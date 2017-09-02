Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

  Thursday 9 February 2017
Saudi Blockade of Yemen Created Disastrous Humanitarian Situation: Russia

Saudi Blockade of Yemen Created Disastrous Humanitarian Situation: Russia Russian envoy to the United Nations says Saudi Arabia’s almost two-Year aggression on Yemen has made humanitarian situation disastrous in the already impoverished country that is faced a media blackout as Riyadh prevents journalist from going to Yemen.

Yemenis New Strategy against Saudi Aggression: "City for City, Capital for Capital" The Yemeni missile touches the Saudi capital, making a groundbreaking development in the war.

Yemenis Lose Patience with Saudi Aggression, Hit Regime’s Capital Yemeni army for the first time carried out a retaliatory missile strike on a Saudi military base in Riyadh, moving the Kingdom’s war on Yemen to a new level.

US Covered Up 1,000s Airstrike on Iraq, Syria, Afghanistan: Report The US army has covered up thousands of its airstrikes in West Asian countries that may have led to thousands of civilians deaths

Iraqi Popular Mobilization Forces’ Anti-ISIS Offensive in Tal Afar As operations to liberate Iraq’s Tal Afar District in Nineveh province continue, The Popular Mobilization Units are playing a critical role in the offensive.

US State, Defense Departments Warn Trump over Listing Iran’s IRGC Terror Org.

US State, Defense Departments Warn Trump over Listing Iran’s IRGC Terror Org.

The US new President was cautioned by the State and Defense Departments against branding the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) as a terrorist organization.

UN Says Myanmar Muslims’ Death Toll Much Higher than Official Figure, Could Top 1000s The United Nations has expressed its deep concerns over the possible death 1,000 Rohingya Muslims in Myanmar amid the army’s intensified crackdown on members of the minority group

Tel Aviv Summons Brussels Ambassador after Belgian PM Meets with Anti-Occupation HR Groups Angered by Belgium’s Prime Minister’s meeting with two human rights group, Israeli regime’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu ordered a reprimand of the Belgian Ambassador.

Israeli Regime Airstrike on Gaza Strip Kills 2 Palestinians Israeli Regime’s airstrike against Gaza has claimed lives of at least two Palestinians.

Amnesty Interracial Report Information War against Syrian Govt.: Russia A senior Russian lawmaker rejected the latest Amnesty International’s report on alleged mass executions and tortures in Syrian prisons as part of information campaign against the Syrian authorities.

Turkey Fires 4,400 Civil Servants over Links to July Coup urkey has sacked more than 4,400 civil servants, as the post-coup purge continues since July 2016.

China Urges US to Refresh Its History about WW II China has recommended the US to refresh its history about the World War II after US statements about China-Japan disputed islands.

Russia Paints US Anti-Iran Rhetoric as Irrational, Emotional Russian envoy to the United Nations denounced American officials’ anti-Iran rhetoric as Irrational, saying "In international life, you have to differentiate between your emotions, what you want to see and what you have the right to expect from another country”.

Saudi Man Captured Before Setting Himself Ablaze in Front of Kaaba Saudi police captured a man as he was pouring gasoline on himself near the Kaaba, most sacred site in Islam, before he was able to set himself ablaze in a crowd full of pilgrims.

We Thank Trump for Revealing Real Face of US: Iran Leader Iranian Supreme Leader says everybody should be thankful to US president because he unveiled the extensive corruption in every aspect of his country

Iranian Commander Warns British Forces against Returning to West Asia Iranian top commander warned British armed forces against returning to the West Asia region or they could face “new troubles”

Israel behind Terrorist Attacks on Palestinian Refugees in Syria: Deputy FM Recent series of attacks on Palestinian refugee camps inside Syrian territories prove that they are related to and supported by Israeli regime

US President Not Welcome to Speak in UK Parliament: Speaker The members of British parliament are demanding that US president should not speak at the parliament during his visit to the country later this year

Syrian Peace Needs Both Fighting Terrorists, Dialogue among Syrians: Assad Syrian president says his country needs to do two things to reach peace, to fight terrorist groups in the country and to initiate a dialogue among Syrian people

New Details on Yemeni Missile Attack on Saudi Capital, Riyadh Yemeni army has published new details on its recent missile attack that hit the Saudi capital in what could be major change in power balance

Israeli Regime Approves Palestinian Land Confiscations Law Israeli regime has approved a law that allows the regime to confiscate privately owned Palestinian lands even those occupied in the past

Russia Says Fox News Should Apologize over Insulting Putin Russian government says US Fox News channel should apologize for insulting Russian president during an interview with the US president

Bahraini Opposition Party Was Denied Appeal Request Bahraini regime has denied an appeal request handed in by the country’s biggest opposition party that was dissolved last year

Post-ISIS Mosul Needs $50m for Demining: UN The United Nations says the Iraqi city of Mosul will need tens of millions of dollars for deactivating mines planted by the ISIS terrorist group

Belgian Delegation Meets Syrian President A Belgian delegation entered Syrian capital in a visit to the country to meet different authorities including the president

Tel Aviv Summons Brussels Ambassador after Belgian PM Meets with Anti-Occupation HR Groups

Thursday 9 February 2017
 
 
 
 
 
Tel Aviv Summons Brussels Ambassador after Belgian PM Meets with Anti-Occupation HR Groups

Belgian Prime Minister Charles Michel and Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu © Johanna Geron / www.globallookpress.com

Angered by Belgium’s Prime Minister’s meeting with two human rights group, Israeli regime’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu ordered a reprimand of the Belgian Ambassador.
Alwaght- Angered by Belgium's Prime Minister's meeting with two human rights group, Israeli regime's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu ordered a reprimand of the Belgian Ambassador.

Charles Michel during his visit to Israeli regime met on Wednesday with leaders of two Israeli human rights groups- Breaking the Silence; and the human rights watchdog B’Tselem- that reveal the Israeli army's abuses in occupied Palestinian territories.

Referring to Belgian Prime Minister's meeting with the two human rights' head which was held despite a personal request from Israeli PM to stop supporting Israeli groups, Netanyahu’s office issued a statement, saying that "The Belgian government needs to decide whether it wants to change direction or continue with an anti-Israel line”.

The Belgian ambassador, Olivier Belle, is set to be summoned to the Israeli Foreign Ministry on Thursday.

Both human rights groups are known for uncovering cases of abuse of power by the Israeli Defense Force against Palestinians, such as random shootings of civilians. The groups constantly face accusations of denigrating Israel’s image, undermining its security and endangering the lives of soldiers

While criticizing Michel for meeting human rights activists, the Israeli PM’s office also pointed to another “unfriendly” gesture by Belgium, which had opened an investigation into the alleged war crimes during the Israeli offensive in Gaza in late December 2008 and early January 2009 known as Operation Cast Lead. Last month, the Zionist Union’s Tzipi Livni, who was foreign minister at the time of the operation, canceled a visit to Brussels after the Belgian prosecutor’s office announced it wanted to question her.

As an organization established by veteran Israeli combatants in 2004, Breaking the Silence claims to gather first-hand accounts from soldiers depicting widespread human rights violations and bring them to light. The groups states that the “cases of abuse towards Palestinians, looting, and destruction of property,” which have become “the norm for years".

 "The [Palestinian] civilians know they are not supposed to be there. Therefore, whoever you see there, you kill,” one of the testimonies citing alleged words of an IDF commander reads.

B’Tselem, founded in 1989, aims to “educate the Israeli public and policymakers about human rights violations in the Occupied Territories,” and “help create a human rights culture in Israel."

The Israeli regime has been apparently trying to silence the groups by erecting legal barriers preventing them from reaching out to the general public. In January, a bill that would forbid nongovernmental organizations that “undermine the educational goals or harm IDF soldiers” from addressing students at schools was passed by the Israeli parliament in a preliminary hearing.

The proposed legislation is generally seen by the Israeli media as targeting Breaking the Silence. However, the group itself remained undeterred in its intentions.

"[Education Minister Naftali] Bennett’s obsession with Breaking the Silence only makes us stronger. While he tries to silence us, more and more youth hear about the occupation,” Breaking the Silence CEO Yuli Novak said at the time, as cited by the Jerusalem Post.

