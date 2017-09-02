Syria’s Right to Rejoin Arab League

Alwaght- Syria is unjustly denied its rightful membership to the Arab League contrary to the interests of Arab countries.

Last week, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov called for Syria's return to the Arab League, adding that its membership would allow the organization to help find a political solution to the protracted conflict in the country.

Syria was suspended from the Arab League five years ago as it battled foreign-backed terrorists fighting to overthrow the government of President Bashar al Assad. Since the suspension of the Syrian government, Saudi-backed Syrian opposition has purported to represent the country at Arab League meetings.

Syria’s membership was unjustly taken away by Arab countries, especially Saudi Arabia and Qatar, which backed militant and terrorist groups in the country.

"The League could play a more important, more effective role if the Syrian government was part of the organization," Lavrov, whose country is a key ally of the Damascus and also a broker in peace efforts, told a press conference in Abu Dhabi.

The top Russian diplomat wondered how Syria was a legitimate member of the United Nations and yet cannot take part in discussions inside the Arab League. He added that such stances are not helpful to efforts aimed at restoring peace in Syria.

The Arab League chief Ahmad Abu Al Geit, speaking alongside Lavrov in the UAE capital, ruled out an early return of Syria to the Cairo-based bloc.

He pointed out that any decision was up to the League's 21 other members, adding that the issue was not on the current agenda and would only be raised when "a political settlement" was in sight for Syria which has been confronting foreign-backed Takfiri terrorists for almost six-years.

Jordan not inviting Syria to Arab League summit

One week after the request by Lavrov, Jordan said on Wednesday that it would not invite Syria to the Arab League summit next month. Jordan is scheduled to host the Arab League’s annual summit near the Dead Sea on March 29.

“How the invitations are dealt with will be based on the decisions of the Arab League, and we will abide by what it has decided,” Jordanian foreign minister Ayman Safadi said. He was speaking at a joint press conference with his Egyptian counterpart, Sameh Shoukri, during which they discussed ongoing preparations to host an upcoming Arab Summit.

Egypt’s El Sisi wants Syria at Arab League

Sources had earlier indicated that Shoukri visited Jordan to convey a special message from Egyptian President Abdul Fattah El Sisi who apparently backs Russia’s initiative to readmit Syria to the Arab League.

El Sisi has persistently been pushing for Syrian President Bashar al Assad to participate at Arab League summits and he sent his foreign minister to Amman with the specific mission to convince the Jordanian King Abdullah to allow the legitimate Syrian government to partake in the upcoming summit.

At this juncture, when efforts to find a political solution to the Syrian crisis have gained momentum especially after the Astana peace talks, it is crucial for Syria to regain its rightful membership of the Arab League. After six years of a destructive conflict in the country, the legitimacy of President Assad has not only strengthened but also his popularity is tremendously increasing among the masses.

Some Arab League members backed the suspension of Syria and gave the country’s seat to an opposition group in the misplaced hope that this would weaken Assad’s legitimacy while increasing the opposition’s popularity. However, this was a strategic blunder as the fragmented opposition continued lost the little support it had to an extent that at present many Syrian opposition groups want Assad to remain in power.

Additionally, even some major players in the region have now been compelled to accept Assad as the legitimate president of Syria while acknowledging that he is the key to solving the country’s crisis.

There is an apparent split in the Arab League regarding Syrian membership with Cairo leading the camp backing readmission while the Saudi regime continues its hardline position which is not helpful to Arab unity.