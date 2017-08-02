Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

  Wednesday 8 February 2017
Map of Latest Battlefield Developments in Syria and Iraq on

Editor's Choice

Yemenis New Strategy against Saudi Aggression: "City for City, Capital for Capital"

Yemenis New Strategy against Saudi Aggression: "City for City, Capital for Capital" The Yemeni missile touches the Saudi capital, making a groundbreaking development in the war.

Yemenis Lose Patience with Saudi Aggression, Hit Regime’s Capital Yemeni army for the first time carried out a retaliatory missile strike on a Saudi military base in Riyadh, moving the Kingdom’s war on Yemen to a new level.

US Covered Up 1,000s Airstrike on Iraq, Syria, Afghanistan: Report The US army has covered up thousands of its airstrikes in West Asian countries that may have led to thousands of civilians deaths

Iraqi Popular Mobilization Forces’ Anti-ISIS Offensive in Tal Afar As operations to liberate Iraq’s Tal Afar District in Nineveh province continue, The Popular Mobilization Units are playing a critical role in the offensive.

Voices Rise against Israeli Settlement Plans Three settlement declarations in 11 days had Palestinians calling for action against the Israeli regime as the EU settled for a regret.

News

Amnesty Interracial Report Information War against Syrian Govt.: Russia

Amnesty Interracial Report Information War against Syrian Govt.: Russia

A senior Russian lawmaker rejected the latest Amnesty International’s report on alleged mass executions and tortures in Syrian prisons as part of information campaign against the Syrian authorities.

Turkey Fires 4,400 Civil Servants over Links to July Coup urkey has sacked more than 4,400 civil servants, as the post-coup purge continues since July 2016.

China Urges US to Refresh Its History about WW II China has recommended the US to refresh its history about the World War II after US statements about China-Japan disputed islands.

Russia Paints US Anti-Iran Rhetoric as Irrational, Emotional Russian envoy to the United Nations denounced American officials’ anti-Iran rhetoric as Irrational, saying "In international life, you have to differentiate between your emotions, what you want to see and what you have the right to expect from another country”.

Saudi Man Captured Before Setting Himself Ablaze in Front of Kaaba Saudi police captured a man as he was pouring gasoline on himself near the Kaaba, most sacred site in Islam, before he was able to set himself ablaze in a crowd full of pilgrims.

We Thank Trump for Revealing Real Face of US: Iran Leader Iranian Supreme Leader says everybody should be thankful to US president because he unveiled the extensive corruption in every aspect of his country

Iranian Commander Warns British Forces against Returning to West Asia Iranian top commander warned British armed forces against returning to the West Asia region or they could face “new troubles”

Israel behind Terrorist Attacks on Palestinian Refugees in Syria: Deputy FM Recent series of attacks on Palestinian refugee camps inside Syrian territories prove that they are related to and supported by Israeli regime

US President Not Welcome to Speak in UK Parliament: Speaker The members of British parliament are demanding that US president should not speak at the parliament during his visit to the country later this year

Syrian Peace Needs Both Fighting Terrorists, Dialogue among Syrians: Assad Syrian president says his country needs to do two things to reach peace, to fight terrorist groups in the country and to initiate a dialogue among Syrian people

New Details on Yemeni Missile Attack on Saudi Capital, Riyadh Yemeni army has published new details on its recent missile attack that hit the Saudi capital in what could be major change in power balance

Israeli Regime Approves Palestinian Land Confiscations Law Israeli regime has approved a law that allows the regime to confiscate privately owned Palestinian lands even those occupied in the past

Russia Says Fox News Should Apologize over Insulting Putin Russian government says US Fox News channel should apologize for insulting Russian president during an interview with the US president

Bahraini Opposition Party Was Denied Appeal Request Bahraini regime has denied an appeal request handed in by the country’s biggest opposition party that was dissolved last year

Post-ISIS Mosul Needs $50m for Demining: UN The United Nations says the Iraqi city of Mosul will need tens of millions of dollars for deactivating mines planted by the ISIS terrorist group

Belgian Delegation Meets Syrian President A Belgian delegation entered Syrian capital in a visit to the country to meet different authorities including the president

Child Victims of Afghanistan Violence Increase Drastically: UN The United Nations says violence in Afghanistan is killing more children compared to the last year

China Gives $16m Humanitarian Aid to Syrian Government Chinese government has agreed to provide the Syrian government with more than 16 million dollars’ worth of humanitarian aids

Romanian PM Refuses Resignation as Protests Enter Seventh Day Romanian Prime Minister had refused calls for removal of his cabinet as protesters hold a big rally for the seventh day

UK Mosques Open Doors to Non-Muslims Promoting Understanding Mosques in the UK have opened their doors to non-Muslims in an annual event held to increase proper understanding of Islam

Most Viewed

Day Week Month

US President Not Welcome to Speak in UK Parliament: Speaker

Saudi Arabia Besieges Yemenis after Military Failure

Iranian Commander Warns British Forces against Returning to West Asia

Syrian Peace Needs Both Fighting Terrorists, Dialogue among Syrians: Assad

Russia Paints US Anti-Iran Rhetoric as Irrational, Emotional

Israel behind Terrorist Attacks on Palestinian Refugees in Syria: Deputy FM

China Urges US to Refresh Its History about WW II

Turkey Fires 4,400 Civil Servants over Links to July Coup

Saudi Man Captured Before Setting Himself Ablaze in Front of Kaaba

We Thank Trump for Revealing Real Face of US: Iran Leader

Amnesty Interracial Report Information War against Syrian Govt.: Russia

US Navy to Protect Saudi Warships in Yemeni Coasts

Yemenis New Strategy against Saudi Aggression: "City for City, Capital for Capital"

US Attack Cuts Off Water Supplies in Raqqah, Syria

Syrian Army Kills Top ISIS Commander

Trump Rejects Obama Plan to Arm Kurd Militants in Syria

China Calls on US to Stop Making Troubles

Saudi Arabia Denies Pass to Yemeni Wheat Cargo

African Union Criticizes US Anti-Muslim Travel Ban

Iraqi Popular Mobilization Forces’ Anti-ISIS Offensive in Tal Afar

Iraqi Air Force Kills 42 Terrorists in Newest Attack

Yemenis Lose Patience with Saudi Aggression, Hit Regime’s Capital

UK Mosques Open Doors to Non-Muslims Promoting Understanding

Romanian PM Refuses Resignation as Protests Enter Seventh Day

Trump’s Contradictory Decisions after False Promises

Why US’s Mad Dag Called Iran Biggest State Sponsor of Terrorism?

Obama Foreign Policy’s Legacy for Trump

Syrian Army Discovers Saudi-Made Chemical Weapons in Aleppo

Six Reasons Why West Never Attacked Syria

EU Future in Hands of Germany, France

Syrian Opposition Group Invites Israeli Regime to Topple Assad

Gaza Cloaked in Desperation: Israeli Doctor

Lebanese Hezbollah Real Winner of Aleppo Liberation: American Weekly

Trump Orders Preparations for World War

Iran Leader Sends Condolences over Death of ’Old Friend’ Rafsanjani

Astana Syria Talks Increase Turkey, Saudi Tensions

Erdogan Hands Cards to Putin amid Iranian Doubt

Turkey Arrests Erdogan’s Ex-Security Chief over Failed Coup

How Anti-Israeli Arab Agenda Gave Place to Compromises

Yemen Resisting Saudis Who Fight on Behalf of Israel: SPC Head

Division in Muslim World, Terror Activities in Interest of Israel: Lebanese PM

In Focus

West Asia in 2016

West Asia in 2016

undefined
Aleppo Liberated

Aleppo Liberated

Aleppo has been divided between government and militant groups since 2012. Operation to liberate the eastern districts of the city started in mid-November and ended on 13 Decembers with driving militants out of the strategic city.
Ansarullah

Ansarullah

A Zaidi Shiite movement operating in Yemen. It seeks to establish a democratic government in Yemen.
Shiite

Shiite

represents the second largest denomination of Islam. Shiites believe Ali (peace be upon him) to be prophet"s successor in the Caliphate.
Resistance

Resistance

Axis of Resistances refers to countries and movements with common political goal, i.e., resisting against Zionist regime, America and other western powers. Iran, Syria, Hezbollah in Lebanon, and Hamas in Palestine are considered as the Axis of Resistance.
Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

A regional political u n i o n consisting of Arab states of the Persian Gulf, except for Iraq.
ISIS Terrorist Group

ISIS Terrorist Group

A terrorist group that fights against Resistance Axis in Syria and Iraq. It was founded & armed by America and its allies covertly.
Taliban

Taliban

Taliban is a Sunni fundamentalist movement in Afghanistan. It was founded by Mohammed Omar in 1994.
Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism is an extremist pseudo-Sunni movement, which labels non-Wahhabi Muslims as apostates thus paving the way for their bloodshed.
Kurds

Kurds

Kurds are an ethnic group in the Middle East, mostly inhabiting a region, which spans adjacent parts of Iran, Iraq, Syria, and Turkey. They are an Iranian people and speak the Kurdish languages, which form a subgroup of the Northwestern Iranian branch of Iranian languages.
NATO

NATO

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization is an intergovernmental military alliance based on the North Atlantic Treaty which was signed on 4 April 1949.
Islamic Awakening

Islamic Awakening

Refers to a revival of the Islam throughout the world, that began in 1979 by Iranian Revolution that established an Islamic republic.
Al-Qaeda

Al-Qaeda

A militant Sunni organization founded by Osama bin Laden at some point between 1988 and 1989
alwaght.com
News

Turkey Fires 4,400 Civil Servants over Links to July Coup

Wednesday 8 February 2017
 
 
 
 
 
Turkey Fires 4,400 Civil Servants over Links to July Coup

Photo by Turkey Purge

urkey has sacked more than 4,400 civil servants, as the post-coup purge continues since July 2016.
Zoom In Font Zoom Out Font

Alwaght- Turkey has sacked more than 4,400 civil servants, as the post-coup purge continues since July 2016.

Court clerks, teachers, police officers and academics, computer experts were among 4,464 dismissed over alleged links to failed mid- July coup which Turkey blames on US-based opposition leader Fethullah Gulen.

The decree showed late on Tuesday, in the latest purge since the military coup which climed lives of over 240 people.

The dismissals drew criticism, with main opposition CHP lawmaker Sezgin Tanrikulu saying Turkey's long-established universities were being destroyed.

Turkey has already removed or suspended more than 125,000 people and formally arrested 40,000 since the attempted coup during which rogue soldiers tried to overthrow the government and Erdogan.

The government says the action is justified by the nature of the threat to the state.

The crackdown has covered a wide range of professions from civil servants and soldiers to medics. Dismissals are announced in the Official Gazette with no reasons given beyond "membership of, or links to, terrorist organizations or groups deemed to be acting against national security interests".

Rights groups and some European countries have said Erdogan is using the current state of emergency to quash dissent. Ankara says the measures are necessary to root out supporters of the putsch and other terrorists.

EnglishAlwaght EnglishAlwaght
 
 
 
 

Tags :

Turkey Purge Civil Servants

Comments
Name :
Email :
* Text :
Send

Gallery

Photo

Film

Massive Protest Grips Romanian Streets as PM Refuses Resignation
PHOTOS OF THE WEEK
Rohingya Muslims Suffer Under Myanmar Military`s Violence
Funeral Services for Three of the Victims of Terrorist Attack on a Mosque in Quebec, Canada
Massive Protest Grips Romanian Streets as PM Refuses Resignation

Massive Protest Grips Romanian Streets as PM Refuses Resignation

Russian Envoy to UN Talks about Yemen Conflict Americans Fuss about Iran
Humiliated Netanyahu Who Left in Wait before Meeting with May Thanks Her for Warm Welcome
Yemeni Forces Stage War Game against Potential Israeli Offensive
Syrian Army Advances on in ISIS-Held Deir Ezzour Province