Russia Paints US Anti-Iran Rhetoric as Irrational, Emotional

Alwaght- Russian envoy to the United Nations denounced American officials' anti-Iran rhetoric as Irrational, saying "In international life, you have to differentiate between your emotions, what you want to see and what you have the right to expect from another country”.

Vitaly Churkin, in an interview with Russia Today, rejected recent remarks by US President Donald Trump, who branded Iran terrorist threat No.1, and pointed to the active role the Islamic Republic is playing in the fight against ISIS terrorist group. Russian permanent ambassador to the UN acknowledged that Washington and Moscow “have differences in a number of areas, including on the role of Iran."

Churkin also described Americans' fuss about Iran's missile test as emotional, saying that he believes that some of the recent US rhetoric on Iran might have been influenced by emotions rather than rational policy-making and cold, hard facts.

"This outcry about Iran’s ballistic missile launches. I was surprised to hear even American experts speaking on CNN and calling it a violation of bans by the UN Security Council. Those bans were there before, all those bans were lifted,” Churkin said.

The UNSC resolution only “calls” on Iran not to conduct tests of ballistic missiles capable of carrying nuclear weapons but does not impose any ban, he explained. Moreover, any such capability has to be proven before accusations are voiced, he argued.

"So it’s just a call, not a prohibition. Technically or legally you cannot argue that they are violating any kind of a prohibition,” Churkin said.

Churkin also warned that the existing tension between the US and Iran could possibly influence US-Russian ties.

"There are so many complexities, so many issues which can create additional problems, including problems which might affect our relations with the US,” he said.