 1000s The United Nations has expressed its deep concerns over the possible death 1,000 Rohingya Muslims in Myanmar amid the army’s intensified crackdown on members of the minority group

Tel Aviv Summons Brussels Ambassador after Belgian PM Meets with Anti-Occupation HR Groups Angered by Belgium’s Prime Minister’s meeting with two human rights group, Israeli regime’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu ordered a reprimand of the Belgian Ambassador.

Israeli Regime Airstrike on Gaza Strip Kills 2 Palestinians Israeli Regime’s airstrike against Gaza has claimed lives of at least two Palestinians.

Amnesty Interracial Report Information War against Syrian Govt.: Russia A senior Russian lawmaker rejected the latest Amnesty International’s report on alleged mass executions and tortures in Syrian prisons as part of information campaign against the Syrian authorities.

Turkey Fires 4,400 Civil Servants over Links to July Coup urkey has sacked more than 4,400 civil servants, as the post-coup purge continues since July 2016.

China Urges US to Refresh Its History about WW II China has recommended the US to refresh its history about the World War II after US statements about China-Japan disputed islands.

Russia Paints US Anti-Iran Rhetoric as Irrational, Emotional Russian envoy to the United Nations denounced American officials’ anti-Iran rhetoric as Irrational, saying "In international life, you have to differentiate between your emotions, what you want to see and what you have the right to expect from another country”.

Saudi Man Captured Before Setting Himself Ablaze in Front of Kaaba Saudi police captured a man as he was pouring gasoline on himself near the Kaaba, most sacred site in Islam, before he was able to set himself ablaze in a crowd full of pilgrims.

We Thank Trump for Revealing Real Face of US: Iran Leader Iranian Supreme Leader says everybody should be thankful to US president because he unveiled the extensive corruption in every aspect of his country

Iranian Commander Warns British Forces against Returning to West Asia Iranian top commander warned British armed forces against returning to the West Asia region or they could face “new troubles”

Israel behind Terrorist Attacks on Palestinian Refugees in Syria: Deputy FM Recent series of attacks on Palestinian refugee camps inside Syrian territories prove that they are related to and supported by Israeli regime

US President Not Welcome to Speak in UK Parliament: Speaker The members of British parliament are demanding that US president should not speak at the parliament during his visit to the country later this year

Syrian Peace Needs Both Fighting Terrorists, Dialogue among Syrians: Assad Syrian president says his country needs to do two things to reach peace, to fight terrorist groups in the country and to initiate a dialogue among Syrian people

New Details on Yemeni Missile Attack on Saudi Capital, Riyadh Yemeni army has published new details on its recent missile attack that hit the Saudi capital in what could be major change in power balance

Israeli Regime Approves Palestinian Land Confiscations Law Israeli regime has approved a law that allows the regime to confiscate privately owned Palestinian lands even those occupied in the past

Russia Says Fox News Should Apologize over Insulting Putin Russian government says US Fox News channel should apologize for insulting Russian president during an interview with the US president

Bahraini Opposition Party Was Denied Appeal Request Bahraini regime has denied an appeal request handed in by the country’s biggest opposition party that was dissolved last year

Post-ISIS Mosul Needs $50m for Demining: UN The United Nations says the Iraqi city of Mosul will need tens of millions of dollars for deactivating mines planted by the ISIS terrorist group

undefined
Aleppo has been divided between government and militant groups since 2012. Operation to liberate the eastern districts of the city started in mid-November and ended on 13 Decembers with driving militants out of the strategic city.
A Zaidi Shiite movement operating in Yemen. It seeks to establish a democratic government in Yemen.
represents the second largest denomination of Islam. Shiites believe Ali (peace be upon him) to be prophet"s successor in the Caliphate.
Axis of Resistances refers to countries and movements with common political goal, i.e., resisting against Zionist regime, America and other western powers. Iran, Syria, Hezbollah in Lebanon, and Hamas in Palestine are considered as the Axis of Resistance.
A regional political u n i o n consisting of Arab states of the Persian Gulf, except for Iraq.
A terrorist group that fights against Resistance Axis in Syria and Iraq. It was founded & armed by America and its allies covertly.
Taliban is a Sunni fundamentalist movement in Afghanistan. It was founded by Mohammed Omar in 1994.
Wahhabism is an extremist pseudo-Sunni movement, which labels non-Wahhabi Muslims as apostates thus paving the way for their bloodshed.
Kurds are an ethnic group in the Middle East, mostly inhabiting a region, which spans adjacent parts of Iran, Iraq, Syria, and Turkey. They are an Iranian people and speak the Kurdish languages, which form a subgroup of the Northwestern Iranian branch of Iranian languages.
The North Atlantic Treaty Organization is an intergovernmental military alliance based on the North Atlantic Treaty which was signed on 4 April 1949.
Refers to a revival of the Islam throughout the world, that began in 1979 by Iranian Revolution that established an Islamic republic.
A militant Sunni organization founded by Osama bin Laden at some point between 1988 and 1989
Illegal Israeli Settlements Set New Records under Trump

Alwaght- While the construction of illegal Israeli settlements increased under Obama's presidency, all indications point to new records under the new US President Donald Trump.

During Obama's presidency, despite Washington’s repeated assertions that Israel’s settlements in Palestine are both illegal and a barrier to peace, there was marked increase in construction of new illegal Zionist settlements.

According to a report by the Associated Press last September, hawkish Israeli Regime premier Benjamin Netanyahu belligerently accelerated illegal settlement construction during the Obama presidency that matched, and even exceeded, the amount of building that took place under his predecessors during the Bush years.

The settlement figures, obtained from the Israeli regime, show that 12,288 new settlement buildings were started in the West Bank during Obama's term up to June 30 2016, the most recent data available. In the first half of 2016 alone, work began on 1,195 housing units. Based on that pace of construction, the number exceeded 13,000 housing units when Obama left office, not far behind the 14,636 begun during Bush's two terms.

Figures for East Al Quds (Jerusalem), the eternal capital of an independent Palestinian state, show a similar trend. According to data gathered by the anti-settlement group Peace Now, there were 3,915 housing starts during Obama's term as of the end of 2015. Based on approximate statistics, by the time Obama left office that number had surpassed the 4,191 units started during the Bush years.

Hanan Ashrawi, a senior Palestinian official, said the Obama presidency has been a disappointment for her people. Ashrawi said she was "not surprised at all" by the figures and dismissed US criticism as lip service. "They did nothing to stop it. On the contrary, they looked the other way."

The UN and almost the entire international community, considers Israeli settlements on Palestinian lands as illegal and illegitimate but a brazen Israeli regime continues to defy the world on this issue.

Israeli Record breaking grabbing in two weeks of Trump’s presidency

After Trump occupied the White House following a contentious campaign and a disputed election, the hawkish Israeli regime got emboldened in its unabated grabbing of Palestinian territories and building of illegal settlements. Netanyahu is expected to meet Trump at the White House on 15 February, with construction of illegal settlements high on the agenda.

Over 6,000 new settlement homes have been announced since Trump’s inauguration on January 20th. Now comparing this to 13,000 settlements built during two Obama's administration, then Trump's controversial administration is on course to set an unprecedented record in construction of illegal Israeli settlements. In first two weeks of Trumps administration the Israeli regime has approved nearly half the number of settlements built in two consecutive Obama terms.

As if this was not enough, the Israeli regime’s so-called parliament approved a controversial bill to retroactively “legalize” illegal Zionist outposts built on privately owned Palestinian land, thus sparking another confrontation with the international community. At this rate, the whole of Palestine will be grabbed if Trump is to last two terms. This is especially so considering the strong Jewish-Zionist connections in Trump’s family and administration.

Ultra-Orthodox Jews in Trump’s West Asia team

Donald Trump's older daughter Ivanka Trump, converted to Judaism before marrying her Jewish husband Jared Kushner in 2009. Trump named son-in-law Kushner a senior adviser on the West Asia region. Well here comes the shocker, Kushner is a friend of Netanyahu, and he personally introduced the hawkish Israeli premier to Trump. Sources say he was the man behind Trump’s outbursts following the Obama-approved US abstention on the UN Security Council vote on illegal Israeli settlements. He is also reportedly behind the provocative Trump promise to shift the US embassy to Al-Quds (Jerusalem). Another worrying person in Trump’s West Asia policy team is David Friedman who is expected to be confirmed as the US ambassador to Tel Aviv. Friedman is not your ‘normal’ diplomat, he is a rabid pro-settler lawyer with hardline stances against Palestine, opposes the so-called the two-state solution and is strong advocate of an undivided Al Quds as Israeli regime’s capital.

These radical ultra-orthodox Zionist Jews in Trump’s cabinet imply that negotiations with the Israeli regime are not an option for Palestine and the only way to liberate their territories is armed resistance until victory is fully attained and Palestinians return to their grabbed ancestral land.

Donald Trump Israeli regime illegal settlements Palestine Quds

