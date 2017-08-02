Saudis Reactivating Al-Qaeda in Yemen for Deeper US Meddling

Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

Saudi Blockade of Yemen Created Disastrous Humanitarian Situation: Russia

Saudi Blockade of Yemen Created Disastrous Humanitarian Situation: Russia Russian envoy to the United Nations says Saudi Arabia’s almost two-Year aggression on Yemen has made humanitarian situation disastrous in the already impoverished country that is faced a media blackout as Riyadh prevents journalist from going to Yemen.

Yemenis New Strategy against Saudi Aggression: "City for City, Capital for Capital" The Yemeni missile touches the Saudi capital, making a groundbreaking development in the war.

Yemenis Lose Patience with Saudi Aggression, Hit Regime’s Capital Yemeni army for the first time carried out a retaliatory missile strike on a Saudi military base in Riyadh, moving the Kingdom’s war on Yemen to a new level.

US Covered Up 1,000s Airstrike on Iraq, Syria, Afghanistan: Report The US army has covered up thousands of its airstrikes in West Asian countries that may have led to thousands of civilians deaths

Iraqi Popular Mobilization Forces’ Anti-ISIS Offensive in Tal Afar As operations to liberate Iraq’s Tal Afar District in Nineveh province continue, The Popular Mobilization Units are playing a critical role in the offensive.

Israeli Regime Airstrike on Gaza Strip Kills 2 Palestinians

Israeli Regime Airstrike on Gaza Strip Kills 2 Palestinians

Israeli Regime’s airstrike against Gaza has claimed lives of at least two Palestinians.

Amnesty Interracial Report Information War against Syrian Govt.: Russia A senior Russian lawmaker rejected the latest Amnesty International’s report on alleged mass executions and tortures in Syrian prisons as part of information campaign against the Syrian authorities.

Turkey Fires 4,400 Civil Servants over Links to July Coup urkey has sacked more than 4,400 civil servants, as the post-coup purge continues since July 2016.

China Urges US to Refresh Its History about WW II China has recommended the US to refresh its history about the World War II after US statements about China-Japan disputed islands.

Russia Paints US Anti-Iran Rhetoric as Irrational, Emotional Russian envoy to the United Nations denounced American officials’ anti-Iran rhetoric as Irrational, saying "In international life, you have to differentiate between your emotions, what you want to see and what you have the right to expect from another country”.

Saudi Man Captured Before Setting Himself Ablaze in Front of Kaaba Saudi police captured a man as he was pouring gasoline on himself near the Kaaba, most sacred site in Islam, before he was able to set himself ablaze in a crowd full of pilgrims.

We Thank Trump for Revealing Real Face of US: Iran Leader Iranian Supreme Leader says everybody should be thankful to US president because he unveiled the extensive corruption in every aspect of his country

Iranian Commander Warns British Forces against Returning to West Asia Iranian top commander warned British armed forces against returning to the West Asia region or they could face “new troubles”

Israel behind Terrorist Attacks on Palestinian Refugees in Syria: Deputy FM Recent series of attacks on Palestinian refugee camps inside Syrian territories prove that they are related to and supported by Israeli regime

US President Not Welcome to Speak in UK Parliament: Speaker The members of British parliament are demanding that US president should not speak at the parliament during his visit to the country later this year

Syrian Peace Needs Both Fighting Terrorists, Dialogue among Syrians: Assad Syrian president says his country needs to do two things to reach peace, to fight terrorist groups in the country and to initiate a dialogue among Syrian people

New Details on Yemeni Missile Attack on Saudi Capital, Riyadh Yemeni army has published new details on its recent missile attack that hit the Saudi capital in what could be major change in power balance

Israeli Regime Approves Palestinian Land Confiscations Law Israeli regime has approved a law that allows the regime to confiscate privately owned Palestinian lands even those occupied in the past

Russia Says Fox News Should Apologize over Insulting Putin Russian government says US Fox News channel should apologize for insulting Russian president during an interview with the US president

Bahraini Opposition Party Was Denied Appeal Request Bahraini regime has denied an appeal request handed in by the country’s biggest opposition party that was dissolved last year

Post-ISIS Mosul Needs $50m for Demining: UN The United Nations says the Iraqi city of Mosul will need tens of millions of dollars for deactivating mines planted by the ISIS terrorist group

Belgian Delegation Meets Syrian President A Belgian delegation entered Syrian capital in a visit to the country to meet different authorities including the president

Child Victims of Afghanistan Violence Increase Drastically: UN The United Nations says violence in Afghanistan is killing more children compared to the last year

China Gives $16m Humanitarian Aid to Syrian Government Chinese government has agreed to provide the Syrian government with more than 16 million dollars’ worth of humanitarian aids

Romanian PM Refuses Resignation as Protests Enter Seventh Day Romanian Prime Minister had refused calls for removal of his cabinet as protesters hold a big rally for the seventh day

West Asia in 2016

Aleppo Liberated

Aleppo has been divided between government and militant groups since 2012. Operation to liberate the eastern districts of the city started in mid-November and ended on 13 Decembers with driving militants out of the strategic city.
Ansarullah

A Zaidi Shiite movement operating in Yemen. It seeks to establish a democratic government in Yemen.
Shiite

represents the second largest denomination of Islam. Shiites believe Ali (peace be upon him) to be prophet"s successor in the Caliphate.
Resistance

Axis of Resistances refers to countries and movements with common political goal, i.e., resisting against Zionist regime, America and other western powers. Iran, Syria, Hezbollah in Lebanon, and Hamas in Palestine are considered as the Axis of Resistance.
Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

A regional political u n i o n consisting of Arab states of the Persian Gulf, except for Iraq.
ISIS Terrorist Group

A terrorist group that fights against Resistance Axis in Syria and Iraq. It was founded & armed by America and its allies covertly.
Taliban

Taliban is a Sunni fundamentalist movement in Afghanistan. It was founded by Mohammed Omar in 1994.
Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism is an extremist pseudo-Sunni movement, which labels non-Wahhabi Muslims as apostates thus paving the way for their bloodshed.
Kurds

Kurds are an ethnic group in the Middle East, mostly inhabiting a region, which spans adjacent parts of Iran, Iraq, Syria, and Turkey. They are an Iranian people and speak the Kurdish languages, which form a subgroup of the Northwestern Iranian branch of Iranian languages.
NATO

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization is an intergovernmental military alliance based on the North Atlantic Treaty which was signed on 4 April 1949.
Islamic Awakening

Refers to a revival of the Islam throughout the world, that began in 1979 by Iranian Revolution that established an Islamic republic.
Al-Qaeda

A militant Sunni organization founded by Osama bin Laden at some point between 1988 and 1989
Alwaght: The Saudi regime is exploring various options, including reactivating al-Qaeda, in its so-called Operation Golden Spear which aims to take control of Bab al Mandab Strait and pus the US to get involved directly in the conflict.

This very strategic water way, located between Yemen and the Horn of Africa, is vital to oil and global trade and currently is under the control of Yemeni Army and Ansarullah forces. This situation continues to agitate Saudis who failed to control this strait despite two years of continuous bombardment of the impoverished state.

The battle for the control of Bab al Mandab Strait continued as reports indicate the Yemeni army and popular forces repelled an attempt by the Saudi aggression forces to move towards Mocha city in Taiz province overnight.

Botched operation

Military officials said on Wednesday that the invaders and their mercenaries, including elements of al-Qaeda and ISIS and Sudanese troops, were killed and 11 military vehicles were destroyed during the confrontations.

The botched attack lasted from Tuesday morning to evening under intensive sorties of the aggression warplanes, which exceeded 60 raids, in addition to the bombardment of Apache helicopters and battleships.

Therefore, by activating notorious al-Qaeda terrorist network in the region, the Saudis hope to use this pretext to allow full US interference in the region under the guise of the so-called war on terror. It is no longer a secret that the CIA, working closely with Saudi Arabia, created al-Qaeda in the 1980′s and continue to exert control over this terrorist group and its activities. Operatives of this group might not necessarily be aware they are working the CIA and other intelligence agencies which channel their orders through the Saudi regime's spy agencies.

It is against this backdrop that over the recent days, the US says it attacked an al-Qaeda compound in Yemen, the first US military combat death under Donald Trump. US defense officials claim they were targeting al-Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula (AQAP) leader Qassim al-Rimi but he was not killed in the operation which claimed the lives of at least 23 civilians. Al-Rimi issued a statement claiming "dozens of Americans were killed and wounded, in the January 29 operation. Among the civilians killed in the strike was Nawar Anwar Al-Awlaki, the 8-year-old daughter of former AQAP leader Anwar al-Awlaki, who was also killed in an alleged US drone attack in 2011".

Al-Qaeda controlled by Saudi operatives

Al-Qaeda in Yemen operates in Al Bayda, Aden and Abyan regions of southern Yemen and has now power or control over areas administered by Ansarullah forces. Therefore, al-Qaeda in Yemen operates under the directions of Saudi operative and this is clear from the terrorist attacks they carry out against innocent Yemenis in order to exert more pressure on Ansarullah.

This deliberate Saudi reactivation of al-Qaeda is being carried out with the knowledge of officials in Washington who are using the pretext of the presence of this group to directly intervene in the Yemen conflict. The so-called war on al-Qaeda by the new Trump administration is actually an operation to rescue the Saudi regime from the Yemen quagmire after two years of unabated bombardment of the country. 

US interference in Yemen comes amid reports by Human Rights Watch that the US may be complicit in atrocities that are taking place in Yemen as part of the Saudi-led military operation. The New York-based human rights activist group said last December that the Saudi regime used US weapons in “unlawful attacks,” including “the two of the war’s deadliest incidents.”

 

