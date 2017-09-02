Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

  Thursday 9 February 2017
Map of Latest Battlefield Developments in Syria and Iraq on

Saudi Blockade of Yemen Created Disastrous Humanitarian Situation: Russia

Saudi Blockade of Yemen Created Disastrous Humanitarian Situation: Russia Russian envoy to the United Nations says Saudi Arabia’s almost two-Year aggression on Yemen has made humanitarian situation disastrous in the already impoverished country that is faced a media blackout as Riyadh prevents journalist from going to Yemen.

Yemenis New Strategy against Saudi Aggression: "City for City, Capital for Capital" The Yemeni missile touches the Saudi capital, making a groundbreaking development in the war.

Yemenis Lose Patience with Saudi Aggression, Hit Regime’s Capital Yemeni army for the first time carried out a retaliatory missile strike on a Saudi military base in Riyadh, moving the Kingdom’s war on Yemen to a new level.

US Covered Up 1,000s Airstrike on Iraq, Syria, Afghanistan: Report The US army has covered up thousands of its airstrikes in West Asian countries that may have led to thousands of civilians deaths

Iraqi Popular Mobilization Forces’ Anti-ISIS Offensive in Tal Afar As operations to liberate Iraq’s Tal Afar District in Nineveh province continue, The Popular Mobilization Units are playing a critical role in the offensive.

Senior Commander of Iraqi Kata’ib Hezbollah Assassinated in Basra

A group of assailants assassinated a high-ranking commander of the pro-government Iraqi Kata’ib Hezbollah force has on his vehicle in the country’s southern oil-rich city of Basra.

US State, Defense Departments Warn Trump over Listing Iran’s IRGC Terror Org. The US new President was cautioned by the State and Defense Departments against branding the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) as a terrorist organization.

UN Says Myanmar Muslims’ Death Toll Much Higher than Official Figure, Could Top 1000s The United Nations has expressed its deep concerns over the possible death 1,000 Rohingya Muslims in Myanmar amid the army’s intensified crackdown on members of the minority group

Tel Aviv Summons Brussels Ambassador after Belgian PM Meets with Anti-Occupation HR Groups Angered by Belgium’s Prime Minister’s meeting with two human rights group, Israeli regime’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu ordered a reprimand of the Belgian Ambassador.

Israeli Regime Airstrike on Gaza Strip Kills 2 Palestinians Israeli Regime’s airstrike against Gaza has claimed lives of at least two Palestinians.

Amnesty Interracial Report Information War against Syrian Govt.: Russia A senior Russian lawmaker rejected the latest Amnesty International’s report on alleged mass executions and tortures in Syrian prisons as part of information campaign against the Syrian authorities.

Turkey Fires 4,400 Civil Servants over Links to July Coup urkey has sacked more than 4,400 civil servants, as the post-coup purge continues since July 2016.

China Urges US to Refresh Its History about WW II China has recommended the US to refresh its history about the World War II after US statements about China-Japan disputed islands.

Russia Paints US Anti-Iran Rhetoric as Irrational, Emotional Russian envoy to the United Nations denounced American officials’ anti-Iran rhetoric as Irrational, saying "In international life, you have to differentiate between your emotions, what you want to see and what you have the right to expect from another country”.

Saudi Man Captured Before Setting Himself Ablaze in Front of Kaaba Saudi police captured a man as he was pouring gasoline on himself near the Kaaba, most sacred site in Islam, before he was able to set himself ablaze in a crowd full of pilgrims.

We Thank Trump for Revealing Real Face of US: Iran Leader Iranian Supreme Leader says everybody should be thankful to US president because he unveiled the extensive corruption in every aspect of his country

Iranian Commander Warns British Forces against Returning to West Asia Iranian top commander warned British armed forces against returning to the West Asia region or they could face “new troubles”

Israel behind Terrorist Attacks on Palestinian Refugees in Syria: Deputy FM Recent series of attacks on Palestinian refugee camps inside Syrian territories prove that they are related to and supported by Israeli regime

US President Not Welcome to Speak in UK Parliament: Speaker The members of British parliament are demanding that US president should not speak at the parliament during his visit to the country later this year

Syrian Peace Needs Both Fighting Terrorists, Dialogue among Syrians: Assad Syrian president says his country needs to do two things to reach peace, to fight terrorist groups in the country and to initiate a dialogue among Syrian people

New Details on Yemeni Missile Attack on Saudi Capital, Riyadh Yemeni army has published new details on its recent missile attack that hit the Saudi capital in what could be major change in power balance

Israeli Regime Approves Palestinian Land Confiscations Law Israeli regime has approved a law that allows the regime to confiscate privately owned Palestinian lands even those occupied in the past

Russia Says Fox News Should Apologize over Insulting Putin Russian government says US Fox News channel should apologize for insulting Russian president during an interview with the US president

Bahraini Opposition Party Was Denied Appeal Request Bahraini regime has denied an appeal request handed in by the country’s biggest opposition party that was dissolved last year

Post-ISIS Mosul Needs $50m for Demining: UN The United Nations says the Iraqi city of Mosul will need tens of millions of dollars for deactivating mines planted by the ISIS terrorist group

West Asia in 2016

West Asia in 2016

undefined
Aleppo Liberated

Aleppo Liberated

Aleppo has been divided between government and militant groups since 2012. Operation to liberate the eastern districts of the city started in mid-November and ended on 13 Decembers with driving militants out of the strategic city.
Ansarullah

Ansarullah

A Zaidi Shiite movement operating in Yemen. It seeks to establish a democratic government in Yemen.
Shiite

Shiite

represents the second largest denomination of Islam. Shiites believe Ali (peace be upon him) to be prophet"s successor in the Caliphate.
Resistance

Resistance

Axis of Resistances refers to countries and movements with common political goal, i.e., resisting against Zionist regime, America and other western powers. Iran, Syria, Hezbollah in Lebanon, and Hamas in Palestine are considered as the Axis of Resistance.
Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

A regional political u n i o n consisting of Arab states of the Persian Gulf, except for Iraq.
ISIS Terrorist Group

ISIS Terrorist Group

A terrorist group that fights against Resistance Axis in Syria and Iraq. It was founded & armed by America and its allies covertly.
Taliban

Taliban

Taliban is a Sunni fundamentalist movement in Afghanistan. It was founded by Mohammed Omar in 1994.
Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism is an extremist pseudo-Sunni movement, which labels non-Wahhabi Muslims as apostates thus paving the way for their bloodshed.
Kurds

Kurds

Kurds are an ethnic group in the Middle East, mostly inhabiting a region, which spans adjacent parts of Iran, Iraq, Syria, and Turkey. They are an Iranian people and speak the Kurdish languages, which form a subgroup of the Northwestern Iranian branch of Iranian languages.
NATO

NATO

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization is an intergovernmental military alliance based on the North Atlantic Treaty which was signed on 4 April 1949.
Islamic Awakening

Islamic Awakening

Refers to a revival of the Islam throughout the world, that began in 1979 by Iranian Revolution that established an Islamic republic.
Al-Qaeda

Al-Qaeda

A militant Sunni organization founded by Osama bin Laden at some point between 1988 and 1989
Thursday 9 February 2017
 
 
 
 
 
Senior Commander of Iraqi Kata'ib Hezbollah Assassinated in Basra
Alwaght- A group of assailants assassinated a high-ranking commander of the pro-government Iraqi Kata'ib Hezbollah force has on his vehicle in the country’s southern oil-rich city of Basra.

A security source told Arabic-language Mawazin news agency on Thursday that Bassem al-Safi sustained grave gunshot wounds the previous evening, when gunmen sprayed his car with bullets in the Hayaniya neighborhood of the city.

Safi, a former representative of Basra Provincial Council, later succumbed to his wounds in hospital.

Another person accompanying the deceased Kata'ib Hezbollah commander was also injured in the drive-by shooting, the source said.

Kata'ib Hezbollah is part of the pro-government Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF), which are also known by the Arabic name Hashd al-Sha’abi.

PMF joined forces with Iraqi army soldiers and Kurdish Peshmerga forces in a major operation on October 17, 2016 to retake the strategic northern city of Mosul from ISIS terrorist group.

The pro-government fighters also played a major role in the liberation of Tikrit, located 140 kilometers northwest of the capital, Baghdad, as well as Fallujah city in the western province of al-Anbar among many areas in Iraq.

Iraq Kata’ib Hezbollah Commander Assasination

