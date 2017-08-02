Turkey Fires 4,400 Civil Servants over Links to July Coup

Alwaght- Turkey has sacked more than 4,400 civil servants, as the post-coup purge continues since July 2016.

Court clerks, teachers, police officers and academics, computer experts were among 4,464 dismissed over alleged links to failed mid- July coup which Turkey blames on US-based opposition leader Fethullah Gulen.

The decree showed late on Tuesday, in the latest purge since the military coup which climed lives of over 240 people.

The dismissals drew criticism, with main opposition CHP lawmaker Sezgin Tanrikulu saying Turkey's long-established universities were being destroyed.

Turkey has already removed or suspended more than 125,000 people and formally arrested 40,000 since the attempted coup during which rogue soldiers tried to overthrow the government and Erdogan.

The government says the action is justified by the nature of the threat to the state.

The crackdown has covered a wide range of professions from civil servants and soldiers to medics. Dismissals are announced in the Official Gazette with no reasons given beyond "membership of, or links to, terrorist organizations or groups deemed to be acting against national security interests".

Rights groups and some European countries have said Erdogan is using the current state of emergency to quash dissent. Ankara says the measures are necessary to root out supporters of the putsch and other terrorists.